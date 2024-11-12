Tom Marshall Seeking City Council District 3 Seat

Tom Marshall has formally launched his campaign for the District 3 seat on the Chattanooga City Council.

The District 3 race will be an open seat during the March 4, 2025 city election due to sitting District 3 City Councilman Ken Smith deciding to not run for re-election. District 3 primarily encompasses the Hixson community inside the city of Chattanooga.

Upon submitting his qualification papers at the Hamilton County Election Commission, Mr. Marshall released the following statement:

“I am proud to call Hixson home. I was raised in this community and decided to live in the Valleybrook community with my wife, as we raise two of our three children. As a lifelong resident, I have witnessed many of the challenges we face today and see the incredible potential we hold going forward.



"Hixson has given me so much over the years, and I’m now eager to give back. For many years, I ran a successful small business that was deeply rooted in the Hixson community - one of the many reasons I believe this is such an incredible place to live, work, raise a family and retire.

"After a lot of prayers and many discussions with my family, friends and colleagues, I have submitted my qualification papers to run for the open District 3 seat on the Chattanooga City Council.

"I believe in transparency, accountability and the power of community voices. My campaign will focus on how I can be your community voice for improving street conditions, reducing crime and gang violence in our neighborhoods, addressing stormwater issues in our neighborhoods and fostering stronger economic growth.

"By doing so, we can keep our property taxes in check while making city government better for everyone and ensure our community continues to grow and thrive – now and into the future. I am committed to being your advocate and your neighbor as we continue to build a brighter future for our community and city.

"I also believe that by working together, we can create a stronger, more vibrant community - one that offers greater opportunities for all District 3 residents, while strengthening the essential services we rely on daily and finding solutions to the challenges facing both our community and our city.

"In the coming weeks and months, I look forward to connecting with District 3 residents to share my vision for our community and discuss ways we can address the issues and challenges facing District 3 and the city of Chattanooga."