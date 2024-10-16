Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ALLEN, GALEN LAWAYNE
811 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ARROWOOD, AUSTIN DANIEL
194 COUNTY RD 263 PHILADELPHIA, 37846
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
AVERY, RICHARD E
7731 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BERRY, AKEYLLYA BREONNA
6325 PLANTATION DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163557
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BODAMER, JOSHUA ROBERT ALLEN
1402 DOVER LANE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BOYD, VAUGHNA J
6573 CASSIE LANE #11 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BRADLEY, J ANTHONY ZIKELL
2000 EUGENIANA AVE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
BRUCE, RAUL ARCADIO
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
CADY, CHASE MICHAEL
1108 BROOKWOOD LN APT 34 DALTON, 307205438
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
CLEMENTS, DESIA YAMESE
2619 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
COOPER, MICHAEL ANTHONY
2417 HICKORY RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211528
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
INDECENT EXPOSURE
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
CRAWFORD, CHADWICK DEWAYNE
11315 FIRST STREET APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT TO MARION COUTNY
DAVIS, SAMUEL JAKE
1014 DALLAS LAKE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
DAVIS, ZACHARY TANNER
1139 VALLEY HEAD RD CLEVELAND, 373111813
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EVADING ARREST
DIDICHER, SIERRA BROOKE
105 ROXBURY CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SCHEDULE IV DRUG VIOLATIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DONOHO, GRANT ANDREW JACOB
800 E MAY ST CALHOUN, 307012856
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DYE, JOHN ADAM
313 WEST MIDVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROBATION SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL
ELROD, JAMES DWIGHT
3584 HENSON GAP RD.
DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREEN, JASON ROY
2545 WESSEX WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GUY, BILLY
1175 PINEVILLE ROAD, APT. 163 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL
12832 NEWMAN GREEN RD SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE F
HARLOW, PATRICK KEITH
4612 PLAZA HILLS LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
HARRIS, FRANCHESCA KAITLIN
6907 HICKORY VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, GLENN TYLER
10409 ARNAT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ARSON
SETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
HILL, LATOYA NICOLE
121 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT (UNDER $1000)
SIMPLE ASSAULT D/V
AGG ASSAULT
KOCHENOWER, ELISABETH MARGUERITE
5555 CROOKED CREEK DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LONG, AMBER CHENOA
1513 MATHERLY ST HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MARTIN, FRED ANTHONY
2628 ANDREWS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061900
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCCLURE, KARIGAN YVONNE
8572 DEMARS LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NORRIS, NICHOLAS PERRIN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
ORMSBY, DALE JAMES
1369 SOLAR DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
PITTMAN, CHANCE RUSSELL
1335 HWY 528 BAY SPRINGS, 39422
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN
2202 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARASSMENT
POWELL, STEPHEN LOGAN
1220 LAREDO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
RAMOS JUAREZ, ALVARO
2235 WEBSTER CANYON CT COLUMBUS, 43229
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RITCHIE, BARRY WINFRED
11566 MULLINS COVE RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBINSON, JAVION DASHAVNE
6574 EAST BRANARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEXTON, SHONTA NEVON
5111 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 374101407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHEPHERD, DEVONTA ANTHONY
2600 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STRONG, MELISSA DEANNA
1466 TRANQUIL ACRES SEQUATCHIE, 37374
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
TOMAS PUAC, EDISON JOSIAS
4309 14TH DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
VASQUEZ, KENEDY LOPEZ
3912 FOREST HIGHLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
WASSON, JARMELL ANTIONE
2010 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WHITED, ANISSA LEANN
121 JAMESTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
WILLIAMS, DALE EDWARD
466 MILLER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WIREN, MICHAEL CHAYTON
400 STONEWAY LN Chattanooga, 374213439
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
YEAGER, CARL ALLAN
13808 EICKHOFF LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, GALEN LAWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/18/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ARROWOOD, AUSTIN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/13/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|AVERY, RICHARD E
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/16/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BODAMER, JOSHUA ROBERT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/07/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BONDS, MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVIC
|
|BOYD, VAUGHNA J
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/12/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BRADLEY, J ANTHONY ZIKELL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/23/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|BRUCE, RAUL ARCADIO
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/04/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
|
|CLARK, SHADRICK
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CLEMENTS, DESIA YAMESE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/05/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COOPER, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/29/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
|
|CRAWFORD, CHADWICK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/25/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
- IN TRANSIT TO MARION COUTNY
|
|DAVIS, ZACHARY TANNER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- EVADING ARREST
|
|DONOHO, GRANT ANDREW JACOB
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/19/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|ELROD, JAMES DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/08/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GREEN, JASON ROY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/10/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|GUY, BILLY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/25/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HARLOW, PATRICK KEITH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/03/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, FRANCHESCA KAITLIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/10/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HILL, IVAN JEROME
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A W
|
|HILL, LATOYA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/10/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT (UNDER $1000)
- SIMPLE ASSAULT D/V
- AGG ASSAULT
|
|HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|JEFFRIES, CRAIG LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/23/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|KOCHENOWER, ELISABETH MARGUERITE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/03/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|LONG, AMBER CHENOA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/20/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MARTIN, FRED ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/20/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MCDONALD, DONALD HEATH
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/04/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|NORRIS, NICHOLAS PERRIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/21/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|ORMSBY, DALE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- HARASSMENT
|
|POWELL, STEPHEN LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/13/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RITCHIE, BARRY WINFRED
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/23/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SCOGGINS, ERBIE THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/25/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SHEPHERD, DEVONTA ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/03/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STRONG, MELISSA DEANNA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/12/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|VARNELL, WALTER STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|VASQUEZ, KENEDY LOPEZ
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/05/2003
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|WHITED, ANISSA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/12/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, DALE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WIREN, MICHAEL CHAYTON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/27/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|YEAGER, CARL ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/06/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
|