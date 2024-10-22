Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
AVANT, CLINT ANTHONY
1738 MORRIS HILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
AVANT, REBECCA LOUISE
8132 RAT ROD LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL, OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV FOR RESALE (XANAX)
BROWN, PORTIA D
2506 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062444
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CAMACHO, CHRISTOPHER LEE
727 E.
11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CASTEEL, DOMINIQUE GERROD
1904 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046225
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
CRAIG, ASHLEY NICOLE
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FO
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA
DAVIS, TORIAN D
4915 ANGELA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EMERY, SHAUN MATTHEW
6238 BREEZY HOLLOW LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOSTER, HOBERT LAMAR
3254 PLAZA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
FALSE REPORTS
GORDON, ELIZABETH
6914 SPINMAKER CV OOLTEWAH, 37633
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HAYDEN, WILLIE JAMES
339 WILMORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, KEIAUJA SADE
834 PALMETTO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
JONES, MARQUISE DEWAYNE
713 CASTLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113304
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LITTLE, DEANNA ANN
5220 SHELIA LANE REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LOARCA REYNOSO, MARIO
3104 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
MCCRACKEN, RASHAWN DEANDRE
1020 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101256
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCDOWELL, DUSTIN EUGENE
91 JOHNSON DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
POE, JESSIE DEWAYNE
14626 STORMER RD SALE CREEK, 373737721
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OFF-ROAD MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
PRICE, JOSEPH NOAH FRANK
8816 PRICE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROMER, LUKE DAKOTA
1141 MADISON AVE DYER, 46311
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RUIZ PEREZ, FRANCISCO
1334 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37363
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW/LICENSE TO BE CA
SEEBACK, MATTHEW RAY
626 BACKVALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 30752
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SHAVERS, JANET LYNN
20069 RIVER CANYON ROAD LOT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMITH, DELISA NICOLE
2104 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SWAFFORD, REED HARDING
318 MASSEY LN LOOKOUT MTN, 30750
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDER
5555 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373433201
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
SPEEDING
TUCKER, YVONNE CHARMAINE
2224 FLINTSHIRE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
WATKINS, JAHMAL TYSHAWN
608 PARKVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113330
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WHITSON, LATOYA NICOLE
3518 HIXSON PIKE APT E3 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WILLIAMSON, BILLY HOUSTON
12418 CRANFIELD RD BIRCHWOOD, 373085004
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIS, RASHAAN MUBARAK
104 PETTICOAT LANE GRIFFIN, 30224
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
