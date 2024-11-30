Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, November 30, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BAUTISTA, JUANA 
3111 ESTER CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BERRY, AARON EVERETT 
1624 GUNSTON HALL RD HIXSON, 373432576 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
SPEEDING
EVADING ARREST

CASHWELL, BRANDI R 
398 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

CATCHINGS, DAVID RAY 
5306 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

CATE, GEETA ALAINA 
311 S PALISADES DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DRAKE, DENNIS CRAIG 
4809 ORCHARD VIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SIMPLY ASSAULT
ASSAULT ON POLICE

GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO 
915 DARTMOUTH ST Chattanooga, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HIGDON, JAMES LABRON 
244 BURDETTE RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
INHALING, SELLING OR POSS.

GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HOUSE, GREGORY SCOTT 
6728 WILLOW BROOK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

LAWSON, CHRISTOPHER KYLE 
5519 HICKORY STREET OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

LEVINER, SAMANTHA NICOLE 
309 MACINNIN , 23450 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA 
42 MALLIN ST NASHVILLE, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INDECENT EXPOSURE

MARKUM, HEATHER NICOLE 
3417 7th Ave Apt A Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MAZARIEGOS, JEISON 
1512 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
IMPROPER LANE USAGE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

MCDONALD, AARON SCOTT 
309 WALMART DRIVE LOT 25 , 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ-SANTIZO, ENDER JEU 
3700 DORRIS ST APT 5A CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

QUATTLEBAUM, CORY ELTON 
57 DIXIE SPUR CHICKAMAUGA, 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SALES VASQUEZ, JENY EDILBER 
1401 28 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SAMAYOA LOPEZ, DILMAR 
9 HICKORY STREET DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING 76/45
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SHERRILL, TAMMY MICHELLE 
728 HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

THACKER, DUSTIN HEATH 
5429 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURNER, LINSAY ELIZABETH 
69 KNOLLWOOD CIRCLE APT #9B RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FRAUD

VARGAS RAMIREZ, ENRIQUE 
5003 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

BAUTISTA, JUANA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/08/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BERRY, AARON EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/12/1978
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • EVADING ARREST
CASHWELL, BRANDI R
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
CATE, GEETA ALAINA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/01/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • ASSAULT
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DRAKE, DENNIS CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 04/27/1965
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • SIMPLY ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT ON POLICE
GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/14/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HIGDON, JAMES LABRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/25/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • INHALING, SELLING OR POSS. GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HOUSE, GREGORY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/20/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
LAWSON, CHRISTOPHER KYLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/02/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
LEVINER, SAMANTHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
MARKUM, HEATHER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/29/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • HARASSMENT
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MAZARIEGOS, JEISON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/04/2004
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • IMPROPER LANE USAGE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
MCDONALD, AARON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/28/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEREZ-SANTIZO, ENDER JEU
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/11/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
QUATTLEBAUM, CORY ELTON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SAMAYOA LOPEZ, DILMAR
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/25/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING 76/45
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SHERRILL, TAMMY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/05/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
THACKER, DUSTIN HEATH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/25/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TURNER, LINSAY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
  • FRAUD


Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/30/2024
PREP BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Friday, November 29
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/30/2024
PREP FOOTBALL: Playoff Results, Week 4
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/29/2024
John Shearer: Remembering Former UT Coach Bill Battle
John Shearer: Remembering Former UT Coach Bill Battle
  • Sports
  • 11/29/2024
#8 Vols Set To Battle Commodores In High Stakes Volunteer State Showdown
#8 Vols Set To Battle Commodores In High Stakes Volunteer State Showdown
  • Sports
  • 11/29/2024
Walker Valley Boys Thrash Sequatchie Co., 105-32
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/29/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/30/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BAUTISTA, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/29/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALFORD, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/28/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADAMS, ... more

