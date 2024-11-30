Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BAUTISTA, JUANA

3111 ESTER CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BERRY, AARON EVERETT

1624 GUNSTON HALL RD HIXSON, 373432576

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

SPEEDING

EVADING ARREST



CASHWELL, BRANDI R

398 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER



CATCHINGS, DAVID RAY

5306 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT



CATE, GEETA ALAINA

311 S PALISADES DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSAULT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER



DRAKE, DENNIS CRAIG

4809 ORCHARD VIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SIMPLY ASSAULT

ASSAULT ON POLICE



GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO

915 DARTMOUTH ST Chattanooga, 37405

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HIGDON, JAMES LABRON

244 BURDETTE RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

INHALING, SELLING OR POSS.

GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSESDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYHOUSE, GREGORY SCOTT6728 WILLOW BROOK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERLAWSON, CHRISTOPHER KYLE5519 HICKORY STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)LEVINER, SAMANTHA NICOLE309 MACINNIN , 23450Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTMADRY, JEQUALA LASHA42 MALLIN ST NASHVILLE, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTINDECENT EXPOSUREMARKUM, HEATHER NICOLE3417 7th Ave Apt A Chattanooga, 37404Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHARASSMENT911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)AGGRAVATED ASSAULTMAZARIEGOS, JEISON1512 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONIMPROPER LANE USAGEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARECRIMINAL SIMULATIONMCDONALD, AARON SCOTT309 WALMART DRIVE LOT 25 , 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PEREZ-SANTIZO, ENDER JEU3700 DORRIS ST APT 5A CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSQUATTLEBAUM, CORY ELTON57 DIXIE SPUR CHICKAMAUGA,Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESALES VASQUEZ, JENY EDILBER1401 28 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSSAMAYOA LOPEZ, DILMAR9 HICKORY STREET DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDING 76/45DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSESHERRILL, TAMMY MICHELLE728 HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)THACKER, DUSTIN HEATH5429 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TURNER, LINSAY ELIZABETH69 KNOLLWOOD CIRCLE APT #9B RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFRAUDVARGAS RAMIREZ, ENRIQUE5003 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

