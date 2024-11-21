City Parks Administrator Scott Martin Departing For Virginia Post

City Parks and Outdoors Administrator Scott Martin has accepted a position as Chief Executive of the Fort Monroe Authority, a partnership with the National Park Service and the city of Hampton, Virginia.

The position is appointed by Governor Glenn Youngkin of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Mayor Tim Kelly said, "While we are sad to see Scott depart, his advancement underscores the exceptional talent cultivated here in Chattanooga. His leadership and vision have set a high bar for parks and recreation management, leaving a legacy we will cherish for years to come.

"Scott has been the visionary leader our Department of Parks and Outdoors needed, and he has set Chattanooga on a path to become a city where every person can enjoy the outdoors, every day, no matter where or how they live. We understand he could not turn down the opportunity to be closer to family in this prestigious new role in Virginia, but we're sad to see him go.

“His leadership led to the unanimous passage of the Parks and Outdoors Plan—the first of its kind in 25 years. Thanks to Scott’s dedication and the support of our many community partners, we are making transformative investments in our parks and we are on the verge of becoming America’s first National Park City. That work will continue.” Scott has led the successful opening of Lynnbrook Park, Lupton Mills Meadows, and Shallowford Preserve, while also driving significant enhancements to parks, playgrounds, recreation fields, and programs citywide.

"Through collaboration with numerous partners, he has championed transformative, visionary projects, including the reimagining of the Riverfront, Chatt Town Skate Park, Montague Park, and many others - all with a steadfast commitment to delivering high-quality outdoor spaces for every neighborhood.

"Scott’s tenure in Chattanooga has been marked by bold vision, collaborative efforts, and a steadfast commitment to creating spaces where community and nature thrive together. On behalf of the city of Chattanooga, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Scott Martin for his incredible contributions and wish him continued success in this next chapter of his career."

Mr. Martin said, "It has been an honor to be a small part of Chattanooga’s incredible story. I want to thank Mayor Tim Kelly, the Chattanooga City Council, Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors staff, and all the partners who invest, support, visit, and love this city for their unwavering support and shared dedication to making Chattanooga a better place for all. I leave knowing it’s in great hands and look forward to watching Chattanooga continue to grow its reputation as one of the nation's best places to live."