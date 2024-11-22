Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, November 22, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
AMANS, KIMSEY LANE
HOMELESS HARRISON, 373419491
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

ASCENCIO URQUILLA, EUGENIO
6960 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
LICENSE REQUIRED

BANKS, KALIL SHERIFF
930 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BELL, COURVOISER TYRONE
9339 CHAR BAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

CANNON, JOHNNY LEE
2001 SHERMAN ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

CARROLL, ANTHONY BRIAN
417 OLD THREE NOTCH RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CARTER, ELIJAH HUNTER
513 LONGLEY RD OCOEE, 37361
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COX, JAMES MAYNARD
6902 MOCKINGBIRD LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CROSS, JATHON MITCHELL DALE
141 CROSS HILL RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE
410 ROBERTS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042100
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLERL, DAVID LAMAR
512 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053863
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

GOFF, KYMBERLY DENEEN
HOMELESS FORT OGLETHORPE, 30707
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HAVNER, TIFFANY RENAE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HINNARD, BIANCA RHIANNON
1900 BARRETT DRIVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30743
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

JENNINGS, ALDWIN DEWAYNE
1805 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

KINGTON, STEVEN DUDLEY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF SERVICES

LAWS, JOSHUA CLECK
727 E 11TH STREET SEVIERVILLE, 378768994
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MABE, JASON STEVEN
3623 HUNTER VALLEY RD OOLTEWAH, 37412
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MCCAULEY, LORENZO MARQUISE
3519 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

MOSES, JACKIE DARLENE
3624 STAPLE CHASE LANE NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

RODDY, CHRISTIANA LEIGH
7437 PRIVATE LN APT 15 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

SANDELL, ANGIE
14501 MAY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III (SUBOXONE)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

SCOTT HOLLOWAY, SAMANTHA LEANNE
3105 WOOD AVE CHATTANOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, DEAVERYONE WYSHUN
2009 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STATUTORY RAPE

SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR
9010 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

STEVENSON, TYRONNE ANTHONY
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TIMBLIN, DANIEL PAUL
2103 E BROW RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

TUCKER, THOMAS EDWARD
107 JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
SEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
STATUTORY RAPE BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR

WAGNER, CAMERON LEE
2005 BURMA RD ROSSVILLE, 307413813
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

WEATHERBY, ANDREW TYLER
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

WHALEY, MATTHEW SCOTT
HOMELESS HEAD, 35989
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

WILLIAMS, MARIO SHANTEZ
1524 OLD RINGGOLD RD APT 718 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

