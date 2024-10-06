Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BALLOW, ROBERT BRENT
7857 RIVER RD PIKE NASHVILLE, 372095745
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
INHALING, SELLING OR POSS.
GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES
BERUBE, TIMOTHY PAUL
87 SUNBURST DRIVE SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BINGHAM, CANDICE A
1480 BOWMAN RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BLANKENSHIP, JONATHAN LEE
7527 PASSPORT DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BROWN, HAROLD HOASO
727 E 11TH ST CHATTAGOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GEORGIA)
BURKS, MIRANDA DENISE
2008 WINDSOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURNETTE, ROBERT DEAN
2112 SARGENT DALY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BUTLER, VICTOR DEWAYNE
503 CAVE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
COLLINS, RICHARD LEON
39 MOUNTAIN SHADOW LN FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
COOPER, ISREAL STEPHEN
263 ARCVIEW WAY RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CORDERO, FERNANDO
7832 EDEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CORTES, RICARDO
6005 WELWARTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DENTON, COURTNEY PAIGE
621 MEMORIAL DR APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CHILD NEGLECT (MISDEMEANOR)
DO, GRAHAM JONGHWAN
1421 CLOVERDALE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ECHOLS, ARMAND JORDAN
311 SHADOWBROOK DRIVE SMIRNA, 37167
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
EPPS, LEONTA DEMON
2808 MORGAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
ESQUIVEL, HECTOR
5261 MENDOZA PL OOLTEWAH, 373631101
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
FOY, BRANDI QUARTAVIAS
925 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GALLEGOS, JOSE ABEL
1002 MCHANN DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
GENTRY, JEFFERY SCOTT
12330 CLIFT MILL RD SODDY DAISY, 373796007
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GOLDEN, BRANDIE NICOLE
11652 HOLLY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
HAFNER, JACQUELINE ELIZABETH
1603 HEATHER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HANEY, CHARLES THOMAS
7535 IRONGATE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARRISON, THOMAS JAMES
1400 EAST 49 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HOUSTON, ALISHA NICOLE
4717 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163859
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
HOWARD, CALEB COLTON
670 MARBLE TOP RD CHICKAMAGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY
128 PORTER STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
JOHNSON, MICHAEL A
7535 IRONGATE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KEMP, MICHAEL GLENN
100 PINEHURST AVE/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374152747
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( `POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
KILGORE, MARCUS LANDON
3912 DIXIE CIRCLE LUPTON, 37351
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEAMON, TRISTAN TANNER
4701 BILL JONES RD CHATTANOOGA, 373029507
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCCORKLE, RICHARD BRADLEY
2735 BRINKLEY ROAD JOHNS ISLAND, 29492
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCELLANNON, SARAH ELIZABETH
467 MCJUNKIN RD TURTLE TOWN, 37391
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MENDEZ DIAZ, EDVIN
3512 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, VAUGHN LAMAR
2418 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NELSON, GERALD WAYLON
2308 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063858
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
NOLLIE, LADARIUS MARCEL
7314 COURAGE WAY APT 104 CHATTANOOGA, 27421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
PAYNE, JORDAN AUGUST
227 CHASE LANE ROSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REYNOLDS, SHEENA ALYSE
2120 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043625
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RICKETTS, MISTY APRIL
3414 FOURTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ASSAULT
SMITH, CLARENCE DEWAYNE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TOLENTINO, PEDRO JUNIOR
6110 SAAB DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WALTON, CAMERON DENZEL
2705 STONE TRACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211194
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WATKINS, DERRICK DEWAYNE
201 EADS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WILCOX, MICHAEL THOMAS
8483 OLD HOLLOW LN HARRISON, 37421
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WOODRUFF, JOSHUA WILLIAM
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS BURNING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WRIGHT, MICAH JAMES
1162 BOY SCOUT RD HIXSON, 373432960
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ZACHARIE, FLOYD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
Here are the mug shots:
|BALLOW, ROBERT BRENT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- INHALING, SELLING OR POSS. GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES
|
|BINGHAM, CANDICE A
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/12/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BLANKENSHIP, JONATHAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/20/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BROWN, HAROLD HOASO
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/01/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GEORGIA)
|
|BURKS, MIRANDA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BUTLER, VICTOR DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 01/05/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|COLLINS, RICHARD LEON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/24/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|COOPER, ISREAL STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/31/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|CORDERO, FERNANDO
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/09/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CORTES, RICARDO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|EPPS, LEONTA DEMON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/10/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
|
|ESQUIVEL, HECTOR
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/17/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|FOY, BRANDI QUARTAVIAS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/07/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GALLEGOS, JOSE ABEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/14/2002
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|HANEY, CHARLES THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HAWN, WILLIAM BURTEN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/26/2000
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HOWARD, CALEB COLTON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
|
|JOHNSON, MICHAEL A
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|KILGORE, MARCUS LANDON
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/22/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LEAMON, TRISTAN TANNER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/12/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MCCORKLE, RICHARD BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/08/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MENDEZ DIAZ, EDVIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/25/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REYNOLDS, SHEENA ALYSE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WALTON, CAMERON DENZEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WARREN, HANNAH ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/08/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WRIGHT, MICAH JAMES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/17/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|ZACHARIE, FLOYD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/30/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|