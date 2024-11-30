Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|BAUTISTA, JUANA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/08/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BERRY, AARON EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/12/1978
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CASHWELL, BRANDI R
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
|
|CATE, GEETA ALAINA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/01/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- ASSAULT
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
|
|DRAKE, DENNIS CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 04/27/1965
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- SIMPLY ASSAULT
- ASSAULT ON POLICE
|
|GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/14/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HIGDON, JAMES LABRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/25/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
- INHALING, SELLING OR POSS. GLUE FOR UNL. PURPOSES
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HOUSE, GREGORY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/20/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
|
|LAWSON, CHRISTOPHER KYLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/02/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|LEVINER, SAMANTHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|MADRY, JEQUALA LASHA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
|
|MARKUM, HEATHER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/29/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- HARASSMENT
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|MAZARIEGOS, JEISON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/04/2004
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- IMPROPER LANE USAGE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
|
|MCDONALD, AARON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/28/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PEREZ-SANTIZO, ENDER JEU
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/11/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|QUATTLEBAUM, CORY ELTON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/06/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SAMAYOA LOPEZ, DILMAR
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/25/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING 76/45
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|SHERRILL, TAMMY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/05/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
|
|THACKER, DUSTIN HEATH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/25/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TURNER, LINSAY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2024
Charge(s):
|