Breaking News
Earl Freudenberg: Thankful For My Friend, Ben Cagle
Earl Freudenberg: Thankful For My Friend, Ben Cagle
  • 11/27/2024
Judge Rules Estranged Spouse Of Woman Who Drowned In Meigs Patrol Car Should Not Collect From Lawsuit
  • 11/27/2024
Walker County Mother Charged In Death Of 2-Week-Old Infant
Walker County Mother Charged In Death Of 2-Week-Old Infant
  • 11/27/2024
Man Arrested On Multiple Charges After Pursuit In Stolen Vehicle
Man Arrested On Multiple Charges After Pursuit In Stolen Vehicle
  • 11/27/2024
Dennis Clark Launches Campaign for Chattanooga City Council District 5
Dennis Clark Launches Campaign for Chattanooga City Council District 5
  • 11/27/2024
Opinion
Jerri Sutton Should Not Have Been Passed Over
  • 11/28/2024
Roy Exum: Why I Am Thankful (2018)
Roy Exum: Why I Am Thankful (2018)
  • 11/28/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/29/2024
Ending The Water Company Monopoly Is Long Overdue - And Response (3)
  • 11/26/2024
Quit Sticking Your Head In The Sand About Gangs
  • 11/26/2024
Sports
#8 Vols Set To Battle Commodores In High Stakes Volunteer State Showdown
#8 Vols Set To Battle Commodores In High Stakes Volunteer State Showdown
  • 11/29/2024
John Shearer: Remembering Former UT Coach Bill Battle
John Shearer: Remembering Former UT Coach Bill Battle
  • 11/29/2024
Richards Leads Balanced Chattanooga Attack In Winning Coke Classic
Richards Leads Balanced Chattanooga Attack In Winning Coke Classic
  • 11/27/2024
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 14
Randy Smith: SEC Picks Week 14
  • 11/28/2024
John Hunt: Still Many Things To Be Thankful For
John Hunt: Still Many Things To Be Thankful For
  • 11/27/2024
Happenings
Stacey Alexander: Do You Need More Friends?
  • 11/29/2024
Author Bradley Sides To Visit SoLit
  • 11/29/2024
Erin Wallin: Using Legal Tips To Stay Politically Civil Over Thanksgiving Meal
  • 11/27/2024
MacDowell Music Club Meets Dec. 4
  • 11/27/2024
Upcoming Road Closings For Special Events Announced
  • 11/27/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/28/2024
Chattanooga Boys Choir Holiday Concert "Season Of Light” Is Dec. 7
Chattanooga Boys Choir Holiday Concert "Season Of Light” Is Dec. 7
  • 11/27/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Thanksgiving
Best Of Grizzard - Thanksgiving
  • 11/27/2024
Lee’s Shenanigans To Present Improv Show Dec. 3
Lee’s Shenanigans To Present Improv Show Dec. 3
  • 11/27/2024
Chattanoogan Sydney Guerrette Featured In Benefit With Judy Collins, Melisa Etheridge And Others
  • 11/26/2024
Opinion
Jerri Sutton Should Not Have Been Passed Over
  • 11/28/2024
Roy Exum: Why I Am Thankful (2018)
Roy Exum: Why I Am Thankful (2018)
  • 11/28/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 11/29/2024
Dining
City Beer Board Decides Single DUI Will Not Prohibit Individual From Getting Beer Permit
  • 11/22/2024
County Criminal Court Clerk's Office Has Chili Cook Off
County Criminal Court Clerk's Office Has Chili Cook Off
  • 11/22/2024
Habitat For Humanity Hosts World Heavyweight Chili Championship At MAINx24
Habitat For Humanity Hosts World Heavyweight Chili Championship At MAINx24
  • 11/21/2024
Business
EPB Expects To Save $1.6 Million Per Year With Purchase Of Solar Power
  • 11/27/2024
The Chattery And Parkside Hall Host A Holiday Market On Small Business Saturday
The Chattery And Parkside Hall Host A Holiday Market On Small Business Saturday
  • 11/27/2024
La Paz Chattanooga Celebrates Inaugural Business Fundamentals Cohort Graduation
La Paz Chattanooga Celebrates Inaugural Business Fundamentals Cohort Graduation
  • 11/26/2024
Real Estate
Plan Chattanooga And Plan Hamilton Comprehensive Plans Available Online
  • 11/28/2024
Publix Super Market At Hurricane Creek Sells For $8,150,000
  • 11/28/2024
Consumer Guide To Buyer’s Agents
  • 11/27/2024
Student Scene
GNTC Faculty And Staff Speak At TCSG Conference
GNTC Faculty And Staff Speak At TCSG Conference
  • 11/25/2024
TDOE Announces School And District Designations For 2023-24 School Year
  • 11/22/2024
Local Student Elizabeth Burns Inducted Into Phi Kappa Phi At University Of Mississippi
  • 11/22/2024
Living Well
Usher Donates Thanksgiving Meals To Health Care Workers
  • 11/28/2024
Dr. Breanne Hunley Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ringgold
Dr. Breanne Hunley Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ringgold
  • 11/26/2024
Union Gospel Mission To Serve Over 400 Meals For Thanksgiving
Union Gospel Mission To Serve Over 400 Meals For Thanksgiving
  • 11/25/2024
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Chattanooga's Boynton Park
Linda Moss Mines: Chattanooga's Boynton Park
  • 11/22/2024
Historic Rhea County Courthouse Gets A Facelift
Historic Rhea County Courthouse Gets A Facelift
  • 11/19/2024
John Shearer: Talking Coca-Cola Bottling History With Gary Davis
John Shearer: Talking Coca-Cola Bottling History With Gary Davis
  • 11/11/2024
Outdoors
Access Areas Damaged By Hurricane Helene Reopen For Public Use
Access Areas Damaged By Hurricane Helene Reopen For Public Use
  • 11/26/2024
Thanksgiving Meals, Day After Thanksgiving Hikes Offered At Tennessee State Parks
  • 11/22/2024
Governor Lee Signs Order Aimed At Protecting Duck River Watershed
  • 11/21/2024
Travel
Margaritaville Adds Compass Hotel To Its Pigeon Forge Lineup
Margaritaville Adds Compass Hotel To Its Pigeon Forge Lineup
  • 11/22/2024
Sustaining Traditions And Culture In Blue Ridge, Ga.
Sustaining Traditions And Culture In Blue Ridge, Ga.
  • 11/20/2024
Chattanooga Hosts Record-Breaking 2024 Sports ETA 4S Summit
Chattanooga Hosts Record-Breaking 2024 Sports ETA 4S Summit
  • 11/19/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Changes In Attitude, Changes In Gratitude
Bob Tamasy: Changes In Attitude, Changes In Gratitude
  • 11/25/2024
Händel’s Messiah Community Sing-Along Is Dec. 15
  • 11/24/2024
"Why Should I Care About The Birth Of Jesus Christ" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/27/2024
Obituaries
Fred Ernest Combs
Fred Ernest Combs
  • 11/29/2024
Richard Edward Corn
Richard Edward Corn
  • 11/27/2024
Shirley Rebecca McCoy
Shirley Rebecca McCoy
  • 11/27/2024