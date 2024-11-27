Dennis Clark Launches Campaign for Chattanooga City Council District 5

Dennis Clark, described as a lifelong resident and dedicated leader in Chattanooga’s Brainerd community, has officially announced his candidacy for Chattanooga City Council in District 5.

Running on a platform of “Putting in the Work. Delivering Results,” Mr. Clark said he is "determined to bring new energy, accountability, and commitment to city government by unseating incumbent Isaiah Hester."

His campaign said the effort "is already gaining momentum, backed by an impressive coalition of supporters and endorsers who recognize his leadership and vision. These include former District 5 City Councilmen Ron Swafford and Russell Gilbert, former School Board Member Tiffanie Robinson, District 5 School Board Member Karitsa Mosley Jones, former City Attorney Wade Hinton and County Commissioner Joe Graham.

Longtime businessman Gerald Mason is serving as the campaign treasurer, and Nicholas Knable, a UAW union organizer, has been brought on as campaign manager "to help steer Clark’s vision for District 5."

Former City Councilman Gilbert said, "District 5 needs a leader who’s present, accountable, and ready to fight for the people - not someone who’s just keeping the seat warm. Dennis Clark has the vision, passion, and work ethic we need. It’s time to vote for someone who shows up and delivers."

The campaign said, "With over 20 years of experience in community development, nonprofit leadership, and small business ownership, Clark has long been a champion for Chattanooga’s residents. Through his Thrive for Five Action Plan, he is committed to addressing District 5’s most pressing issues: equitable access to city services, economic revitalization along Brainerd Road and Highway 58, safer neighborhoods, and greater support for Chattanooga’s seniors.

“We deserve a leader who will show up and work hard for District 5. We need bold, proven leadership, and I’m running to deliver real results. My promise is simple: I will show up, listen to the people, and take action.

"Clark’s background speaks volumes about his dedication to community betterment. After graduating from the Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences, he studied political science at Middle Tennessee State University, setting the foundation for his lifelong commitment to public service. He has served in impactful roles throughout Chattanooga and the state, including as the first African American administrator at Tennessee Temple University, leading public relations and community initiatives to drive inclusive leadership. He went on to contribute significantly in community development roles at Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth, the Public Education Foundation, Hope for the Inner City, Causeway, and The Equity Alliance, each dedicated to community advancement and support.

"Today, Clark works as the Community Impact Consultant for the Tennessee Department of Health’s Southeast and Upper Cumberland regions, developing health strategies across 25 counties, including Hamilton County. In addition to his public service, he is a successful small business owner, operating a transportation company that serves the city’s largest daycare provider and regional transportation agency. This blend of experience in public and private sectors gives Clark a unique understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing District 5 residents."

He said his Thrive for Five Action Plan is built on core pillars to uplift District 5:

? Our Fair Share: Advocating for equitable distribution of city services to District 5.

? Economic and Business Corridor Development: Revitalizing Brainerd Road and Highway 58 to attract and support local businesses.

? Safer, Stronger Neighborhoods: Promoting community safety, reducing violence, and combating car and property theft.

? Supporting Our Seniors: Defending the interests of senior citizens from exploitation and ensuring their voices are heard.

? Improving Community Health: Expanding access to quality healthcare, advocating for more affordable childcare options, addressing community violence as a public health crisis, promoting initiatives to combat food insecurity and support overall well-being for seniors.

Mr. Clark said he "believes that Chattanooga deserves more than absentee leadership. District 5 deserves a councilman who listens, acts, and advocates for every resident - not someone who goes against the will of the people. I am here to bring transparency, accountability, and the hard work our community deserves. The people of District 5 deserve a choice, and I am committed to delivering results.”