Police Say Chattanooga Man Posed As Child To Get Young Females To Send Him Sexual Poses

Police say a 32-year-old man posed as a child on the Internet in a scheme to get young females to send him sexual poses.

Michael Ray Buckley, of 3809 Dodds Ave., is charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means, and 11 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Chattanooga Police were contacted by the FBI office in St. Louis about a Chattanooga man selling child sexual abuse material.

Police were able to obtain online accounts for Buckley and learned that he had been corresponding with a 10-year-old girl who was sending him explicit videos that he had requested. Buckley later admitted corresponding with the girl and a handful of other young girls and selling their videos. He then paid the young girls from what he received.