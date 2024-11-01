Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ACUFF, EVA LOREDA MAE
2605 EAST 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency:
CHILD NON- SUPPORT
ALEXANDER, MATTHEW TODD
626 EAST GARDEN FARM RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
BALLARD, ROBERT LEWIS
610 TIMBER RIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BENOIT, CAMERON DAVID
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SARAS
BRIGHT, CONNOR NICHOLAS
10115 FILED FEILDING ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHIN, LAKIA CORIELLE
1111 LIBERTY ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT
COLBERT, KENYA MONDALE
2571 CANDLER RD DECATUR, 30032
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL
835 SYLVAN DR Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
DAVIS, MHARQUAVIAN KIERRERASHAD
2609 GLENWOOD PKWY, APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DAVIS, RICHARD ANDREW
1707 E 50TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FLOWERS, TOREY JERMAYNE
4285 KAYLA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRIFFITH, JENNIFER MAE
1318 Grove Street Ct Chattanooga, 374023911
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
GULLEDGE, JASHON BERNARD
1712 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044308
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
HAYES, CASEY LEMAR
606 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082103
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
HEATHINGTON, DEWONNE MARSH
3433 THROUGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111449
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JONES, ANTOINE LEBRON
2613 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062463
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KESLER, TIMOTHY ALLEN
3361 DOUGS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
LAWRENCE, KEITH
2209 STUART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
LEWIS, KELLY LYNDOL
5535 OLD HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOPEZ, ALEJANDRO MIGUEL
1302 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCLAIN, CODY J
7465 ALLEMANDE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCLURE, MICKEY EUGENE
1160 HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37346
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATING THE PROCESS IN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE
904 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063142
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCGAHEE, NICHOLAS TERRELL
810 BELLE VISTA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112103
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PARKER, LARRY LEBRON
2510 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PECKINPAUGH, JUSTIN MATTHEW
215 HEMLOCK SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PHELPS, CHRISTIN PATRICIA
3458 PLUMWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
ASSAULT
ROBERSON, MICHAEL SIDNEY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024222
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
SICA- ITZEP, BYRON ALVAROS
2607 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SKIPPER, TAMMY LACHELLE
97 VALLEY BROOK ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN
STRICKLAND, BENJAMIN FRANKLIN
111 ANDERSON LN ROSSVILLE, 37341
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TOWNSEND, LANDERS JERMAINE
1703 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045145
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
WALKER, COURTNEY MARQUEZ MAURICS
235 CANARY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITE, ADRIAN DONTA
1000 SHEARTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITE, EDWARD ANTHONY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
WHITED COFFEY, HOLLY DENISE
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, ARTERRIO DESHAWN
807 FOREST DALE LN HIXSON, 373434233
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF SERVICES
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
WILLIAMS, MICHAEL WAYNE
4952 BELL HARBOR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
Here are the mug shots:
|ACUFF, EVA LOREDA MAE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/17/1988
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ALEXANDER, MATTHEW TODD
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/17/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|BALLARD, ROBERT LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/17/2005
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BENOIT, CAMERON DAVID
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/08/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SARAS
|
|COLBERT, KENYA MONDALE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/24/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/29/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|DAVIS, RICHARD ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/24/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GRIFFITH, JENNIFER MAE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/21/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|GULLEDGE, JASHON BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/15/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HAYES, CASEY LEMAR
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/22/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, ANTOINE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/16/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024
Charge(s):
|
|KESLER, TIMOTHY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 07/09/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
|
|LAWRENCE, KEITH
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 03/30/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LOPEZ, ALEJANDRO MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/25/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCDANIEL, DAVID DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCGAHEE, NICHOLAS TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|PARKER, LARRY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/12/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PECKINPAUGH, JUSTIN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/19/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SICA- ITZEP, BYRON ALVAROS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/25/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|SKIPPER, TAMMY LACHELLE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/20/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024
Charge(s):
- ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN
|
|STRICKLAND, BENJAMIN FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/17/1977
Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TINKER, PENNY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/13/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|TOWNSEND, LANDERS JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/19/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WALKER, COURTNEY MARQUEZ MAURICS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/28/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WHITE, EDWARD ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/15/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|
|WILLIAMS, ARTERRIO DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF SERVICES
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
|
|WILLIAMS, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 08/27/1959
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 10/31/2024
Charge(s):
|