Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, November 28, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADAMS, ANDREW DAVID 
4090 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

AMOSON, COREY DOUGLAS 
38 HICKORY ST TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ANDERSON, MIKHAILA DAI 
6713 HARVEST RUN DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BLACKWELL, PAIGE DESHAI 
3212 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BOWEN, JONATHAN DANIEL 
1403 CLOVERDALE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CHILDERS, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE 
222 MAY ROAD JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRAWFORD, TIERRA MARSHA 
9176 INTEGRA HILLS LAN APT322 COLLEGEDALE, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUKE, ALIX DANYELLE 
1917 ROSEBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374115029 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DUNEM, PIERRE 
4610 PLAZA HILLS LANE #A 3 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAIRBANKS, ZANE ISAAC 
5401 MULBERRY STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HARRIS, CARISSA TANAE 
4615 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073200 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

JOINER, GARY LORENZO 
5875 STONEWALL DR HARRISON, 373414924 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KING, DERRICK DELON 
783 W MAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

LANGSTON, WILLIAM DEAN 
255 ARVILLE WARD LANE DAYTON, 373215912 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LLOYD, JUSTIN ALLAN 
1174 MCDONALD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

MASSENGALE, SHANE DONAPHAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PEREZ LOPEZ, BENJAMIN 
3000 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PINES, CORDELL DE ARRUS 
125 E 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CRIMINAL LITTERING

POLLARD, KEVIN DEJUAN 
1614 MARY DUPRE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POWELL, DEVON MICHAEL ANDREW 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RICHARDSON, SHANNON JOVAN 
137 WORLEY RD TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FORGERY

SANTIAGO, VICENTE SONTAY ESVIN 
410 TALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

STEPPENBECK, CARSON PAUL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SWEENEY, SARA JEAN 
1080 GARRISON RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TOPACIO, MICHAEL JAMES 
6220 Shallowford Rd CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAIL TO APPEAR

VIA, JEREMY DWAYNE 
3605 WIMBERLY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD ENDAGERMENT
CHILD ENDANGERMENT

VINES, ANTONIO LAMAR 
801 N HOLTZCLAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041211 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VOYTSO, YULIYA M 
1420 21ST STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WILSON, ALLAN D 
5186 WATER LEVEL HWY CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WOLFE, JARED WESLEY 
11249 POSSUM TRAIL RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, ANDREW DAVID
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/25/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
AMOSON, COREY DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/09/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
ANDERSON, MIKHAILA DAI
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/09/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CHILDERS, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/29/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DUKE, ALIX DANYELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/11/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DUNEM, PIERRE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/24/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAIRBANKS, ZANE ISAAC
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/13/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JOINER, GARY LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT O
KING, DERRICK DELON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/19/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
LANGSTON, WILLIAM DEAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/17/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LLOYD, JUSTIN ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/18/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
PINES, CORDELL DE ARRUS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/05/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING
POLLARD, KEVIN DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/03/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POWELL, DEVON MICHAEL ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RICHARDSON, SHANNON JOVAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/29/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
SANTIAGO, VICENTE SONTAY ESVIN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/17/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
STEPPENBECK, CARSON PAUL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/12/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SWEENEY, SARA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/01/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TOPACIO, MICHAEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/28/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAIL TO APPEAR
WILSON, ALLAN D
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/09/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WOLFE, JARED WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/22/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • CHILD NEGLECT



