Latest Headlines

Police Say Chattanooga Man Posed As Child To Get Young Females To Send Him Sexual Poses

  • Thursday, October 10, 2024
Michael Ray Buckley
Michael Ray Buckley

Police say a 32-year-old man posed as a child on the Internet in a scheme to get young females to send him sexual poses.

Michael Ray Buckley, of 3809 Dodds Ave., is charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means, and 11 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Chattanooga Police were contacted by the FBI office in St. Louis about a Chattanooga man selling child sexual abuse material.

Police were able to obtain online accounts for Buckley and learned that he had been corresponding with a 10-year-old girl who was sending him explicit videos that he had requested. Buckley later admitted corresponding with the girl and a handful of other young girls and selling their videos. He then paid the young girls from what he received.

 

 

Latest Headlines
3 Other Men Caught In CPD/TBI Sex Sting
3 Other Men Caught In CPD/TBI Sex Sting
  • Breaking News
  • 10/10/2024
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 7
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 7
  • Sports
  • 10/10/2024
Police Say Chattanooga Man Posed As Child To Get Young Females To Send Him Sexual Poses
Police Say Chattanooga Man Posed As Child To Get Young Females To Send Him Sexual Poses
  • Breaking News
  • 10/10/2024
Former Chattanoogan Weathers Hurricane Milton
Former Chattanoogan Weathers Hurricane Milton
  • Breaking News
  • 10/10/2024
Cleveland State's Carson Minish Wins Walters State Fall Classic
  • Sports
  • 10/10/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 10/10/2024
Breaking News
3 Other Men Caught In CPD/TBI Sex Sting
3 Other Men Caught In CPD/TBI Sex Sting
  • 10/10/2024

Three other men are among those caught in a Chattanooga Police Department/TBI underage prostitution sting. It was conducted at a hotel in Lookout Valley. An Internet ad was posted by police ... more

Police Say Chattanooga Man Posed As Child To Get Young Females To Send Him Sexual Poses
Police Say Chattanooga Man Posed As Child To Get Young Females To Send Him Sexual Poses
  • 10/10/2024

Police say a 32-year-old man posed as a child on the Internet in a scheme to get young females to send him sexual poses. Michael Ray Buckley, of 3809 Dodds Ave., is charged with aggravated ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/10/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALDER, ... more

