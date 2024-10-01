Jadarius Conyers Charged In April 26 Murder At Eastgate Loop

Police have charged Jadarius Conyers with a murder that happened on Eastgate Loop in April.

The Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted the 28-year-old Conyers for first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence and arson of personal property.

He is charged in the April 26 slaying of 27-year-old Johnny McNabb, who died three days later.

Chanity Upshaw was charged earlier as the driver of the vehicle who took two people to and from the murder scene.

Police said surveillance video showed a black Hyundai Tucson in the parking lot an hour before the victim came to work. When he arrived, two people got out of the Tucson and shot him in the back. They got back in the vehicle, which sped off.

The Tucson was found on fire on Midland Pike a short time later. A red Nissan Altima was seen leaving the Midland Pike location.

Ms. Upshaw was found to be the owner of the Altima.

Police said Ms. Upshaw first said she was doing hospice work for a nearby patient at the time of the slaying, but she finally admitted being the driver in the homicide. Police said she would not give the identity of the two people involved in the murder.

She was charged with accessory after the fact.

Conyers was in the news in June 2015 when he was shot in his home on Oakwood Drive. Police said he did not explain how he was shot in his home.

The victim was a graduate of East Ridge High School.