Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, November 25, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADEYEYE, JOHN 
3541 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CAILLE, MICHAEL SEAN 
2223 COUNTY RD 561 ENGLEWOOD, 37329 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CLARK, JORDAN L 
14001 STORMER RD SODDY DAISY, 373798349 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

COLBAUGH, WILLIAM JOHN 
7259 WILL DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DIAZ-ISIDRO, EVERARDO ALEXANDER 
7809 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DUFF, STORMY MICHELLE 
1440 MILL GROVE CIRCL EAST RIDGE, 374111231 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC VIOLENCE)

HOLLAND, SHAKIA RENEE 
356 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED L

INTZIN, DIEGO 
3100 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

JOHNSON, LEANDER LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LOCKE, MARVIN LEONARD 
2121 TREWITT RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCAULEY, MARKEISHA SHARELL 
3532 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101322 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MUELLER, VICTORIA THERESA 
39377 US 6 APT F201 AVON, 81620 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

PEARSON, RODERICK DERRELL 
4112 MELINDA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

RUSS, LAUREN MICHELLE 
3508 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SARABIA-MENDOZA, JOAQUIN 
7251 LEE HIGHWAY APT #16 CHATTANOOGA, 374213812 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SCROGGINS, SHAMYA N 
4605 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073225 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SEWELL, CALEB LOGAN 
3317 PIONEER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
FUGITIVE (DEKALB CO AL)

SHADWICK, JOSHUA CHRISTOPHE 
1440 MILLBRO CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

STEELE, MICHAEL CHANDLER 
121 CLEVELAND RD ROSSVILLE, 307412637 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

TINKER, JONATHAN CODY 
513 RACCOON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374191435 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

VAUGHN, VERNTEZ LASETH 
270 ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114210 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WALLING, CHARLES LOGAN 
99 NORWOOD RD PIKEVILLE, 373673063 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WARD, SARAH E 
1004 S BRITAIN ST SHELBYVILLE, 37160 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT

