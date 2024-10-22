Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

AVANT, CLINT ANTHONY

1738 MORRIS HILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



AVANT, REBECCA LOUISE

8132 RAT ROD LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL, OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV FOR RESALE (XANAX)



BROWN, PORTIA D

2506 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062444

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CAMACHO, CHRISTOPHER LEE

727 E.

Here are the mug shots:

BROWN, PORTIA D

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/14/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CAMACHO, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/03/1985

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) CASTEEL, DOMINIQUE GERROD

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/16/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST CRAIG, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/17/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024

Charge(s):

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FO

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA DAVIS, TORIAN D

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/21/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF EMERY, SHAUN MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/17/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FOSTER, HOBERT LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/04/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

FALSE REPORTS GORDON, ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/07/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HAYDEN, WILLIE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/27/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, KEIAUJA SADE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/29/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

LITTLE, DEANNA ANN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 05/24/1975

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MCCRACKEN, RASHAWN DEANDRE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/22/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCDOWELL, DUSTIN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/20/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) POE, JESSIE DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 11/24/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OFF-ROAD MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY VIOLATION

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE PRICE, JOSEPH NOAH FRANK

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/10/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROMER, LUKE DAKOTA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/15/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SEEBACK, MATTHEW RAY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/28/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SHAVERS, JANET LYNN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/17/1981

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SMITH, DELISA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/20/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW SWAFFORD, REED HARDING

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/24/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

TUCKER, YVONNE CHARMAINE

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 06/14/1956

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR WATKINS, JAHMAL TYSHAWN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/03/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WHITSON, LATOYA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/19/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF WILLIAMSON, BILLY HOUSTON

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/04/1972

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIS, RASHAAN MUBARAK

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/14/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/21/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY







