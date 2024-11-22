Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AMANS, KIMSEY LANE

HOMELESS HARRISON, 373419491

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



ASCENCIO URQUILLA, EUGENIO

6960 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

LICENSE REQUIRED



BANKS, KALIL SHERIFF

930 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BELL, COURVOISER TYRONE

9339 CHAR BAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



CANNON, JOHNNY LEE

2001 SHERMAN ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SCARROLL, ANTHONY BRIAN417 OLD THREE NOTCH RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTCARTER, ELIJAH HUNTER513 LONGLEY RD OCOEE, 37361Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTCOX, JAMES MAYNARD6902 MOCKINGBIRD LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTCROSS, JATHON MITCHELL DALE141 CROSS HILL RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONFLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE410 ROBERTS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042100Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FLERL, DAVID LAMAR512 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053863Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSGOFF, KYMBERLY DENEENHOMELESS FORT OGLETHORPE, 30707Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)HAVNER, TIFFANY RENAEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYHINNARD, BIANCA RHIANNON1900 BARRETT DRIVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30743Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)JENNINGS, ALDWIN DEWAYNE1805 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEKINGTON, STEVEN DUDLEYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 72 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF SERVICESLAWS, JOSHUA CLECK727 E 11TH STREET SEVIERVILLE, 378768994Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMABE, JASON STEVEN3623 HUNTER VALLEY RD OOLTEWAH, 37412Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMCCAULEY, LORENZO MARQUISE3519 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTMOSES, JACKIE DARLENE3624 STAPLE CHASE LANE NE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARRODDY, CHRISTIANA LEIGH7437 PRIVATE LN APT 15 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECTSANDELL, ANGIE14501 MAY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III (SUBOXONE)POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)SCOTT HOLLOWAY, SAMANTHA LEANNE3105 WOOD AVE CHATTANOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, DEAVERYONE WYSHUN2009 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSTATUTORY RAPESMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR9010 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYSTEVENSON, TYRONNE ANTHONY727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTIMBLIN, DANIEL PAUL2103 E BROW RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTTUCKER, THOMAS EDWARD107 JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILDCONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILDSEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURESEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURESEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURESEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURESEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURESEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURESEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURESTATUTORY RAPE BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURESTATUTORY RAPE BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURESTATUTORY RAPE BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURESTATUTORY RAPE BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURESEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURESEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURESTATUTORY RAPE BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURESTATUTORY RAPE BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURESTATUTORY RAPE BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURESTATUTORY RAPE BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURESOLICITATION OF A MINORWAGNER, CAMERON LEE2005 BURMA RD ROSSVILLE, 307413813Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)WEATHERBY, ANDREW TYLER727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSWHALEY, MATTHEW SCOTTHOMELESS HEAD, 35989Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)WILLIAMS, MARIO SHANTEZ1524 OLD RINGGOLD RD APT 718 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

Here are the mug shots:

BANKS, KALIL SHERIFF

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/17/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CARROLL, ANTHONY BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/26/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CARTER, ELIJAH HUNTER

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/05/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CROSS, JATHON MITCHELL DALE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/29/2003

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/29/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAVNER, TIFFANY RENAE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/17/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HINNARD, BIANCA RHIANNON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/05/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JENNINGS, ALDWIN DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/18/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE KINGTON, STEVEN DUDLEY

Age at Arrest: 72

Date of Birth: 11/21/1952

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES LAWS, JOSHUA CLECK

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/03/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MABE, JASON STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/08/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MCCAULEY, LORENZO MARQUISE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/20/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT MOSES, JACKIE DARLENE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/10/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR RODDY, CHRISTIANA LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/02/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024

Charge(s):

CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT SCOTT HOLLOWAY, SAMANTHA LEANNE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/20/1983

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, DEAVERYONE WYSHUN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/22/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024

Charge(s):

STATUTORY RAPE SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/19/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY TIMBLIN, DANIEL PAUL

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/30/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT TUCKER, THOMAS EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 03/27/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024

Charge(s):

CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD

CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD

SEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE

SEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE

SEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE

SEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE

SEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE

SEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE

SEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE

SEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE

SEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE

STATUTORY RAPE BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR WAGNER, CAMERON LEE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/16/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WEATHERBY, ANDREW TYLER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/04/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS WILLIAMS, MARIO SHANTEZ

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/17/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



