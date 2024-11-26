Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AGUSTIN-DIAZ, CELSA AIDA

4505 PONTIAC DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



BAKER, FRANCES ANITA

8146 RIDGELAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BARTLETT, BRIAN SCOTT

1371 KEITH SALEM ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY



BATES, CHANTENA LEYONA

4624 PAW TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BROOKS, SHAINE LORAY

2159 DUGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CHURCH, RACHAEL ANN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



COOK, ANTWON MAURICE

1709 MONTERREY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



EADY, DELTA LEE

P.O.

BOX 2583 CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYFOUTZ, ROGER EUGENE708 CARDEN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000GARRETT, MATTISHA2 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374022721Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGOINS, COLTON ISSAC8909 GANN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHARPER, COLE DILLINGER122 BROWNTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374152120Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHEINSOHN, ILMIRA CATHRENE2108 VINE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374071513Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JACKSON, MARIE1326 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYLANE, LADARRIUS KEYUNTAE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTLLOYD, ERIONA MONIQUE6321 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEAR (SPEEDING)LOPEZ, MARIO FERNANDO812 ELLEN ROAD APT A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)LOPEZ LOPEZ, ALBERTO GALINDO1705 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMCLEMORE, ERIC LEQUAN2637 CAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBURGLARY OF AN AUTOBURGLARY OF AN AUTOBURGLARY OF AN AUTOEVADING ARRESTTHEFT OF PROPERTYMELLEIN, DAVID ANTHONYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFNORWOOD, SHARNEE LASHELLE7249 E BRAINERD RD APT 169 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSASSAULTASSAULTPARROTT, JORDAN CHRISTOPHER4149 WILLARD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTPEREZ-GONZALEZ, PEDRO4900 N TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEPORTILLO, JAIRO35 REBECCA DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL INQUIRYBLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFICDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEINTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL TRAFFIC-CONTROL DEVICESPRITCHETT, RAEME JEANINE1010 E 10TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033007Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTRAMIREZ-CHILEL, MARIO GEOVANY7036 HAMILTON PLACE VILLAGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEARRUSHING, AMBER BETH730 E AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTSHEPHERD, STEVEN RAY5069 NEW HIGHWAY 68 MADISON, 37354Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTSHOEMAKER, ANJEL TASHELL1001 KNOTTING HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESHORTER, PATRICIA TTORA727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYTHURMAN, GWENDOLYN DENISE7657 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTTIMBLIN, DANIEL PAUL2103 E BROW RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC Sheriff911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)WATKINS, JASON WAYNE581 HERRINGTON ROAD PETAL, 394650000Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainTHEFT OF PROPERTYUSE OF STOLEN PLATES

Here are the mug shots:

AGUSTIN-DIAZ, CELSA AIDA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/14/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE BAKER, FRANCES ANITA

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 12/13/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BARTLETT, BRIAN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/05/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY BATES, CHANTENA LEYONA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/23/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BROOKS, SHAINE LORAY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/11/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHURCH, RACHAEL ANN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/08/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S COOK, ANTWON MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/06/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION EADY, DELTA LEE

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 01/07/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY FOUTZ, ROGER EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/20/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 GARRETT, MATTISHA

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/15/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HARPER, COLE DILLINGER

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/18/2003

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION JACKSON, MARIE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 01/19/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LANE, LADARRIUS KEYUNTAE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/22/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT LLOYD, ERIONA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/23/1999

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR (SPEEDING) LOPEZ, MARIO FERNANDO

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/15/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MCLEMORE, ERIC LEQUAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/18/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY MELLEIN, DAVID ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/27/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF NORWOOD, SHARNEE LASHELLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/16/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSAULT

ASSAULT PARROTT, JORDAN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/21/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT PORTILLO, JAIRO

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/22/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024

Charge(s):

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL TRAFFIC-CONTROL DEVICES

PRITCHETT, RAEME JEANINE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 01/18/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT RAMIREZ-CHILEL, MARIO GEOVANY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/07/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR RUSHING, AMBER BETH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/01/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT SHEPHERD, STEVEN RAY

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/20/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT SHOEMAKER, ANJEL TASHELL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/27/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SHORTER, PATRICIA TTORA

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 08/12/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY THURMAN, GWENDOLYN DENISE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 09/07/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/25/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT



