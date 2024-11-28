Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ADAMS, ANDREW DAVID

4090 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



AMOSON, COREY DOUGLAS

38 HICKORY ST TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ANDERSON, MIKHAILA DAI

6713 HARVEST RUN DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BLACKWELL, PAIGE DESHAI

3212 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BOWEN, JONATHAN DANIEL

1403 CLOVERDALE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CHILDERS, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE

222 MAY ROAD JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CRAWFORD, TIERRA MARSHA

9176 INTEGRA HILLS LAN APT322 COLLEGEDALE, 37363

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DUKE, ALIX DANYELLE

1917 ROSEBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374115029

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DUNEM, PIERRE

4610 PLAZA HILLS LANE #A 3 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



FAIRBANKS, ZANE ISAAC

5401 MULBERRY STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HARRIS, CARISSA TANAE

4615 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073200

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



JOINER, GARY LORENZO

5875 STONEWALL DR HARRISON, 373414924

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



KING, DERRICK DELON

783 W MAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



LANGSTON, WILLIAM DEAN

255 ARVILLE WARD LANE DAYTON, 373215912

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



LLOYD, JUSTIN ALLAN

1174 MCDONALD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



MASSENGALE, SHANE DONAPHAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



PEREZ LOPEZ, BENJAMIN

3000 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



PINES, CORDELL DE ARRUS

125 E 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CRIMINAL LITTERING



POLLARD, KEVIN DEJUAN

1614 MARY DUPRE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, ANDREW DAVID

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/25/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY AMOSON, COREY DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/09/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ANDERSON, MIKHAILA DAI

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/09/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY CHILDERS, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/29/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

THEFT OF PROPERTY DUKE, ALIX DANYELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/11/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DUNEM, PIERRE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 06/24/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY FAIRBANKS, ZANE ISAAC

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/13/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JOINER, GARY LORENZO

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/28/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT O KING, DERRICK DELON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/19/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT LANGSTON, WILLIAM DEAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/17/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LLOYD, JUSTIN ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/18/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) PINES, CORDELL DE ARRUS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/05/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CRIMINAL LITTERING POLLARD, KEVIN DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/03/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE POWELL, DEVON MICHAEL ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/27/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT RICHARDSON, SHANNON JOVAN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/29/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024

Charge(s):

FORGERY SANTIAGO, VICENTE SONTAY ESVIN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/17/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY STEPPENBECK, CARSON PAUL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/12/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SWEENEY, SARA JEAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/01/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING TOPACIO, MICHAEL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/28/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024

Charge(s):

FAIL TO APPEAR WILSON, ALLAN D

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/09/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WOLFE, JARED WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/22/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT



