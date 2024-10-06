Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

BALLOW, ROBERT BRENT

7857 RIVER RD PIKE NASHVILLE, 372095745

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

INHALING, SELLING OR POSS.

Here are the mug shots:

BALLOW, ROBERT BRENT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

INHALING, SELLING OR POSS. GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES BINGHAM, CANDICE A

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/12/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BLANKENSHIP, JONATHAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/20/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE BROWN, HAROLD HOASO

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 08/01/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GEORGIA) BURKS, MIRANDA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/03/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BUTLER, VICTOR DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 01/05/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER COLLINS, RICHARD LEON

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 08/24/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS COOPER, ISREAL STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/31/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CORDERO, FERNANDO

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/09/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CORTES, RICARDO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/20/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

EPPS, LEONTA DEMON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/10/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE ESQUIVEL, HECTOR

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/17/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II FOY, BRANDI QUARTAVIAS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/07/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GALLEGOS, JOSE ABEL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/14/2002

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE HANEY, CHARLES THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/01/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HAWN, WILLIAM BURTEN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/26/2000

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HOWARD, CALEB COLTON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/29/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO JOHNSON, MICHAEL A

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/01/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION KILGORE, MARCUS LANDON

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 01/22/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LEAMON, TRISTAN TANNER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/12/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCCORKLE, RICHARD BRADLEY

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 08/08/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MENDEZ DIAZ, EDVIN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/25/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REYNOLDS, SHEENA ALYSE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/13/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WALTON, CAMERON DENZEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/01/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WARREN, HANNAH ALEXIS

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/08/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WRIGHT, MICAH JAMES

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/17/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS ZACHARIE, FLOYD

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/30/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/05/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

