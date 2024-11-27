Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ALTENBACH, DAVID JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 02/03/1961

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ASEGBOLA, STANLEY DELVON

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 11/13/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HARASSMENT COFER, MARISANNE GRACE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/07/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY CUNNINGHAM, GREGORY TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/02/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT DAVIES, CASSANDRA PATRICA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/24/1988

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

RESISTING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF) DAVIS, DANIELLE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/28/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DENTON, JARIUS

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/28/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DODSON, AMBER LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/13/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE DORAN, CELESTE ANGELICA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/10/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FOOTE, MARTY CLIFFORD

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/29/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FRANCO AGUILA, JUSTIN RICHARDO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/23/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRIFFIN, STACEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/12/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HOLLAND, JOHNBETH CHARISSE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/12/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ABUSE OF CORPSE JIMENEZ HERNANDEZ, OSIEL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/16/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION KIDD, SHAWN STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/26/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MONTIJO, ALONDRA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/17/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MOONINGHAM, TERRY DWIGTH

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/24/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORER, JESSICA LASHELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/29/1990

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) NEWBY, ANDREA ANN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/23/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PATTON, CHARLES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/07/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHILLIPS, MARTY KEITH

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/21/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER ROBERSON, ELLIS ALFONZO

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/11/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ROBERTS, AMANDA LEANN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/28/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE RUTLEY, JOSEF AL-QUAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/03/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT SMITH, EMILY DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/12/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WEBB, MATTHEW STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/05/1992

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/26/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

