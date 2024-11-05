Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BAGGETT, ERIC TRAVIS

1218 MAYFLOWER RD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BEAL, MCKENZIE PAIGE

4072 NEW HWY 96 WEST FRANKLIN, 37064

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CAL, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

2704 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH



CARTER, JAMES NELSON

4202 Davis Lane CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FRAUD



CEDENO, CHRISTIAN MOISES

5248 KELLOGG CREEK TRL APT 214 COLLEGEDALE, 37363

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COLPEAN, MARCOS ANTHONY

4127 LOST OAKS DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DONOHUE, LIAM DAITHI

418 N BROADWAY ST KNOXVILLE, 379177401

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DOWNER, SEAN

5730 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374213541

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

EVADING ARREST



FELIX FRANCISCO, EMILIO

1509 TOMBRAS AVE EAST RIDGE, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



GONA GONZALEZ, CAGNEY G

716 OUTLOOK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER



HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL

4616 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374163038

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HAVIS, AARON DURAN

5350 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102229

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HUGHES, BRADISHIA

1205 BOYTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041221

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (ASSAULT)



HUTCHINS, AMBER J

1312 LYNNHAVEN CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT OF PROPERTY 39140103



JACKSON, KYLAN EDWARD

177 PRISCILLA DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CATOO



JENKINS, TRANSQUIL DOMONEKIA

2439 DALLAS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)



LAWRENCE, KEITH

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



LOWRANCE, BENJAMIN EDWARD

4809 VIOLA DR RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

HARASSMENT



MARTIN, CEDRICK D

607 LINDSAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



MCCLELLAN, SAMANTHA STAR

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37402

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



MCCURDY, EDDIE PAUL

6321 CELTIC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

IN TRANSIT



MCINTOSH, KEVIN KAREEM

10788 FAIRY PASSD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

STALKING



MEYER, NEIL PETER

4209 PINOLA AV KINGSEORT, 37664

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MILLER, BELINDA GAIL

5714 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



OGGS, DESTINY

7465 ALLEMANDE WAY, APT 209 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



OWENS, GREGORY WILLIAM

HOMW Chattanooga, 37421

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



PEREZ VASQUEZ, EDGAR

1804 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



RAINES, DONALD ALLEN

9833 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

RECKLESS DRIVING

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FELONY EVADING



RANSOM, JULIA IRIS

10298 BAKER BOY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



REYNOSO, MISAEL GABRIEL

1414 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



RIDLEY, JESSE RAYMOND

4715 TRICIH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SHARP, ELLEN ANN

1109 EAST 23ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SILMON, JOHNNA VICTORIA

605 S LEVELL EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



SOTO, PEDRO SOLIS

3200 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CRIMINAL LITTERING

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



STODDART, DAIKISHE EUNIQUE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WEBB, DONTRELL NASHOD

5139 WOODVIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 39170425

Here are the mug shots:

