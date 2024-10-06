Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, October 6, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BALLOW, ROBERT BRENT 
7857 RIVER RD PIKE NASHVILLE, 372095745 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
INHALING, SELLING OR POSS.

GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES

BERUBE, TIMOTHY PAUL 
87 SUNBURST DRIVE SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BINGHAM, CANDICE A 
1480 BOWMAN RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BLANKENSHIP, JONATHAN LEE 
7527 PASSPORT DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BROWN, HAROLD HOASO 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTAGOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GEORGIA)

BURKS, MIRANDA DENISE 
2008 WINDSOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BURNETTE, ROBERT DEAN 
2112 SARGENT DALY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUTLER, VICTOR DEWAYNE 
503 CAVE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

COLLINS, RICHARD LEON 
39 MOUNTAIN SHADOW LN FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

COOPER, ISREAL STEPHEN 
263 ARCVIEW WAY RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CORDERO, FERNANDO 
7832 EDEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CORTES, RICARDO 
6005 WELWARTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DENTON, COURTNEY PAIGE 
621 MEMORIAL DR APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CHILD NEGLECT (MISDEMEANOR)

DO, GRAHAM JONGHWAN 
1421 CLOVERDALE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ECHOLS, ARMAND JORDAN 
311 SHADOWBROOK DRIVE SMIRNA, 37167 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

EPPS, LEONTA DEMON 
2808 MORGAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

ESQUIVEL, HECTOR 
5261 MENDOZA PL OOLTEWAH, 373631101 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

FOY, BRANDI QUARTAVIAS 
925 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GALLEGOS, JOSE ABEL 
1002 MCHANN DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

GENTRY, JEFFERY SCOTT 
12330 CLIFT MILL RD SODDY DAISY, 373796007 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GOLDEN, BRANDIE NICOLE 
11652 HOLLY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

HAFNER, JACQUELINE ELIZABETH 
1603 HEATHER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HANEY, CHARLES THOMAS 
7535 IRONGATE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HARRISON, THOMAS JAMES 
1400 EAST 49 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

HOUSTON, ALISHA NICOLE 
4717 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163859 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

HOWARD, CALEB COLTON 
670 MARBLE TOP RD CHICKAMAGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO

HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY 
128 PORTER STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

JOHNSON, MICHAEL A 
7535 IRONGATE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

KEMP, MICHAEL GLENN 
100 PINEHURST AVE/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374152747 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( `POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

KILGORE, MARCUS LANDON 
3912 DIXIE CIRCLE LUPTON, 37351 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEAMON, TRISTAN TANNER 
4701 BILL JONES RD CHATTANOOGA, 373029507 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCCORKLE, RICHARD BRADLEY 
2735 BRINKLEY ROAD JOHNS ISLAND, 29492 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCELLANNON, SARAH ELIZABETH 
467 MCJUNKIN RD TURTLE TOWN, 37391 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MENDEZ DIAZ, EDVIN 
3512 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, VAUGHN LAMAR 
2418 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NELSON, GERALD WAYLON 
2308 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063858 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

NOLLIE, LADARIUS MARCEL 
7314 COURAGE WAY APT 104 CHATTANOOGA, 27421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

PAYNE, JORDAN AUGUST 
227 CHASE LANE ROSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REYNOLDS, SHEENA ALYSE 
2120 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043625 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RICKETTS, MISTY APRIL 
3414 FOURTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ASSAULT

SMITH, CLARENCE DEWAYNE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TOLENTINO, PEDRO JUNIOR 
6110 SAAB DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WALTON, CAMERON DENZEL 
2705 STONE TRACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211194 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WATKINS, DERRICK DEWAYNE 
201 EADS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WILCOX, MICHAEL THOMAS 
8483 OLD HOLLOW LN HARRISON, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

WOODRUFF, JOSHUA WILLIAM 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS BURNING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WRIGHT, MICAH JAMES 
1162 BOY SCOUT RD HIXSON, 373432960 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ZACHARIE, FLOYD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

Here are the mug shots:
BALLOW, ROBERT BRENT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • INHALING, SELLING OR POSS. GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES
BINGHAM, CANDICE A
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/12/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BLANKENSHIP, JONATHAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/20/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BROWN, HAROLD HOASO
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/01/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GEORGIA)
BURKS, MIRANDA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BUTLER, VICTOR DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 01/05/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
COLLINS, RICHARD LEON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/24/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
COOPER, ISREAL STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/31/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CORDERO, FERNANDO
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/09/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CORTES, RICARDO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
EPPS, LEONTA DEMON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/10/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
ESQUIVEL, HECTOR
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/17/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
FOY, BRANDI QUARTAVIAS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/07/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GALLEGOS, JOSE ABEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/14/2002
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HANEY, CHARLES THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HAWN, WILLIAM BURTEN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/26/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HOWARD, CALEB COLTON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
JOHNSON, MICHAEL A
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KILGORE, MARCUS LANDON
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/22/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEAMON, TRISTAN TANNER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/12/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCCORKLE, RICHARD BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/08/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MENDEZ DIAZ, EDVIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/25/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REYNOLDS, SHEENA ALYSE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WALTON, CAMERON DENZEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WARREN, HANNAH ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/08/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WRIGHT, MICAH JAMES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/17/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ZACHARIE, FLOYD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/30/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE




Latest Headlines
Assessor Marty Haynes To Ask For Reappraisals Every 2 Years
  • Breaking News
  • 10/5/2024
UTC Volleyball Loses 3-2 To Mercer Bears
  • Sports
  • 10/5/2024
Davis Wins Medalist At Brainerd Women's Golf
  • Sports
  • 10/5/2024
Mocs Win 17-10 At ETSU
  • Sports
  • 10/5/2024
Covenant Women Win 1-0 At Asbury
  • Sports
  • 10/5/2024
UTC's Boyd Finishes 9th At Live In The Lou Cross Country Classic
  • Sports
  • 10/5/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/6/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BALLOW, ... more

Ordinance For Soddy Lake Scenic Corridor Passes; Donations Collected For Hurricane Victims
Ordinance For Soddy Lake Scenic Corridor Passes; Donations Collected For Hurricane Victims
  • 10/5/2024

After the Soddy Daisy commission defined what will be allowed and adopted for parking and site plan requirements, the second and final reading of the ordinance to establish the new Soddy Lake ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/5/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BANKS, ... more

