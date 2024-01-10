Man Dies After Being Shot In A Vehicle On North Bishop Drive

A man who was shot at a residence off Bonny Oaks Drive on Tuesday evening has died, police said.

At 6:40 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call in the 7600 block of North Bishop Drive. When officers arrived, they made contact with a 57-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported the man to a local hospital.





Police were notified on Wednesday that the victim died from his injuries.





The preliminary investigation reveals the victim was inside a vehicle when he was shot by the suspect. CPD's Homicide Unit is actively investigating this case to determine the exact circumstances and the identity of the suspect.





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100.