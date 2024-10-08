Arrest Made In June 1 Shooting On 4th Avenue

The Chattanooga Police Department has arrested 26-year-old Victor Bentley Davis in relation to the Fourth Avenue shooting in which a woman was shot on June 1.

Chattanooga Police had responded at 5:28 p.m. to a person shot call in the 3400 block of Fourth Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old woman with non-life threatening injuries.







Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded, and HCEMS transported her to a local hospital.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation.





Police said the victim was inside a vehicle when a suspect in another vehicle began shooting at the vehicle occupied by the victim.The suspect and suspect vehicle left the area after the shooting.





During the investigation multiple shell casings were recovered and video evidence was collected.





CPD's Gun Team was assigned to the investigation.





After reviewing the video evidence, a suspect vehicle was identified. The description was sent to CPD officers in an attempt to locate the vehicle. Later, the suspect vehicle was located and evidence was collected from it. After a lengthy investigation, evidence was obtained linking Davis to the shooting, police said.





The Gun Team Detective presented the information to a Hamilton County Grand Jury and the panel returned a true bill charging Davis with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and firearm charges.





Davis was located and arrested on the outstanding indictments. He was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.





This investigation was a collaborative effort between multiple investigative units at the CPD, it was stated. The investigation is active and ongoing.