Lizzy Schmidt Wins Hotly Contested Walden Alderman Seat

Incumbent Lizzy Schmidt has captured the hotly contested Walden alderman race.

Challenger Lou Ziebold, after the early votes were counted, was ahead 293 to 279.

However, with Tuesday's ballots, the final tally was:

Lizzy Schmidt 654

Lou Ziebold 592

Lee Davis had 1,053 complimentary votes to return as Walden mayor.

The contest between Ms. Schmidt and Mr. Ziebold filled up the letters to the editor and brought in substantial financial contributions as well.

Ms. Schmidt reported $9,810 in gifts for the recent financial reporting.

Mr. Ziebold, a former member of the town's planning commission, almost doubled that at $18,235.

The controversy stems around what type of town center Walden should have. Town officials have not voted on a specific town center proposal at the Line Orchard property. There was a vote on what the maximum size buildings could be at a town center. The Walden Planning Commission, which included Mr. Ziebold, recommended in September 2023 that there should be no cap on the size of the buildings. Ms. Schmidt, during the October 2023 monthly town meeting, made a motion for a 15,000-square-foot cap. It was passed 2-1.

Ms. Schmidt got sued after the town center vote, but all complaints against her were dismissed.

Mayor Lee Davis, though he disagreed with Ms. Schmidt's town center vote, recently endorsed her. He said on all other issues they have been in agreement over the past four years.