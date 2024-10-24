CNA Arrested After Alleged Assault On 90-Year-Old Alzheimer Patient

A CNA at a local Alzheimer's care facility was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult after he allegedly threw a 90-year-old patient on the floor and hit him multiple times with a closed fist and then with the palm of his hand.

Gary Christopher Crownover, 51, was arrested after he was sent home by the Ascension Living facility on Mountain Creek Road.

Police said Crownover told the man, "I can't wait for you to die soon."

The incident began after the patient hit Crownover in the face, knocking off his glasses. He and another CNA were giving the patient a shower at the time.

The patient had a bleeding knee and redness in his red eye after the incident, police said.