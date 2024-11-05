Todd Gardenhire Wins Over Missy Crutchfield In Senate 10 Contest; Dan Howell Is Re-Elected

Todd Gardenhire, GOP incumbent in Senate District 10, built a lead over challenger Missy Crutchfield in Tuesday voting.

Ms. Crutchfield, a Democrat, was trying to win the seat once held by her father, Ward Crutchfield, for a lengthy time.

In late returns, it was:

Todd Gardenhire 53,117

Missy Crutchfield 33,146

The vote was close in Hamilton County initially. It stood at:

Todd Gardenhire 33,193

Missy Crutchfield 34,089

In House District 22, Dan Howell retained his seat with a win over Democrat Anna Grabowski.

The tally was:

Dan Howell 27,152

Anna Grabowski 4,638

In Senate District 2, Tom Hatcher emerged the victory. The Republican is former clerk of courts in Blount County

Latest results included:

Tom Hatcher (R) 1,561

Patti Young (D) 331

Art Swann, Maryville Republican, retired after being appointed in 2017 in the district that includes a small portion of Bradley County, as well as all of Blount, Monroe and Polk.

Renee Diamond won the Cleveland School Board District 2 over Brittany Hayes.

It was:

Rene Diamond 862

Brittany Hayes 741

Krista McKay retired after serving since 2016