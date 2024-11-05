Wrong-Way Driver Causes Fatal Traffic Crash On I-75 Early Tuesday Morning

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash caused by a wrong-way driver at 240 Interstate 75 North early Tuesday morning.Chattanooga Police responded to a traffic crash at 240 Interstate 75 (mile marker 2.4) northbound at 3:13 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man in a Ford Excursion with life-threatening injuries and a 32-year-old man in a Dodge Ram 2500 with serious injuries.Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. The driver of the Ford Excursion died at the scene.CPD's Traffic Unit responded to conduct the traffic crash investigation.The preliminary investigation shows the driver of the Ford Excursion was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when he struck the Dodge Ram 2500 head-on. After the head-on collision, a semi-truck struck the Dodge Ram 2500. The driver of the Dodge Ram 2500 was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.