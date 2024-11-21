Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|BRADBLETT, JESSE ARTHEL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/29/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, ANTHONY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/18/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DOSS, JOEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/03/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|EZELL, TAKERIA GERLISHA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/08/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FREDERICK, MICHAEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/08/1987
Arresting Agency: TVA
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|GIBBS, AUTRY FAY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/31/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HADDOX, VONTEL DEON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/04/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HUFFAR, JOHN W
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/26/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HUNT, FELICIA BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/12/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
|
|KING, ALDEN DEANGELO
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/14/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|MCCONNELL, HENRY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/19/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MERINO, AMANDA LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLRANEY, JOHNNY LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/20/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ROBBS, CHRISTOPER ADRIAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/26/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RUTLEDGE, SANTONIO MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SMITH, AUSTIN CHANDLER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/16/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SMITH, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/04/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, RILEY WHITE HILL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/08/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|WOODRUFF, DYLAN DALE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/30/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/20/2024
Charge(s):
|