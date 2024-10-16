Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALLEN, GALEN LAWAYNE

811 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ARROWOOD, AUSTIN DANIEL

194 COUNTY RD 263 PHILADELPHIA, 37846

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



AVERY, RICHARD E

7731 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BERRY, AKEYLLYA BREONNA

6325 PLANTATION DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163557

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BODAMER, JOSHUA ROBERT ALLEN

1402 DOVER LANE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BOYD, VAUGHNA J

6573 CASSIE LANE #11 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BRADLEY, J ANTHONY ZIKELL

2000 EUGENIANA AVE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



BRUCE, RAUL ARCADIO

727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN



CADY, CHASE MICHAEL

1108 BROOKWOOD LN APT 34 DALTON, 307205438

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE



CLEMENTS, DESIA YAMESE

2619 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



COOPER, MICHAEL ANTHONY

2417 HICKORY RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211528

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

INDECENT EXPOSURE

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION



CRAWFORD, CHADWICK DEWAYNE

11315 FIRST STREET APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

IN TRANSIT TO MARION COUTNY



DAVIS, SAMUEL JAKE

1014 DALLAS LAKE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED



DAVIS, ZACHARY TANNER

1139 VALLEY HEAD RD CLEVELAND, 373111813

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

EVADING ARREST



DIDICHER, SIERRA BROOKE

105 ROXBURY CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SCHEDULE IV DRUG VIOLATIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



DONOHO, GRANT ANDREW JACOB

800 E MAY ST CALHOUN, 307012856

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DYE, JOHN ADAM

313 WEST MIDVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VIOLATION OF PROBATION SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL



ELROD, JAMES DWIGHT

3584 HENSON GAP RD.

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, GALEN LAWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/18/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ARROWOOD, AUSTIN DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/13/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR AVERY, RICHARD E

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 01/16/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BODAMER, JOSHUA ROBERT ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/07/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BONDS, MELVIN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/11/1980

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVIC BOYD, VAUGHNA J

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/12/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BRADLEY, J ANTHONY ZIKELL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/23/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) BRUCE, RAUL ARCADIO

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 03/04/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN CLARK, SHADRICK

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/01/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CLEMENTS, DESIA YAMESE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/05/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

COOPER, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/29/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

INDECENT EXPOSURE

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION CRAWFORD, CHADWICK DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/25/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

IN TRANSIT TO MARION COUTNY DAVIS, ZACHARY TANNER

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/14/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

EVADING ARREST DONOHO, GRANT ANDREW JACOB

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/19/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ELROD, JAMES DWIGHT

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/08/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/07/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREEN, JASON ROY

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/10/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GUY, BILLY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/25/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HARLOW, PATRICK KEITH

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/03/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY HARRIS, FRANCHESCA KAITLIN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/10/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HILL, IVAN JEROME

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/14/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A W HILL, LATOYA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/10/1990

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT (UNDER $1000)

SIMPLE ASSAULT D/V

AGG ASSAULT HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/22/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE JEFFRIES, CRAIG LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/23/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

FELONY MURDER KOCHENOWER, ELISABETH MARGUERITE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/03/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE LONG, AMBER CHENOA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/20/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MARTIN, FRED ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 11/20/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MCDONALD, DONALD HEATH

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/04/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS NORRIS, NICHOLAS PERRIN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/21/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE ORMSBY, DALE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/24/1982

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/04/1991

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HARASSMENT POWELL, STEPHEN LOGAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/13/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY RITCHIE, BARRY WINFRED

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 07/23/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCOGGINS, ERBIE THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/25/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SHEPHERD, DEVONTA ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/03/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STRONG, MELISSA DEANNA

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/12/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE VARNELL, WALTER STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/12/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT VASQUEZ, KENEDY LOPEZ

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/05/2003

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW WHITED, ANISSA LEANN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/12/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT WILLIAMS, DALE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WIREN, MICHAEL CHAYTON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/27/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY YEAGER, CARL ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/06/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D

DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GREEN, JASON ROY2545 WESSEX WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGUY, BILLY1175 PINEVILLE ROAD, APT. 163 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL12832 NEWMAN GREEN RD SODDYDAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FHARLOW, PATRICK KEITH4612 PLAZA HILLS LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBURGLARYHARRIS, FRANCHESCA KAITLIN6907 HICKORY VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARRIS, GLENN TYLER10409 ARNAT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ARSONSETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LANDCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYHILL, LATOYA NICOLE121 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTHEFT (UNDER $1000)SIMPLE ASSAULT D/VAGG ASSAULTKOCHENOWER, ELISABETH MARGUERITE5555 CROOKED CREEK DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSNO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)NO PROOF OF INSURANCEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELONG, AMBER CHENOA1513 MATHERLY ST HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYMARTIN, FRED ANTHONY2628 ANDREWS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061900Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMCCLURE, KARIGAN YVONNE8572 DEMARS LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NORRIS, NICHOLAS PERRIN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEORMSBY, DALE JAMES1369 SOLAR DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONPITTMAN, CHANCE RUSSELL1335 HWY 528 BAY SPRINGS, 39422Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARRESTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN2202 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHARASSMENTPOWELL, STEPHEN LOGAN1220 LAREDO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ROBBERYRAMOS JUAREZ, ALVARO2235 WEBSTER CANYON CT COLUMBUS, 43229Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYRITCHIE, BARRY WINFRED11566 MULLINS COVE RD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBINSON, JAVION DASHAVNE6574 EAST BRANARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESEXTON, SHONTA NEVON5111 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 374101407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSHEPHERD, DEVONTA ANTHONY2600 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STRONG, MELISSA DEANNA1466 TRANQUIL ACRES SEQUATCHIE, 37374Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHETOMAS PUAC, EDISON JOSIAS4309 14TH DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONVASQUEZ, KENEDY LOPEZ3912 FOREST HIGHLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREOPEN CONTAINER LAWWASSON, JARMELL ANTIONE2010 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWHITED, ANISSA LEANN121 JAMESTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTWILLIAMS, DALE EDWARD466 MILLER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWIREN, MICHAEL CHAYTON400 STONEWAY LN Chattanooga, 374213439Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBURGLARYYEAGER, CARL ALLAN13808 EICKHOFF LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D





