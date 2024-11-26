Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|AGUSTIN-DIAZ, CELSA AIDA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|BAKER, FRANCES ANITA
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 12/13/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BARTLETT, BRIAN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/05/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FORGERY
|
|BATES, CHANTENA LEYONA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/23/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BROOKS, SHAINE LORAY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/11/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHURCH, RACHAEL ANN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/08/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|COOK, ANTWON MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/06/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|EADY, DELTA LEE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 01/07/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FOUTZ, ROGER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/20/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
|
|GARRETT, MATTISHA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/15/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HARPER, COLE DILLINGER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/18/2003
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, MARIE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 01/19/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LANE, LADARRIUS KEYUNTAE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/22/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|LLOYD, ERIONA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/23/1999
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR (SPEEDING)
|
|LOPEZ, MARIO FERNANDO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/15/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MCLEMORE, ERIC LEQUAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/18/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
- EVADING ARREST
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|MELLEIN, DAVID ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/27/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|NORWOOD, SHARNEE LASHELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
|
|PARROTT, JORDAN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PORTILLO, JAIRO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024
Charge(s):
- BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL TRAFFIC-CONTROL DEVICES
|
|PRITCHETT, RAEME JEANINE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/18/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RAMIREZ-CHILEL, MARIO GEOVANY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/07/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RUSHING, AMBER BETH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SHEPHERD, STEVEN RAY
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/20/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|SHOEMAKER, ANJEL TASHELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/27/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SHORTER, PATRICIA TTORA
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 08/12/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|THURMAN, GWENDOLYN DENISE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/07/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024
Charge(s):
|