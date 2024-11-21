Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

BRADBLETT, JESSE ARTHEL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/29/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROWN, ANTHONY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/18/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DOSS, JOEL WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/03/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE EZELL, TAKERIA GERLISHA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/08/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024

Charge(s):

CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE FREDERICK, MICHAEL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/08/1987

Arresting Agency: TVA



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE GIBBS, AUTRY FAY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/31/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HADDOX, VONTEL DEON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/04/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM HUFFAR, JOHN W

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/26/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HUNT, FELICIA BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/12/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY) KING, ALDEN DEANGELO

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 04/14/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

MCCONNELL, HENRY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 05/19/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MERINO, AMANDA LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLRANEY, JOHNNY LEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/20/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ROBBS, CHRISTOPER ADRIAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/26/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RUTLEDGE, SANTONIO MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/06/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF SMITH, AUSTIN CHANDLER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/16/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SMITH, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/04/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, RILEY WHITE HILL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/08/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL WOODRUFF, DYLAN DALE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/30/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY



