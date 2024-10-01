Judge Raises Bond To $2 Million In Case In Which Body Was Dumped Along Freeway

A judge on Tuesday raised the bond to $2 million for a man charged with shooting his girlfriend, then dumping the body tied up in trash bags along I-75 in Catoosa County.

A murder charge was bound to the Grand Jury in General Sessions Court against 29-year-old Demarcus Napier in the slaying of Brooke Killings, an Army veteran, in August.

The pair was last seen leaving Diamond Billiards on Hixson Pike. Napier said they then went to his home.

A detective said blood was found on the driveway and inside the house. It was also in his vehicle, along with duct tape and a shovel.

Police traced Napier's phone location to the site where the body was found.

It was testified that Napier admitted to the crime in a jail call to his sister.