Breaking News
TDOT Reopens 2 Severely Damaged State Routes In Tennessee
  • 10/4/2024
Hamilton County Schools Town Hall Meeting Scheduled For Monday Is Canceled
  • 10/4/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 10/4/2024
Judge Rules Against Thunder Thornton In Libel Suit He Brought, But Says Aetna Mountain Project Is Safe
Judge Rules Against Thunder Thornton In Libel Suit He Brought, But Says Aetna Mountain Project Is Safe
  • 10/3/2024
Gold And Diamonds Dealer Rick Davis Facing Multiple Theft Charges
Gold And Diamonds Dealer Rick Davis Facing Multiple Theft Charges
  • 10/3/2024
Opinion
A Story Of Katrina And Helene
  • 10/3/2024
Man Up, Longshoremen
  • 10/3/2024
Lou Ziebold Will Improve Walden
  • 10/4/2024
Disappointed In Tyre Nichols Verdict - And Response
  • 10/4/2024
Irresponsibility
  • 10/4/2024
Sports
Lett Leads Strong Council Fire Contingent Into Final Day Of Chattanooga TPC
Lett Leads Strong Council Fire Contingent Into Final Day Of Chattanooga TPC
  • 10/5/2024
Mocs Win 17-10 At ETSU
  • 10/5/2024
UTC's Boyd Finishes 9th At Live In The Lou Cross Country Classic
  • 10/5/2024
Covenant Women Win 1-0 At Asbury
  • 10/5/2024
#4 Vols Rested And Ready For Primetime Road Battle With Razorbacks
#4 Vols Rested And Ready For Primetime Road Battle With Razorbacks
  • 10/5/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: McCallie Nearing Football Series Tie Against Baylor
  • 10/4/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Lt Col Edwin Cottrell (USAF, Ret.)
Profiles Of Valor: Lt Col Edwin Cottrell (USAF, Ret.)
  • 10/4/2024
Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod Praises Opening Of Fire Hall Station 15 And Advocates For Youth Opportunities in Firefighting
  • 10/4/2024
ArtsBuild Grants To Break Down Barriers For Artists With Disabilities
  • 10/4/2024
Signal Mountain Police And Fire Department Offers Free Car Seat Safety Check On Oct. 12
Signal Mountain Police And Fire Department Offers Free Car Seat Safety Check On Oct. 12
  • 10/4/2024
Entertainment
Family Concert The Little Engine That Could Will Be Oct. 11-13
  • 10/4/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 10/4/2024
CSO Has Pop-up At The Houston Museum Wednesday
  • 10/4/2024
Lee University’s Chorale To Perform Fall Concert Oct. 17
Lee University’s Chorale To Perform Fall Concert Oct. 17
  • 10/4/2024
Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto Is Nov. 7
Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto Is Nov. 7
  • 10/4/2024
Opinion
A Story Of Katrina And Helene
  • 10/3/2024
Man Up, Longshoremen
  • 10/3/2024
Lou Ziebold Will Improve Walden
  • 10/4/2024
Dining
Hotel Chalet Completes Renovations, Applies For Beer Permit For Entire Property
  • 10/4/2024
Chattanooga Area Food Bank Receives $50,000 Grant From Norfolk Southern
  • 10/1/2024
Red Bank’s Next “Food Truck Friday” Set For Oct. 4
Red Bank’s Next “Food Truck Friday” Set For Oct. 4
  • 9/30/2024
Business
Allyson Ford Appointed Walker County Chamber Of Commerce President
Allyson Ford Appointed Walker County Chamber Of Commerce President
  • 10/4/2024
ELLA Library Announces Grand Opening Of New Independent Bookshop, AND THEN BOOKS
  • 10/4/2024
Cody Sims Receives 2024 Five Star Wealth Manager Award
Cody Sims Receives 2024 Five Star Wealth Manager Award
  • 10/3/2024
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For September
  • 10/3/2024
Kadi Brown: Home Ready For Fall
Kadi Brown: Home Ready For Fall
  • 10/3/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 10/3/2024
Student Scene
Groundbreaking Held For New $20 Million TCAT At Dayton
Groundbreaking Held For New $20 Million TCAT At Dayton
  • 10/5/2024
New Out-Of-School Time Program Locator Launched To Help Hamilton County Parents/Teachers
New Out-Of-School Time Program Locator Launched To Help Hamilton County Parents/Teachers
  • 10/4/2024
$1 Million Pledge From Tennessee Law Firm Supports Scholarships At Tennessee Law
  • 10/4/2024
Living Well
Hamilton To Host Pink Day For Breast Cancer Awareness
Hamilton To Host Pink Day For Breast Cancer Awareness
  • 10/5/2024
Dr. Awa Dramé Joins Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute
Dr. Awa Dramé Joins Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute
  • 10/5/2024
Hurricane Relief Drive Offered At U.S. Xpress Headquarters
  • 10/4/2024
Memories
Moccasin Bend 20-Year Anniversary Celebration Set For Oct. 14
  • 10/4/2024
Memories Of Johnny Cash In Chattanooga
Memories Of Johnny Cash In Chattanooga
  • 9/25/2024
"Moccasin Bend: Beginnings And Endings" Program Hike Is Oct. 12
  • 9/26/2024
Outdoors
Organizations Partner To Protect And Restore Cedars Of Lebanon Habitat
  • 10/1/2024
White Oak Bicycle Co-Op Drives To Make Impact - More Bikes Needed
  • 10/1/2024
8-Year-Old Local Jet Ski Racer To Compete At World Finals
8-Year-Old Local Jet Ski Racer To Compete At World Finals
  • 9/24/2024
Travel
Underwater Pumpkin Carving Demo At Aquarium Kicks Off Wednesday
Underwater Pumpkin Carving Demo At Aquarium Kicks Off Wednesday
  • 10/1/2024
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
  • 9/24/2024
Creative Discovery Museum Opens New Temporary Exhibit, ReImagine
  • 9/19/2024
Church
Lee University To Present Hope For Exiles Oct. 18
Lee University To Present Hope For Exiles Oct. 18
  • 10/3/2024
Bob Tamasy: Wondering About "The Rest Of The Story"
Bob Tamasy: Wondering About "The Rest Of The Story"
  • 10/3/2024
Creation Is Crucial Conference Is Oct. 11-12
  • 10/2/2024
Obituaries
Robert Douglas Helms
Robert Douglas Helms
  • 10/5/2024
Michael Lee Piasecki
Michael Lee Piasecki
  • 10/5/2024
Ken Dolberry
Ken Dolberry
  • 10/5/2024