Breaking News
2 Men Caught In Chattanooga Police/TBI Sex Sting
2 Men Caught In Chattanooga Police/TBI Sex Sting
  • 10/9/2024
Arrest Made In June 3rd Homicide On Hickory Valley Road
Arrest Made In June 3rd Homicide On Hickory Valley Road
  • 10/9/2024
Woman Struck And Killed By 16-Year-Old Driver On Brainerd Road
  • 10/9/2024
County Plans Safety Audit For Snow Hill, Hunter Roads
  • 10/9/2024
W Road To Be Closed On Monday For 3 Weeks For Slope Stabilization
  • 10/9/2024
Opinion
We Need An Industrial Park In The North End Of The County
  • 10/10/2024
City Inspector Hassle - And Response
  • 10/9/2024
Blackburn Boasts About Blocking State Income Tax: At What Cost?
  • 10/10/2024
Doug Daugherty: Whether The Weather
  • 10/10/2024
Exciting Concept, Terrible Location For 12-Story Downtown Building
  • 10/8/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Davis Helping His Devastated Home Area
Dan Fleser: Vols Davis Helping His Devastated Home Area
  • 10/9/2024
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 7
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 7
  • 10/10/2024
Football Mocs Prepare For Trip To Furman Saturday
  • 10/9/2024
Chattanooga Volleyball Earns 3-0 Shutout Over Alabama A&M
  • 10/9/2024
Chattanooga To Welcome NCAA Division II Softball Finals For 4 Straight Years
  • 10/7/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Dean Hutson, Pam Miller Recall Memorable Plane Crash Of 75 Years Ago
John Shearer: Dean Hutson, Pam Miller Recall Memorable Plane Crash Of 75 Years Ago
  • 10/8/2024
Heritage House Presents The Films Of Author Ray Bradbury
Heritage House Presents The Films Of Author Ray Bradbury
  • 10/9/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Lessons From Grandparents
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Lessons From Grandparents
  • 10/9/2024
Halloween Trail Fest At Enterprise South Nature Park Is Oct. 11-12
  • 10/10/2024
Soddy Daisy Pie Festival Is Nov. 2 At First Baptist Church - Soddy Daisy
  • 10/9/2024
Entertainment
Ilya Yakushev Returns To Lee’s Presidential Concert Series
Ilya Yakushev Returns To Lee’s Presidential Concert Series
  • 10/9/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Atlanta Braves
Best Of Grizzard - Atlanta Braves
  • 10/8/2024
Fred Gault: My Life Before Chattanooga
  • 10/9/2024
2 Local Students Among Belmont Students To Perform :Christmas at Belmont: Live from Nashville"
  • 10/10/2024
Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Presents Free Family Concerts Oct. 11, 12 & 13
  • 10/7/2024
Opinion
We Need An Industrial Park In The North End Of The County
  • 10/10/2024
Blackburn Boasts About Blocking State Income Tax: At What Cost?
  • 10/10/2024
Doug Daugherty: Whether The Weather
  • 10/10/2024
Dining
Local Couple To Open 1st Chattanooga Eggs Up Grill In Cleveland
  • 10/9/2024
Chef Daniel Lindley To Open 2nd American Restaurant On Cowart Street
  • 10/9/2024
Cleveland Zaxbys To Host Grand Reopening Set For Oct. 16
  • 10/8/2024
Business
$52 Million Multistate Settlement Reached With Marriott For Data Breach Of Starwood Guest Reservation Database
  • 10/9/2024
Tennessee Supreme Court Rules Under Anti-Slapp Law Attorney's Fees Cannot Be Recovered If Plaintiff Drops The Case
  • 10/9/2024
Attorney Donna Mikel Admitted To American College Of Trial Lawyers
Attorney Donna Mikel Admitted To American College Of Trial Lawyers
  • 10/8/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: Realtor Relief Recovery Efforts
  • 10/10/2024
Capital Square Acquires Georgia Build-For-Rent Community Near Chattanooga For DST Offering
  • 10/8/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Oct. 3-9
  • 10/10/2024
Student Scene
GNTC Students Receive 2024 Rabbit Valley Farmers Market Scholarship
GNTC Students Receive 2024 Rabbit Valley Farmers Market Scholarship
  • 10/9/2024
Lee University Students Join Forces With Operation Compassion
Lee University Students Join Forces With Operation Compassion
  • 10/9/2024
CSCC Nursing Students Partner With YMCA Camp Ocoee
CSCC Nursing Students Partner With YMCA Camp Ocoee
  • 10/9/2024
Living Well
Erlanger Announces New CEO For Erlanger East And Erlanger North Hospital
Erlanger Announces New CEO For Erlanger East And Erlanger North Hospital
  • 10/10/2024
Erlanger Foundation Celebrates Inaugural Farm To Table(aux) Event, Pop! Goes The Warhol
Erlanger Foundation Celebrates Inaugural Farm To Table(aux) Event, Pop! Goes The Warhol
  • 10/9/2024
Children’s Institute To Hold Annual Autism Conference Oct. 25
Children’s Institute To Hold Annual Autism Conference Oct. 25
  • 10/8/2024
Memories
"Records Of Removal" New Exhibition Offers Glimpse Into The Trail Of Tears Experience
"Records Of Removal" New Exhibition Offers Glimpse Into The Trail Of Tears Experience
  • 10/9/2024
SAR Launches Awareness For Hopkinson's Flag
SAR Launches Awareness For Hopkinson's Flag
  • 10/7/2024
Tennessee Societies Honor Patriot
Tennessee Societies Honor Patriot
  • 10/7/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Hermits
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Hermits
  • 10/10/2024
Funding Lining Up For Large Inclusive Playground At Jack Benson Heritage Park
  • 10/9/2024
Walker County's 1st Signature Park "Adventure Acres" Prepares For Spring 2025 Opening
Walker County's 1st Signature Park "Adventure Acres" Prepares For Spring 2025 Opening
  • 10/9/2024
Travel
American Farrier’s Association 53rd Annual Convention And 2024 National Forging & Horseshoeing Competition Returns To Scenic City
  • 10/8/2024
Underwater Pumpkin Carving Demo At Aquarium Kicks Off Wednesday
Underwater Pumpkin Carving Demo At Aquarium Kicks Off Wednesday
  • 10/1/2024
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
  • 9/24/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Spending Time With My Father
Bob Tamasy: Spending Time With My Father
  • 10/10/2024
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church To Hold Annual Trunk Or Treat On Oct. 26
  • 10/8/2024
"Who Is This God You Want Me To Serve?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 10/9/2024
Obituaries
Mary Elaine Arp
Mary Elaine Arp
  • 10/10/2024
Monteen Smith
Monteen Smith
  • 10/10/2024
Marion Louise Johnson-Byrd
Marion Louise Johnson-Byrd
  • 10/10/2024