Christopher Cowart, 39, Was Victim In Rollover Crash In East Ridge

One person was killed after a vehicle rolled over after crashing into another vehicle in East Ridge on Saturday.

There were two people in the car that rolled over - one died and the other was in serious condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was also hurt.

It happened in the 3700 block of Ringgold Road.

Christopher E. Cowart, 39, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

East Ridge traffic investigators are still gathering evidence to determine factors contributing to the crash.