Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ALTENBACH, DAVID JOSEPH
174 POLK AVE. DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ASEGBOLA, STANLEY DELVON
112 HOLLYBERRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARASSMENT
COCHRAN, CARTER JOHN
1099 BEXLEY SQ # 425 CHATTANOOGA, 374103032
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COFER, MARISANNE GRACE
1292 STONE CAVE ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CUNNINGHAM, GREGORY TAYLOR
122 AMHURST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT
DAVIES, CASSANDRA PATRICA
564 HAMLIN TRACE RIVERDALE ATLANTA,
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
RESISTING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
DAVIS, DANIELLE NICOLE
19811 RIVER CANYON ROAD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DENTON, JARIUS
4428 TYNE MOUTH DR KNOXVILLE, 37914
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DODSON, AMBER LEIGH
111 WHEELER WORTHNGTON RD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DORAN, CELESTE ANGELICA
5702 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 373433624
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FOOTE, MARTY CLIFFORD
266 BURTON LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FRANCO AGUILA, JUSTIN RICHARDO
320 KYLE LANE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRIFFIN, STACEY NICOLE
401 SEMINOLE DR KNOXVILLE, 37914
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HARRIS, TRACY EUGENE
712 N Crest Rd Chattanooga, 374062010
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KIDNAPPING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HOLLAND, JOHNBETH CHARISSE
84 DUNCAN AVE KILLEN, 35645
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ABUSE OF CORPSE
JAMES, JEREMIAH ANTHONY
1501 KIPPY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215226
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JIMENEZ HERNANDEZ, OSIEL
108 MASS SHOUT ,
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JOHNSON, REGINALD ANTONIO
1501 KIPPY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215226
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KIDD, SHAWN STEVEN
3513 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MONTIJO, ALONDRA
3115 LANDVIEW DR KNOXVILLE, 37914
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MOONINGHAM, TERRY DWIGTH
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORER, JESSICA LASHELL
2619 CARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
NEWBY, ANDREA ANN
1908 BELLA VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PASCUAL, PEDRO
1901 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044402
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PATTON, CHARLES EDWARD
1500 WISDOM ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064053
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PHILLIPS, MARTY KEITH
6817 CONNER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
PUGH, LOGAN STEPHEN
2679 BOSTON BRANCH CIRCLE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
REYNOLDS, RICHARD FREDERICK
1102 VANNOY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
ROBERSON, ELLIS ALFONZO
2558 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ROBERTS, AMANDA LEANN
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RUTLEY, JOSEF AL-QUAN
3813 NANDENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SLEDGE, RAYVON CHRISTOPHER
1138 W MISSISSIPPI AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063308
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
SMITH, EMILY DANIELLE
104 PARK CREST CT APT 13 RICHMOND, 40475
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WEBB, MATTHEW STEVEN
310 FORESTRY TRAIL HOMELESS SUMMERVILLE, 30747
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
Here are the mug shots:
|ALTENBACH, DAVID JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 02/03/1961
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ASEGBOLA, STANLEY DELVON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- HARASSMENT
|
|COFER, MARISANNE GRACE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/07/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CUNNINGHAM, GREGORY TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/02/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIES, CASSANDRA PATRICA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/24/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- RESISTING ARREST
- EVADING ARREST
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
|
|DAVIS, DANIELLE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/28/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DENTON, JARIUS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/28/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DODSON, AMBER LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/13/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|DORAN, CELESTE ANGELICA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FOOTE, MARTY CLIFFORD
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/29/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FRANCO AGUILA, JUSTIN RICHARDO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/23/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRIFFIN, STACEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/12/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HOLLAND, JOHNBETH CHARISSE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/12/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ABUSE OF CORPSE
|
|JIMENEZ HERNANDEZ, OSIEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/16/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|KIDD, SHAWN STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/26/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MONTIJO, ALONDRA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/17/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MOONINGHAM, TERRY DWIGTH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/24/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOORER, JESSICA LASHELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/29/1990
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|NEWBY, ANDREA ANN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/23/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PATTON, CHARLES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/07/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PHILLIPS, MARTY KEITH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/21/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|ROBERSON, ELLIS ALFONZO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/11/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|ROBERTS, AMANDA LEANN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/28/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|RUTLEY, JOSEF AL-QUAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/03/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|SMITH, EMILY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/12/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WEBB, MATTHEW STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/05/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024
Charge(s):
|