Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BOYD, KYLE ROBERT
1313 CAROL CLEEK RD JOHNSON, 37601
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPED POSSESSION OF FENT
BRYANT, SAVANNAH CHEYENNE
3806 CHERWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BUBNIS, ROBERT VINCENT
420 CRUMP ROAD SMITH, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARR, KEVAUGHN LEBRON
3502 MARPORT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
COJ, XOU DARWIN
ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRESPO, MICHAEL ANGELO
9607 BARBEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, BARBARA JEAN
3573 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061402
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DENNIS, JUSTIN BLANTON
632 TALWOOD CIR APT C BRANDON, 33510
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
GATHERS, KENYATA NIKIA
1004 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HINES, ROBERT EDWARD LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JONES, STEPHANIE JOANNA
1271 PATTON SCHOOL RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LOPEZ POMPA, JUAN A
810 JULIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOWE, MICHAEL JOSEPH
568 COUNTY ROAD 754 RICEVILLE, 37370
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MINOR, BRADLEY KENDALL
1142 COLLINS CIRCLE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MITCHELL, JACK ALLEN
501 CARDEN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MONCIER, JOHN EUGENE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MORRELL, PATRICK SHAWN
10328 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JACKS
OCONNELL, BRIAN KEITH
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OWENS, SHAYUNDRA VASHAI
1657 HAMETT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
PRICE, QUINTON LAMONTRELL
3700 FOUNTAIN EAST RIDGE, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SEM, JOHN TODD
1072 CAROL JEAN TRL HIXSON, 373431302
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SIMMONS, ZACHARY
1548 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILLIAMSON, STACY LEE
6314 WATERLEVEL HWY CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WYNN, ERIC LONTAY
3723 GRACE AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374061415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Here are the mug shots:
|ARNOLD, TIMOTHY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/13/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- INCITING TO RIOT
|
|BIBBS, ARTERIA DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/05/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- INCITING TO RIOT
|
|BIRT, ANTONIO LAJUAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/28/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024
Charge(s):
- INCITING TO RIOT
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
|
|BOYD, KYLE ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/20/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPED POSSESSION OF FENT
|
|BUBNIS, ROBERT VINCENT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/02/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CARR, KEVAUGHN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/16/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COJ, XOU DARWIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|CRESPO, MICHAEL ANGELO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/07/2002
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, BARBARA JEAN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/18/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DENNIS, JUSTIN BLANTON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/29/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|DUPREE, JAMES CORNELIUS
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GATHERS, KENYATA NIKIA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/12/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GREEN, DAMON LEMONTE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/23/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HAYNES, PRANDELL ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HINES, ROBERT EDWARD LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LOPEZ POMPA, JUAN A
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/23/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LOWE, MICHAEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/07/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MINOR, BRADLEY KENDALL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/21/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MITCHELL, JACK ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/21/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MONCIER, JOHN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/26/1983
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MORRELL, PATRICK SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/11/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JACKS
|
|OCONNELL, BRIAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/26/1969
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|SEM, JOHN TODD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/22/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SIMMONS, ZACHARY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/05/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WILLIAMSON, STACY LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/04/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WYNN, ERIC LONTAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|