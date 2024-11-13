HCSO Apprehends Fugitive On Lake Chickamauga

The Sheriff's Department on Wednesday morning apprehended a man on Lake Chickamauga who was wanted by the Soddy Daisy Police Department.

At approximately 9:50 a.m., the Soddy Daisy Police Department issued a BOLO alert regarding a red Chevrolet pickup belonging to Jason Lamar Schleif, who fled the scene of a domestic incident on Barbee Road prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., HCSO patrol deputies were notified by an Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) in the Highway 58 area of a vehicle registered to Schleif in the vicinity of Harrison Bay State Park.Deputies immediately responded and located the suspect’s unoccupied vehicle on Bay Marina Drive inside Harrison Bay State Park.

A search was begun of the immediate area, including the water as it was believed Schlief may have departed on a boat and could still be within the vicinity. In addition, a Command Post was set up and personnel with the Traffic, Special Operations, Marine Patrol, and UAS (drones) Units also responded to the scene. Hamilton County Emergency Management (EMA) personnel also responded to assist with drone operations.

After a short search, Schleif was located by deputies on a boat, across the lake, near Chester Frost Park where he was taken safely into custody without incident. He was then transferred to the custody of the Soddy Daisy Police Department to address the outstanding warrants below associated with their agency.

They include aggravated assault, interference with a 911 call, false imprisonment, reckless endangerment and vandalism.