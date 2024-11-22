Southbound Market Street And Westbound MLK Jr. Boulevard Closed Due To Water Main Break

A major water main break has closed sections of a critical intersection downtown.

The following are closed at the intersection of Market Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard:

Southbound Market Street

Westbound MLK Jr. Boulevard sidewalk access at the northwest corner

Chattanooga Public Works crews and Chattanooga Police Department officers are on site, and Tennessee American Water crews were en route to shut off the necessary valve and begin repairs.

Additional closures will be required. The public should avoid the area and take alternate routes.

