Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BOYD, KYLE ROBERT

1313 CAROL CLEEK RD JOHNSON, 37601

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPED POSSESSION OF FENT



BRYANT, SAVANNAH CHEYENNE

3806 CHERWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEBUBNIS, ROBERT VINCENT420 CRUMP ROAD SMITH, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CARR, KEVAUGHN LEBRON3502 MARPORT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARCOJ, XOU DARWINROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCRESPO, MICHAEL ANGELO9607 BARBEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULTDAVIS, BARBARA JEAN3573 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061402Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADENNIS, JUSTIN BLANTON632 TALWOOD CIR APT C BRANDON, 33510Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYGATHERS, KENYATA NIKIA1004 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HINES, ROBERT EDWARD LEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJONES, STEPHANIE JOANNA1271 PATTON SCHOOL RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALOPEZ POMPA, JUAN A810 JULIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELOWE, MICHAEL JOSEPH568 COUNTY ROAD 754 RICEVILLE, 37370Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MINOR, BRADLEY KENDALL1142 COLLINS CIRCLE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MITCHELL, JACK ALLEN501 CARDEN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MONCIER, JOHN EUGENEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMORRELL, PATRICK SHAWN10328 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JACKSOCONNELL, BRIAN KEITH727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METHPUBLIC INTOXICATIONOWENS, SHAYUNDRA VASHAI1657 HAMETT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDEREVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGPRICE, QUINTON LAMONTRELL3700 FOUNTAIN EAST RIDGE, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SEM, JOHN TODD1072 CAROL JEAN TRL HIXSON, 373431302Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESIMMONS, ZACHARY1548 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWILLIAMSON, STACY LEE6314 WATERLEVEL HWY CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WYNN, ERIC LONTAY3723 GRACE AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374061415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBERPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Here are the mug shots:

ARNOLD, TIMOTHY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/13/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

INCITING TO RIOT BIBBS, ARTERIA DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/05/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

INCITING TO RIOT BIRT, ANTONIO LAJUAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/28/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024

Charge(s):

INCITING TO RIOT

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER BOYD, KYLE ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/20/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPED POSSESSION OF FENT BUBNIS, ROBERT VINCENT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/02/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARR, KEVAUGHN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/16/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR COJ, XOU DARWIN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/26/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CRESPO, MICHAEL ANGELO

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/07/2002

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVIS, BARBARA JEAN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/18/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DENNIS, JUSTIN BLANTON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/29/1994

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DUPREE, JAMES CORNELIUS

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/14/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024

Charge(s):

INCITING TO RIOT

ASSAULT GATHERS, KENYATA NIKIA

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/12/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREEN, DAMON LEMONTE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/23/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024

Charge(s):

INCITING TO RIOT HAYNES, PRANDELL ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/16/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024

Charge(s):

INCITING TO RIOT HINES, ROBERT EDWARD LEE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/10/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LOPEZ POMPA, JUAN A

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/23/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LOWE, MICHAEL JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/07/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MINOR, BRADLEY KENDALL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/21/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MITCHELL, JACK ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/21/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MONCIER, JOHN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/26/1983

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MORRELL, PATRICK SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/11/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JACKS OCONNELL, BRIAN KEITH

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 11/26/1969

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SEM, JOHN TODD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/22/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SIMMONS, ZACHARY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/05/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WILLIAMSON, STACY LEE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/04/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WYNN, ERIC LONTAY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/03/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/05/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



