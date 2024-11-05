Latest Headlines

Wrong-Way Driver Causes Fatal Traffic Crash On I-75 Early Tuesday Morning

  • Tuesday, November 5, 2024
The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash caused by a wrong-way driver at 240 Interstate 75 North early Tuesday morning.

Chattanooga Police responded to a traffic crash at 240 Interstate 75 (mile marker 2.4) northbound at 3:13 a.m.  When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man in a Ford Excursion with life-threatening injuries and a 32-year-old man in a Dodge Ram 2500 with serious injuries.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene.  The driver of the Ford Excursion died at the scene. 

CPD's Traffic Unit responded to conduct the traffic crash investigation.

The preliminary investigation shows the driver of the Ford Excursion was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when he struck the Dodge Ram 2500 head-on.  After the head-on collision, a semi-truck struck the Dodge Ram 2500.  The driver of the Dodge Ram 2500 was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.  The driver of the semi-truck was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.
  • 11/5/2024
  • 11/5/2024
  • 11/5/2024
  • 11/5/2024
  • 11/5/2024
PREP FOOTBALL: TSWA Final Regular Season Poll Results
  • 11/5/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/5/2024

Hunter Middle Basketball Coach, Substitute Teacher Facing DUI Charge
  • 11/4/2024

Christopher Cowart, 39, Was Victim In Rollover Crash In East Ridge
  • 11/4/2024

  • 11/4/2024
3 Teenagers Arrested After Carjacking And Pursuit
  • 11/4/2024
Local Man Convicted In Chickamauga Park Incident
  • 11/4/2024
  • 11/4/2024
Michele Reneau Denies Negativity Toward Patsy Hazlewood; Asks GOP Unity
  • 11/4/2024
How To End The Ukrainian War
  • 11/4/2024
Thanks To The Poll Workers
  • 11/3/2024
Missy Crutchfield: An Open Letter On Election Day
  • 11/5/2024
Free Speech And The Second Amendment
  • 11/4/2024
Carefully Verify Your Voter Information
  • 11/4/2024
  • 11/5/2024
  • 11/5/2024
Chattanooga Women Beat Shorter, 66-49
  • 11/4/2024
  • 11/4/2024
  • 11/4/2024
  • 11/4/2024
  • 11/5/2024
The Beat Of Motown At The J Set For Nov. 16
  • 11/4/2024
Messiah Community Sing-Along Set For Dec. 15
  • 11/4/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 11/4/2024
  • 11/5/2024
  • 11/4/2024
  • 11/4/2024
  • 11/4/2024
  • 11/4/2024
How To End The Ukrainian War
  • 11/4/2024
Thanks To The Poll Workers
  • 11/3/2024
Missy Crutchfield: An Open Letter On Election Day
  • 11/5/2024
Season’s Last “Food Truck Friday” Set For Friday At Red Bank Park
  • 10/29/2024
  • 10/28/2024
Little Coyote Hosts Food As A Verb Speaker Series
  • 10/21/2024
TVA Releases Helene Data
  • 11/4/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Charlie Brock
  • 11/4/2024
  • 11/5/2024
  • 11/5/2024
City Of Chattanooga To Donate Vacant City-Owned Properties In Partnership With Chattanooga Land Bank Authority
  • 11/4/2024
  • 11/4/2024
UTC’s Dorothy And Jim Kennedy Health Sciences Building Breaks Ground
  • 11/4/2024
  • 11/4/2024
Talent Showcase At Cleveland State Set For Nov. 15
  • 11/4/2024
  • 11/4/2024
PurpleLight Chattanooga Set For Nov. 17
  • 11/4/2024
  • 11/1/2024
  • 10/30/2024
  • 10/30/2024
  • 10/30/2024
  • 11/5/2024
Tennessee State Parks To Host Meetings At 11 Parks To Discuss Site Management Plans
  • 10/31/2024
Section Of South Chickamauga Creek Greenway To Close During Tank Construction
  • 10/29/2024
  • 10/31/2024
  • 10/30/2024
  • 10/22/2024
  • 11/4/2024
  • 11/4/2024
  • 11/3/2024
  • 11/5/2024
  • 11/4/2024
  • 11/4/2024