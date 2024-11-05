Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:
|BAGGETT, ERIC TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/08/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|CAL, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/27/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH
|CARTER, JAMES NELSON
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/01/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2024
Charge(s):
|CEDENO, CHRISTIAN MOISES
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/06/1996
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|DOWNER, SEAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/01/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- EVADING ARREST
|FREEMAN, DEMETRIUS LEVON
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/24/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|GONA GONZALEZ, CAGNEY G
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
|HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2024
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|HUGHES, BRADISHIA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/12/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (ASSAULT)
|HUTCHINS, AMBER J
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY 39140103
|JACKSON, KYLAN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/25/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CATOO
|JENKINS, TRANSQUIL DOMONEKIA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)
|LOWRANCE, BENJAMIN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/29/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2024
Charge(s):
|MARTIN, CEDRICK D
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/03/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|MCCLELLAN, SAMANTHA STAR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/13/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|MCCURDY, EDDIE PAUL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 12/19/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2024
Charge(s):
|MCINTOSH, KEVIN KAREEM
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/27/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2024
Charge(s):
|MEYER, NEIL PETER
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/09/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|OGGS, DESTINY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/26/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2024
Charge(s):
|OWENS, GREGORY WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 08/18/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|RAINES, DONALD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FELONY EVADING
|RANSOM, JULIA IRIS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/14/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2024
Charge(s):
|RIDLEY, JESSE RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/28/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|STODDART, DAIKISHE EUNIQUE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/23/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2024
Charge(s):
|WEBB, DONTRELL NASHOD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/31/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/04/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 39170425
