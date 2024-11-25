Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ADEYEYE, JOHN

3541 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CAILLE, MICHAEL SEAN

2223 COUNTY RD 561 ENGLEWOOD, 37329

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CLARK, JORDAN L

14001 STORMER RD SODDY DAISY, 373798349

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSS.

Here are the mug shots:



ADEYEYE, JOHN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/13/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/24/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CAILLE, MICHAEL SEAN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/06/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/24/2024

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT OF PROPERTY COLBAUGH, WILLIAM JOHN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/18/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE HOLLAND, SHAKIA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/14/2004

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/24/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED L JOHNSON, LEANDER LEE

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 09/27/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/24/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT LOCKE, MARVIN LEONARD

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 02/02/1965

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCAULEY, MARKEISHA SHARELL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/13/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/24/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PEARSON, RODERICK DERRELL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/20/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE RUSS, LAUREN MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/10/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/24/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SARABIA-MENDOZA, JOAQUIN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/03/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/24/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SCROGGINS, SHAMYA N

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/30/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/24/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS SEWELL, CALEB LOGAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/12/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/24/2024

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

FUGITIVE (DEKALB CO AL) SHADWICK, JOSHUA CHRISTOPHE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/23/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/24/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT STEELE, MICHAEL CHANDLER

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/26/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/24/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) TINKER, JONATHAN CODY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/15/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/24/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS VAUGHN, VERNTEZ LASETH

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/24/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/24/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WALLING, CHARLES LOGAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/07/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/24/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WARD, SARAH E

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/22/2005

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 11/24/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT



