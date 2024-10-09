Arrest Made In June 3rd Homicide On Hickory Valley Road

The Chattanooga Police Department arrested Victor Bentley Davis in relation to the homicide that occurred in the 3200 block of Hickory Valley Road on June 3.





Chattanooga Police responded at 10:16 p.m. on June 3, to a person shot call in the 3200 block of Hickory Valley Road. When the officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. The victim died at the scene.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the homicide investigation.





During the homicide investigation, evidence was collected linking Davis to the Hickory Valley Road homicide.In a separate investigation, a vehicle driven by Davis was searched and a firearm was found that linked to this homicide investigation. In addition, evidence was collected from Davis's cell phone that linked him to the incident.





The Homicide detective obtained arrest warrants charging Victor Bentley Davis with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and reckless endangerment.





On Wednesday, CPD's Fugitive Unit located and arrested Davis on the outstanding warrants. He was transported to Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.