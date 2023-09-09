Police Blotter: Woman Wants Her Drunk Mother And Boyfriend To Stop Arguing; Police Recover Stolen Vehicle

A woman on Sharp Street told police her mother and boyfriend have been arguing all night. Upon arrival, police spoke with the mother and noticed that she was intoxicated. She admitted to such. Police identified the boyfriend and he told police that he had been trying to get the mother to stop drinking, but she continued to try and drink alcohol. Police spoke with the daughter who said she was fed up with the arguing. Police asked all three of them if there was any physical altercation and they said no. Police told the mother it was in her best interest to stop drinking, considering she almost fell while speaking with police.

A Walmart loss prevention employee at 3901 Hixson Pike told police she saw an unknown suspect selecting, concealing and passing all points of sale. A photo of this suspect was given to police in an attempt at identification.

A man on Greendale Way had concerns someone entered his apartment and stole medication. He said they also broke his cameras. An officer didn’t see any signs of forced entry into the apartment. The man said he kept his doors locked at all times. The officer didn’t see any damage to the cameras he owned. The man said the issue with the cameras was getting them to connect. The officer had the man show the medication bottle he thought someone had taken medications from. It was filled on May 9 and the man takes one a night to sleep. It appeared the man had just consumed all the medication due to him taking one a night and was past the 90-day mark for the supply. The man is elderly and lives alone. It appeared the man may have lost track of his medication count.

Police received a call from a woman on Cloverdale Circle. She said her car was broken into the previous night. She was certain she locked her vehicle. She said the only damage was some scratches.

An employee at Family Dollar at 7307 Lee Hwy. told police a black female wearing a black cami, green sweatpants and a headband, concealed items in the store and left in a Chevy Malibu. The employee said it was unknown what exactly was stolen, but said she would do inventory and call police back.

A man on Market Street told police his car was broken into while he was out of town. He discovered the contents of his glovebox had been emptied out and $60 had been taken. There was no damage to the vehicle. The man had locked his door prior to leaving town.

A man on Napier Drive told police tools were stolen out of his company vehicle. He left the doors unlocked on the company truck he uses. The following items were taken: Full Top Con GPS system - $50,000, Lieca Laser Transitsystem - $3,000, and a Milwaukee electric saw - $4,000. Police attempted to take fingerprints on the vehicle but the surface was rough and porous and no viable prints were obtained. The man works for McKinley Construction who owns the tools.

Police responded to a theft in progress at Academy Sports at Hamilton Place. The suspect likely realized that he was being watched by employees and he abandoned the merchandise before police spoke with him. An officer spoke with him inside the store. He was trespassed from the premises and he left.

A man on Wheeler Avenue said police had earlier stopped by his house looking for his sister and he wanted to know what she was accused of. Dispatch found no history of any local law enforcement agency showing themselves at the address or any reports for his sister. The man said they came in three SUVs and two officers with vests that said police on them approached him asking for his sister. An officer told the man if they returned to call dispatch so an officer can come to determine what is going on.

An employee with Life Storage at 4429 Highway 58 told police a truck with a camper backed into the fence on the property and damaged it. The employee had video footage, which he would provide at a later time. The man said the vehicle may belong to a woman who has a storage unit there. The man said he had previous interactions with the woman’s son and believed he was the individual who drove the camper into the fence. The employee said the woman is elderly and doesn’t drive much.

Police responded to a wellness check on Lee Highway and met with a woman who said she was staying with a guy who she thought was a friend but he wanted more so she left. She asked police if they could give her a ride to Carver Community Center on Orchard Knob. Police transported her to the Carver Community Center.

Police responded to Broad Street for a disorder. They found a man who was intoxicated and had passed out. Police assisted the man in getting an Uber home.

Police saw a vehicle traveling north on King Street with no headlights. Police initiated a stop and made contact with the driver and three passengers. Police saw a very small baggy of marijuana in the rear floor of the vehicle. Police then removed all passengers from the vehicle. Police also recovered a firearm from the glove box of the vehicle. Police searched the vehicle and nothing else was found. The driver said the marijuana and firearm belonged to him. Police transported the firearm to property for safe keeping and the driver was given a warning for the lights. Police also transported the small baggy of marijuana to Property to be destroyed.

