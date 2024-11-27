Man Arrested On Multiple Charges After Pursuit In Stolen Vehicle

A man was arrested on Tuesday, after a pursuit on I-75 and Highway 153.

At approximately 10:05 p.m., a patrol deputy attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle near a motel in the Hamilton Place Mall vicinity. As the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver fled, and a pursuit was initiated.

The suspect fled down I-75 before merging onto Highway 153 North, where deputies successfully deployed spike strips near the Chickamauga Dam. As the vehicle lost momentum, the suspect turned into the Logan’s Restaurant parking lot on Highway 153.

As deputies attempted to end the pursuit, the suspect vehicle made contact with a deputy’s vehicle in an attempt to evade capture. The vehicle then struck two curbs before coming to rest just short of Highway 153.

The driver, Michael Topacio, was then taken into custody by deputies without further incident. Topacio was later found to have an active warrant for a probation violation. The vehicle he was driving had also been reported stolen and several grams of suspected methamphetamine were recovered from the vehicle.

In addition to his probation violation, the HCSO has charged Topacio with felony evading, reckless endangerment, and possession of a stolen vehicle possession of a controlled substance for resale.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and additional charges may be pending at the conclusion of their investigation.