Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

BROWN, PORTIA D
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/14/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CAMACHO, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CASTEEL, DOMINIQUE GERROD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/16/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • EVADING ARREST
CRAIG, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/17/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FO
  • (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA
DAVIS, TORIAN D
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/21/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EMERY, SHAUN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/17/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOSTER, HOBERT LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/04/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • FALSE REPORTS
GORDON, ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HAYDEN, WILLIE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/27/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, KEIAUJA SADE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/29/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
LITTLE, DEANNA ANN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/24/1975
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCCRACKEN, RASHAWN DEANDRE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/22/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCDOWELL, DUSTIN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/20/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
POE, JESSIE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/24/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • OFF-ROAD MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY VIOLATION
  • FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
PRICE, JOSEPH NOAH FRANK
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/10/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROMER, LUKE DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/15/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SEEBACK, MATTHEW RAY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/28/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SHAVERS, JANET LYNN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/17/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMITH, DELISA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SWAFFORD, REED HARDING
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/24/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
TUCKER, YVONNE CHARMAINE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 06/14/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
WATKINS, JAHMAL TYSHAWN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/03/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WHITSON, LATOYA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/19/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WILLIAMSON, BILLY HOUSTON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/04/1972
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIS, RASHAAN MUBARAK
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/14/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY




 

 

