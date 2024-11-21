Woman Charged With Killing Her Sister Tried To Pin It On Romantic Rival, Detective Says

A woman accused of shooting her roommate sister in the back of the head then called police posing as a romantic rival saying she did it, according to testimony in General Sessions Court.

Judge Lila Statom bound a first-degree murder charge against Brittani Harmon to the Grand Jury in the death of 26-year-old Brianna Harmon.

Video taken from a Ring doorbell camera at 8201 Thrush Hollow Lane showed Brittani Harmon leaving the residence with her daughter. There was also video of the mother and daughter getting into a white Lyft cab and then being dropped off at the Publix on McCutcheon Road.

A further video showed Brittani Harmon making a 911 call at Publix posing as Anastasia Hughley, who was identified earlier as the pregnant girlfriend of Brittani Harmon's husband, Nelson Moore.

The caller to 911 said she had just killed a woman and the victim's body could be found on the couch.

Detective Brandon Septor said when he arrived at the house the sister was lying on her side on a couch dead. There was a large pool of blood nearby.

He said the shot went into the back of the head, came out her cheek, and the bullet went into the couch.

Multiple people live at the residence, but the others were at their jobs, it was stated.

The detective said the two sisters used the living room as their sleeping quarters.

He said several guns were found in the house, and he was notified just the previous day of another gun located in a laundry basket.

Erinn O'Leary of the Public Defender's Office questioned the detective on whether he had checked out whether the young daughter might have fired the shot.

Paul Moyle, chief homicide prosecutor, said Criminal Court Judge Amanda Dunn recently held a hearing in which she revoked bond for Ms. Harmon after hearing testimony about the murder.