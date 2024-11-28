Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, ANDREW DAVID
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/25/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|AMOSON, COREY DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/09/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ANDERSON, MIKHAILA DAI
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/09/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|CHILDERS, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/29/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|DUKE, ALIX DANYELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/11/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DUNEM, PIERRE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/24/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FAIRBANKS, ZANE ISAAC
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/13/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JOINER, GARY LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT O
|
|KING, DERRICK DELON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/19/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|LANGSTON, WILLIAM DEAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/17/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LLOYD, JUSTIN ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/18/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|PINES, CORDELL DE ARRUS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/05/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
|
|POLLARD, KEVIN DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/03/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|POWELL, DEVON MICHAEL ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RICHARDSON, SHANNON JOVAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/29/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SANTIAGO, VICENTE SONTAY ESVIN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/17/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
|
|STEPPENBECK, CARSON PAUL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/12/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SWEENEY, SARA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/01/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TOPACIO, MICHAEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/28/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, ALLAN D
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/09/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WOLFE, JARED WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/22/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CHILD NEGLECT
|