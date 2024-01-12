Snow And Single Digit Temps In Chattanooga Forecast

Latest Headlines

  • Friday, January 12, 2024

Snow is in the forecast for Chattanooga early next week along with single-digit temperatures.

That comes after another bout of heavy rain and high winds on Friday.

Temperatures are due to drop to a low of 8 degrees on Tuesday night when the weather will be "blustery."

AAA is bracing for extremely cold temperatures and the possibility of high winds and inclement weather in parts of the state this weekend through early next week.

“We’re urging motorists to follow the advice of local authorities and stay home if weather conditions begin to deteriorate,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. "If you must get on the road, be sure to have at least a half tank of gas, significantly reduce your speed and stay off closed roads.”

As wintry weather approaches the area, EPB officials said, "We are fully staffed and prepared to respond to any damage that may occur. In the event of an outage, the EPB Smart Grid will reduce disruptions by isolating damage and rerouting power instantly whenever possible. The Smart Grid will also pinpoint any locations where damage occurs so our teams can be on site as quickly as possible to restore any outages."

The following tips can help customers prepare for cold weather and help keep bills a little lower:

  • In cold weather, start your thermostat at 68 degrees and decrease by 1º daily to find your lowest comfortable setting.
  • Wear layers and use energy-efficient electric blankets to stay warm.
  • Reverse ceiling fans to rotate clockwise.
  • Keep exterior doors, windows and garage doors closed as much as possible.
  • Keep window coverings open on sunny sides of your home for a free heat source. Close them on shady sides.
  • Turn off everything when you leave a room.
  • If you have a fireplace, make sure the damper or flue is closed so air doesn’t escape.

Important warning: Stay away from downed power lines and poles and report them by calling EPB at 423-648-1372.

Here is the latest local forecast:

Saturday
Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 38. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind around 5 mph.
M.L.King Day
A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night
A chance of snow before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow between midnight and 3am, then a chance of snow after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 33.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 19.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