A woman was driving down E. 3rd Street at 7:45 a.m. and saw a man walking down the side of the road with a rock in his hand. As she drove by him, he threw the rock at her vehicle and it hit her windshield breaking it. She had no idea who the man was and she continued driving because she was in shock and didn’t call police until later when she got to where she was going. He was a white male, slender build, around 40’s or 50’s in age. There were no estimates for repairs yet.

A man on E. 4th Street told police his landlord was harassing him about his rent. He said she rents out rooms to people and he has one of the rooms and she was threatening to move him out. The man felt that the woman was putting other people in the rooms that he won't get along with that would force him to leave. The man said his name was on a lease and he pays $175 a week and now she wants to make him pay every two weeks making it $350. The man said he was trying to save up to move, however, it was hard due to his financial situation. The man wanted to document the harassment from his landlord about getting him out of the house.

Police were called to Inn Town Suites at 5730 Lee Hwy. where a woman said a man had been fired and she wanted him off the property. Police got both the man and woman to come to agreement about the man exiting the property. The woman would allow the man to come back to the property another day to move all his belongings off the property. He will have a moving truck that day.

Police were called to Chateau Lane for an unknown 911 call. Once there, a loud disorder was heard coming from an apartment. Police spoke with the occupants - a woman and her son. He called police because she was threatening to call police on him for putting a hole in the wall. It was determined that they were arguing about cleaning the house.

Police were called to Arlington Avenue to help McKamey Animal Center. The center received an anonymous call that said there were dogs in the house and the owner had not been seen in several weeks. A McKamey officer said another McKamey officer left a notice on the door stating the owners had 24 hours to call due to abandonment of the animals. The officer said he believed that there was no one in the residence because it was possibly abandoned and the front door was unlocked. Chattanooga Police officers explained to the McKamey officer they were not going enter the residence due to the lack of legal reasoning. The McKamey officer said he spoke to his supervisor and they determined they had exigent circumstances to enter the house. After removing the dogs, the McKamey officer said he found them in a rear bedroom of the house that was filled with feces from the animals. Chattanooga Police did not enter the residence. The McKamey officer left a notice on the door to contact them about the animals.

A woman on 12th Avenue told police someone vandalized her Toyota Prius. The woman said her front windshield was smashed, as well as the taillights.

A woman on Carter Street called police and said her passengers threatened to kill her then kill themselves. Police spoke with a man and woman who were the passengers of the driver. The man said he didn’t like how fast the driver was driving so he said to his friend to not say anything to the driver. The man said he didn’t want to say anything to the driver because he didn’t know what her mindset was and believed she might kill them and then kill herself. The man said he didn’t threaten the driver.

A woman told police she had video of people in a white Nissan Rogue yelling and throwing items at her car at the intersection of E. 5th Street and Market Street, unprovoked by her. She returned to her apartment and found a new scratch on her Nissan Versa by the rear driver-side panel close to the gas cover. She said she saw two black males in the front seats and a black female in the rear seat of the Rogue. She said both the front and rear passengers were throwing items at her vehicle. No positive identification was made through the video.

Police were called to the area of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, part of UTC fraternity, at 927 Vine St., for a noise complaint that claimed cars parked every where, loud music and drinking. A DUI Unit car responded to the area and found no noise violations or other illegal activities occurring.

A woman at 5600 Brainerd Road told police one of her payroll checks was cashed using mobile banking in the amount of $6,000. She said she didn’t authorize the transaction and that the check had been altered. The forged check was made out to another woman, and the woman said she had no idea who that person was. This is just one check in a number of checks that have been forged and cashed recently. The report was forwarded to CPD Fraud division.

A man told police he went to Rogers Supermarket at 1408 E. Main St., and, when paying for his items, he set down his wallet. When the clerk reminded the man to grab his wallet, it was gone. He didn’t see anyone take it. Inside the wallet were the man’s Social Security card, ID and EBT card.

While responding to another call on 7th Avenue, police saw a white male in a maroon Ford Taurus in the front yard of a duplex. The man was very uncooperative with police. Eventually, the man fled, however, after a brief foot pursuit, he was detained. Police ran the VIN to the vehicle and found that it was possibly stolen out of Cleveland. Police were able to verify through info channel that the vehicle was stolen out of Cleveland, and Cleveland Police Department confirmed this. The registered owner of the vehicle was a woman, however, the reporting person for the vehicle was her daughter. The vehicle was taken out of NCIC. Cleveland Police Department said they will attempt to contact the owner. The vehicle was towed by Mosteller's Towing #2 to their physical business address.