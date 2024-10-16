Signal Mountain Town Manager Not Currently On The Job; New Finance Director Also Off Duty

The new Signal Mountain town manager is not currently on the job after the Town Council recently met at a special meeting. One of the items on the agenda was the contract for Matt Trollinger.

Matt Justice is again serving as acting town manager.

Mr. Trollinger took the Signal Mountain position six months ago.

Signal Mountain officials were mum on his job status, saying it was a personnel matter.

Also, the brand new financial director/human resources director, Michael Oldham, is no longer on staff. He resigned.

His only financial report was given at the September council meeting.

Mr. Trollinger, who went on the job April 15, recently moved here from Maryland and bought his first house. He also had his first child.

He previously was the town manager for Somerset, Md.