Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:
|BANKS, KALIL SHERIFF
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/17/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CARROLL, ANTHONY BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/26/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CARTER, ELIJAH HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/05/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CROSS, JATHON MITCHELL DALE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/29/2003
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/29/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAVNER, TIFFANY RENAE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/17/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HINNARD, BIANCA RHIANNON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/05/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|JENNINGS, ALDWIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/18/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|KINGTON, STEVEN DUDLEY
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 11/21/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LAWS, JOSHUA CLECK
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/03/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|MABE, JASON STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/08/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MCCAULEY, LORENZO MARQUISE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/20/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MOSES, JACKIE DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/10/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RODDY, CHRISTIANA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/02/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SCOTT HOLLOWAY, SAMANTHA LEANNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/20/1983
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, DEAVERYONE WYSHUN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/22/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/19/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TIMBLIN, DANIEL PAUL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/30/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TUCKER, THOMAS EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/27/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
- CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD
- SEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
- SEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
- SEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
- SEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
- SEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
- SEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
- SEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
- SEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
- SEXUAL BATTERY BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AN AUTHORITY FIGURE
- SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
|
|WAGNER, CAMERON LEE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/16/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WEATHERBY, ANDREW TYLER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|WILLIAMS, MARIO SHANTEZ
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/17/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|