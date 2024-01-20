Thrive Senior Living Community Planned On 81.5-Acre Farm Near Ooltewah High School

A Thrive Senior Living Community is planned on an 81.5-acre farm near Ooltewah High School.

The location is at Amos Road near Snow Hill Road.

Officials said, "Thrive Senior Living, LLC (Applicant) proposes to rezone 9101 Amos Road from A-1 and R-5 to a PUD, with R-1, R-3 and C-5 underlying zones, for a proposed residential development.



"The 70.75 +/- acre proposed R-1 zoned area is an active adult 55+ community comprised of a mix of two and four unit attached residences, detached residences, small cottages, and single-family lots.



"A 2.9 +/- acre proposed R-3 zoned area would include an active adult 55+ multifamily 3-story building with associated parking and amenities.

"A separate 6.6 +/- acre proposed R-3 zoned area would include a 3-story assisted living, independent living, and memory care facility with associated parking and amenities.



"The 1.3 +/- acre proposed C-5 zoned area would include multipurpose space with potential uses such as a coffee shop, smoothie bar, sundry shop, etc.



"The overall 81.55 +/- acre proposed PUD would include 15 +/- acres of open space for the community amenities, stormwater storage facilities and required buffer areas.



"The proposed individual underlying zone densities and the overall PUD density meet the allowed density per Hamilton County Zoning Code."



The rezoning case goes before the Planning Commission next month.

A Thrive senior community is on Lookout Mountain on Scenic Highway south of Covenant College.