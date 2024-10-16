Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:
ALLEN, GALEN LAWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/18/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ARROWOOD, AUSTIN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/13/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
AVERY, RICHARD E
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/16/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BODAMER, JOSHUA ROBERT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/07/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BONDS, MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVIC
BOYD, VAUGHNA J
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/12/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BRADLEY, J ANTHONY ZIKELL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/23/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
BRUCE, RAUL ARCADIO
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/04/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
CLARK, SHADRICK
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CLEMENTS, DESIA YAMESE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/05/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
COOPER, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/29/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
CRAWFORD, CHADWICK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/25/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • IN TRANSIT TO MARION COUTNY
DAVIS, ZACHARY TANNER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • EVADING ARREST
DONOHO, GRANT ANDREW JACOB
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/19/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ELROD, JAMES DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/08/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREEN, JASON ROY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/10/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GUY, BILLY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/25/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARLOW, PATRICK KEITH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/03/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
HARRIS, FRANCHESCA KAITLIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/10/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HILL, IVAN JEROME
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A W
HILL, LATOYA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/10/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT (UNDER $1000)
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT D/V
  • AGG ASSAULT
HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JEFFRIES, CRAIG LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/23/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • FELONY MURDER
KOCHENOWER, ELISABETH MARGUERITE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/03/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LONG, AMBER CHENOA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/20/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MARTIN, FRED ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/20/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCDONALD, DONALD HEATH
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/04/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
NORRIS, NICHOLAS PERRIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/21/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
ORMSBY, DALE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
POINTER, BRANDON LEEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • HARASSMENT
POWELL, STEPHEN LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/13/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
RITCHIE, BARRY WINFRED
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/23/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SCOGGINS, ERBIE THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/25/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SHEPHERD, DEVONTA ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/03/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STRONG, MELISSA DEANNA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/12/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VARNELL, WALTER STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VASQUEZ, KENEDY LOPEZ
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/05/2003
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
WHITED, ANISSA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/12/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
WILLIAMS, DALE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WIREN, MICHAEL CHAYTON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/27/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
YEAGER, CARL ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/06/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D






