Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BAGGETT, ERIC TRAVIS 
1218 MAYFLOWER RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BEAL, MCKENZIE PAIGE 
4072 NEW HWY 96 WEST FRANKLIN, 37064 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CAL, MICHAEL DEWAYNE 
2704 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH

CARTER, JAMES NELSON 
4202 Davis Lane CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FRAUD

CEDENO, CHRISTIAN MOISES 
5248 KELLOGG CREEK TRL APT 214 COLLEGEDALE, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLPEAN, MARCOS ANTHONY 
4127 LOST OAKS DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DONOHUE, LIAM DAITHI 
418 N BROADWAY ST KNOXVILLE, 379177401 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DOWNER, SEAN 
5730 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374213541 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
EVADING ARREST

FELIX FRANCISCO, EMILIO 
1509 TOMBRAS AVE EAST RIDGE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GONA GONZALEZ, CAGNEY G 
716 OUTLOOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL 
4616 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163038 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HAVIS, AARON DURAN 
5350 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102229 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HUGHES, BRADISHIA 
1205 BOYTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041221 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (ASSAULT)

HUTCHINS, AMBER J 
1312 LYNNHAVEN CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY 39140103

JACKSON, KYLAN EDWARD 
177 PRISCILLA DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CATOO

JENKINS, TRANSQUIL DOMONEKIA 
2439 DALLAS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

LAWRENCE, KEITH 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LOWRANCE, BENJAMIN EDWARD 
4809 VIOLA DR RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
HARASSMENT

MARTIN, CEDRICK D 
607 LINDSAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MCCLELLAN, SAMANTHA STAR 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

MCCURDY, EDDIE PAUL 
6321 CELTIC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT

MCINTOSH, KEVIN KAREEM 
10788 FAIRY PASSD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING

MEYER, NEIL PETER 
4209 PINOLA AV KINGSEORT, 37664 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, BELINDA GAIL 
5714 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

OGGS, DESTINY 
7465 ALLEMANDE WAY, APT 209 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

OWENS, GREGORY WILLIAM 
HOMW Chattanooga, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PEREZ VASQUEZ, EDGAR 
1804 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RAINES, DONALD ALLEN 
9833 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
RECKLESS DRIVING
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FELONY EVADING

RANSOM, JULIA IRIS 
10298 BAKER BOY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

REYNOSO, MISAEL GABRIEL 
1414 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

RIDLEY, JESSE RAYMOND 
4715 TRICIH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHARP, ELLEN ANN 
1109 EAST 23ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SILMON, JOHNNA VICTORIA 
605 S LEVELL EASTRIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SOTO, PEDRO SOLIS 
3200 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CRIMINAL LITTERING
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

STODDART, DAIKISHE EUNIQUE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WEBB, DONTRELL NASHOD 
5139 WOODVIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 39170425

