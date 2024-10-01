Funeral Is Wednesday For Brainerd High Student Who Was Shot And Killed

The funeral service will be Wednesday for a Brainerd High School student who was shot and killed on Sept. 11 while walking in the 1400 block of Lillian Lane.

Mi'Khy Kamir Sullivan Birdsong was 16.

Two 16-year-olds have been charged in the murder. District Attorney Coty Wamp has said she will ask that they be tried as adults for first-degree murder, which carries a life prison sentence of at least 51 years before parole eligiblity.

The young victim was born on Aug. 26, 2008, to Eddie Birdsong and Veronica Sullivan.

His family said, "Mi'Khy was devoted to his family. He was full of joy, fun, and laughter. He loved sports, especially basketball and football which were his favorites. He excelled in football while he played for his middle school, Chattanooga Prep. He also played Little League with the Avondale Chargers and the Broncos. He will be dearly missed, and the world will never see his greatness."



He was preceded in death by his sister, Bailee Teyana Green and grandfather, Lamar Sullivan; as well as an uncle, Roy Sturdivant.



His remaining family includes his father, Eddie Birdsong; mother, Veronica Sullivan; brothers, Najee Sullivan, Amari Green, Lania Birdsong, Tijah Williams, Asonia Birdsong, Eddie Birdsong, Jr.; Jaleel Birdsong and Ja'Nah Robinson; his grandmothers, Gloria Sullivan and Adrienna Birdsong Scaife; his step-grandfather, Kevin Scaife; several aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and friends



Public viewing will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday followed by the funeral service at noon in the chapel of John P. Franklin Funeral Home, 1101 Dodds Ave.



Interment will take place at Forest Hills Cemetery.





Hamilton County's district attorney has filed a motion to have 2 teens facing charges in the shooting death of a student from Brainerd High School tried as adults.

Authorities announced the arrests of the unidentified 16-year-olds back on Friday.

Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp says there will be a hearing and a judge will decide if those suspects will face adult charges.

If they do, they will be the 8th and 9th teen suspects transferred to adult court in Hamilton County so far this year.

Hamilton County Schools Spokesman Steve Doremus confirmed the 16-year-old victim attended Brainerd High School.

