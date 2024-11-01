Latest Headlines

  • Friday, November 1, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ACUFF, EVA LOREDA MAE
2605 EAST 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency:
CHILD NON- SUPPORT

ALEXANDER, MATTHEW TODD
626 EAST GARDEN FARM RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

BALLARD, ROBERT LEWIS
610 TIMBER RIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BENOIT, CAMERON DAVID
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SARAS

BRIGHT, CONNOR NICHOLAS
10115 FILED FEILDING ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHIN, LAKIA CORIELLE
1111 LIBERTY ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT

COLBERT, KENYA MONDALE
2571 CANDLER RD DECATUR, 30032
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL
835 SYLVAN DR Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

DAVIS, MHARQUAVIAN KIERRERASHAD
2609 GLENWOOD PKWY, APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DAVIS, RICHARD ANDREW
1707 E 50TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

FLOWERS, TOREY JERMAYNE
4285 KAYLA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRIFFITH, JENNIFER MAE
1318 Grove Street Ct Chattanooga, 374023911
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

GULLEDGE, JASHON BERNARD
1712 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044308
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

HAYES, CASEY LEMAR
606 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082103
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

HEATHINGTON, DEWONNE MARSH
3433 THROUGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111449
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

JONES, ANTOINE LEBRON
2613 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062463
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KESLER, TIMOTHY ALLEN
3361 DOUGS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM

LAWRENCE, KEITH
2209 STUART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
BURGLARY

LEWIS, KELLY LYNDOL
5535 OLD HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOPEZ, ALEJANDRO MIGUEL
1302 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCLAIN, CODY J
7465 ALLEMANDE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCCLURE, MICKEY EUGENE
1160 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37346
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATING THE PROCESS IN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE
904 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063142
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCGAHEE, NICHOLAS TERRELL
810 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112103
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PARKER, LARRY LEBRON
2510 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PECKINPAUGH, JUSTIN MATTHEW
215 HEMLOCK SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHELPS, CHRISTIN PATRICIA
3458 PLUMWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
ASSAULT

ROBERSON, MICHAEL SIDNEY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024222
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

SICA- ITZEP, BYRON ALVAROS
2607 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SKIPPER, TAMMY LACHELLE
97 VALLEY BROOK ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN

STRICKLAND, BENJAMIN FRANKLIN
111 ANDERSON LN ROSSVILLE, 37341
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TOWNSEND, LANDERS JERMAINE
1703 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045145
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

WALKER, COURTNEY MARQUEZ MAURICS
235 CANARY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, ADRIAN DONTA
1000 SHEARTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, EDWARD ANTHONY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

WHITED COFFEY, HOLLY DENISE
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, ARTERRIO DESHAWN
807 FOREST DALE LN HIXSON, 373434233
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF SERVICES
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

WILLIAMS, MICHAEL WAYNE
4952 BELL HARBOR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

