Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ALTENBACH, DAVID JOSEPH 
174 POLK AVE. DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ASEGBOLA, STANLEY DELVON 
112 HOLLYBERRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARASSMENT

COCHRAN, CARTER JOHN 
1099 BEXLEY SQ # 425 CHATTANOOGA, 374103032 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COFER, MARISANNE GRACE 
1292 STONE CAVE ROAD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CUNNINGHAM, GREGORY TAYLOR 
122 AMHURST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT

DAVIES, CASSANDRA PATRICA 
564 HAMLIN TRACE RIVERDALE ATLANTA, 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
RESISTING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

DAVIS, DANIELLE NICOLE 
19811 RIVER CANYON ROAD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DENTON, JARIUS 
4428 TYNE MOUTH DR KNOXVILLE, 37914 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DODSON, AMBER LEIGH 
111 WHEELER WORTHNGTON RD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DORAN, CELESTE ANGELICA 
5702 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 373433624 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FOOTE, MARTY CLIFFORD 
266 BURTON LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FRANCO AGUILA, JUSTIN RICHARDO 
320 KYLE LANE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRIFFIN, STACEY NICOLE 
401 SEMINOLE DR KNOXVILLE, 37914 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HARRIS, TRACY EUGENE 
712 N Crest Rd Chattanooga, 374062010 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KIDNAPPING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

HOLLAND, JOHNBETH CHARISSE 
84 DUNCAN AVE KILLEN, 35645 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ABUSE OF CORPSE

JAMES, JEREMIAH ANTHONY 
1501 KIPPY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215226 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JIMENEZ HERNANDEZ, OSIEL 
108 MASS SHOUT , 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JOHNSON, REGINALD ANTONIO 
1501 KIPPY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215226 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KIDD, SHAWN STEVEN 
3513 HOYT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MONTIJO, ALONDRA 
3115 LANDVIEW DR KNOXVILLE, 37914 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MOONINGHAM, TERRY DWIGTH 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORER, JESSICA LASHELL 
2619 CARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

NEWBY, ANDREA ANN 
1908 BELLA VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PASCUAL, PEDRO 
1901 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044402 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PATTON, CHARLES EDWARD 
1500 WISDOM ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064053 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHILLIPS, MARTY KEITH 
6817 CONNER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

PUGH, LOGAN STEPHEN 
2679 BOSTON BRANCH CIRCLE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

REYNOLDS, RICHARD FREDERICK 
1102 VANNOY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

ROBERSON, ELLIS ALFONZO 
2558 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ROBERTS, AMANDA LEANN 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RUTLEY, JOSEF AL-QUAN 
3813 NANDENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

SLEDGE, RAYVON CHRISTOPHER 
1138 W MISSISSIPPI AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063308 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

SMITH, EMILY DANIELLE 
104 PARK CREST CT APT 13 RICHMOND, 40475 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WEBB, MATTHEW STEVEN 
310 FORESTRY TRAIL HOMELESS SUMMERVILLE, 30747 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR

