Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ACUFF, EVA LOREDA MAE

2605 EAST 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency:

CHILD NON- SUPPORT



ALEXANDER, MATTHEW TODD

626 EAST GARDEN FARM RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



BALLARD, ROBERT LEWIS

610 TIMBER RIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BENOIT, CAMERON DAVID

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SARAS



BRIGHT, CONNOR NICHOLAS

10115 FILED FEILDING ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CHIN, LAKIA CORIELLE

1111 LIBERTY ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSAULT



COLBERT, KENYA MONDALE

2571 CANDLER RD DECATUR, 30032

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL

835 SYLVAN DR Chattanooga, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



DAVIS, MHARQUAVIAN KIERRERASHAD

2609 GLENWOOD PKWY, APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DAVIS, RICHARD ANDREW

1707 E 50TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



FLOWERS, TOREY JERMAYNE

4285 KAYLA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRIFFITH, JENNIFER MAE

1318 Grove Street Ct Chattanooga, 374023911

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)GULLEDGE, JASHON BERNARD1712 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044308Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTHAYES, CASEY LEMAR606 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082103Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTHEATHINGTON, DEWONNE MARSH3433 THROUGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111449Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFJONES, ANTOINE LEBRON2613 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062463Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTKESLER, TIMOTHY ALLEN3361 DOUGS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISMLAWRENCE, KEITH2209 STUART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBURGLARYBURGLARYLEWIS, KELLY LYNDOL5535 OLD HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOPEZ, ALEJANDRO MIGUEL1302 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCLAIN, CODY J7465 ALLEMANDE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTMCCLURE, MICKEY EUGENE1160 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37346Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATING THE PROCESS INVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE904 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063142Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYMCGAHEE, NICHOLAS TERRELL810 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112103Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPARKER, LARRY LEBRON2510 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARPECKINPAUGH, JUSTIN MATTHEW215 HEMLOCK SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PHELPS, CHRISTIN PATRICIA3458 PLUMWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARRESTASSAULTROBERSON, MICHAEL SIDNEY727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024222Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYSICA- ITZEP, BYRON ALVAROS2607 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSESKIPPER, TAMMY LACHELLE97 VALLEY BROOK ROAD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANSTRICKLAND, BENJAMIN FRANKLIN111 ANDERSON LN ROSSVILLE, 37341Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Dept of Cons.DOMESTIC ASSAULTTOWNSEND, LANDERS JERMAINE1703 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045145Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTWALKER, COURTNEY MARQUEZ MAURICS235 CANARY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHITE, ADRIAN DONTA1000 SHEARTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHITE, EDWARD ANTHONYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED ASSAULTATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERWHITED COFFEY, HOLLY DENISE1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, ARTERRIO DESHAWN807 FOREST DALE LN HIXSON, 373434233Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF SERVICESCRIMINAL SIMULATIONWILLIAMS, MICHAEL WAYNE4952 BELL HARBOR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthCRIMINAL TRESPASSING

Here are the mug shots:

ACUFF, EVA LOREDA MAE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/17/1988

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024

Charge(s):

CHILD NON- SUPPORT ALEXANDER, MATTHEW TODD

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/17/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) BALLARD, ROBERT LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/17/2005

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BENOIT, CAMERON DAVID

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/08/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SARAS COLBERT, KENYA MONDALE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/24/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/29/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT DAVIS, RICHARD ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/24/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GRIFFITH, JENNIFER MAE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/21/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) GULLEDGE, JASHON BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/15/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT HAYES, CASEY LEMAR

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/22/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

JONES, ANTOINE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/16/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KESLER, TIMOTHY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 07/09/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM LAWRENCE, KEITH

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 03/30/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

BURGLARY LOPEZ, ALEJANDRO MIGUEL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/25/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/21/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MCGAHEE, NICHOLAS TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/11/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF PARKER, LARRY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/12/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PECKINPAUGH, JUSTIN MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/19/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SICA- ITZEP, BYRON ALVAROS

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/25/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE SKIPPER, TAMMY LACHELLE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/20/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024

Charge(s):

ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN STRICKLAND, BENJAMIN FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/17/1977

Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TINKER, PENNY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/13/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) TOWNSEND, LANDERS JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/19/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT WALKER, COURTNEY MARQUEZ MAURICS

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/28/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, EDWARD ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/15/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER WILLIAMS, ARTERRIO DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/08/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES

CRIMINAL SIMULATION WILLIAMS, MICHAEL WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 08/27/1959

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



