Todd Gardenhire Wins Over Missy Crutchfield In Senate 10 Contest; Dan Howell Is Re-Elected

Todd Gardenhire, GOP incumbent in Senate District 10, built a lead over challenger Missy Crutchfield in Tuesday voting.
Ms. Crutchfield, a Democrat, was trying to win the seat once held by her father, Ward Crutchfield, for a lengthy time.
In late returns, it was:
Todd Gardenhire 53,117
Missy Crutchfield 33,146
The vote was close in Hamilton County initially. It stood at:
Todd Gardenhire 33,193
Missy Crutchfield 34,089
In House District 22, Dan Howell retained his seat with a win over Democrat Anna Grabowski.
The tally was:
Dan Howell 27,152
Anna Grabowski 4,638
In Senate District 2, Tom Hatcher emerged the victory. The Republican is former clerk of courts in Blount County
Latest results included:
Tom Hatcher (R) 1,561
Patti Young (D) 331
Art Swann, Maryville Republican, retired after being appointed in 2017 in the district that includes a small portion of Bradley County, as well as all of Blount, Monroe and Polk.
Renee Diamond won the Cleveland School Board District 2 over Brittany Hayes.
It was:
Rene Diamond 862
Brittany Hayes 741
Krista McKay retired after serving since 2016