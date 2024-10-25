Catoosa County Man Facing Up To 5 Years In Federal Prison After Plea To Damage At Masonic Center

A Catoosa County man is facing up to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to setting fire to the Chattanooga Masonic Center.

It was agreed that Kadum Harwood, 30, would get a sentence between 40-60 months. The actual sentence will be handed down by Judge Charles Atchley. The sentence, under the agreement, will include three years of supervised released after he gets out of prison.

Sentencing is set March 6 at 10 a.m.

It was also agreed that Harwood would not go on the premises of the Chattanooga Masonic Center again and would not threaten any Masonic member.

His plea was to interstate travel with the intent to carry on unlawful activity (arson).

Prosecutors said on Sept. 4, 2023, Harwood traveled from his home in Catoosa County to the Chattanooga Masonic Center located across from Finley Stadium.

His plea says he planned to damage or destroy the building by setting it on fire.

Prosecutors said after Harwood arrived, he connected a chain from his vehicle to the front doors of the Masonic Center and then drove away. That caused the doors to break open.

Harwood then went inside where he used a sledgehammer to destroy furniture and other items.

Then he retrieved firewood from his vehicle and took it inside the center. He placed the firewood near some items that he had destroyed, then he pulled down curtains and put them on the pile.

Prosecutors said he then poured an accelerant on the pile, then lit a piece of paper and dropped it on the pile.

This caused a large fire to ignite inside the center, it was stated.

He then pulled down more of the curtains and used them to feed the fire.

Harwood then went outside and poured accelerant on bushes that he had cut earlier with a chainsaw. He used a lighter to start the outside fire.

Prosecutors said Harwood then went back to his vehicle and retrieved a .50 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver. He fired one shot at the Masonic Center.