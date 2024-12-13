Head Of Fraternal Order Of Police Asks Subpoena Be Quashed In Celeste Murphy Case

The president of the local Fraternal Order of Police is asking that a subpoena filed by the attorney for ex-police chief Celeste Murphy in her criminal case be quashed.

The motion filed in behalf of Chattanooga Police Sgt. Chris Mullinix says the request is "a fishing expedition" and that the FOP has no information involving the case in which Ms. Murphy is charged with 17 felony and misdemeanor counts relating to her residency.

Attorney Janie Parks Varnell said, "This is simply another way for the Defendant to see what the FOP's members were saying, if anything, about her during her tenure as police chief."

She stated, "It is no secret that many officers at CPD were not supportive of the Defendant towards the end of her tenure at the department."

She also said, "Sgt. Mullinix had a duty towards the members of the FOP to keep them informed of the stability of the department when its then-chief was under a TBI investigation and subsequent internal investigation for misconduct.

"Sgt. Mullinix routinely sent emails to the FOP membership with updates on the investigation."

The motion says the FOP is not a public entity that is subject to the Open Records Act. Attorney Varnell said, "Its meetings are closed to its members, as are its minutes, meeting agendas, etc."

The request seeks emails, texts and other communication involving Ms. Murphy dating back to June 1, 2022.

The motion says, "None of the allegations contained in the 17-count indictment have anything to do with the FOP."

Attorney Varnell said Sgt. Mullinix sends some 500-600 text messages a week, which would add up to 93,600 messages dating back to the requested date range. She said trying to fill the request would take him away from his family.

She said the FOP president would violate the group's bylaws if he disclosed any information that the group considers confidential.

The attorney said Ms. Murphy is not a member of the FOP and she never attended any of its monthly meetings.

The local International Brotherhood of Police Officers (IBPO) filed a motion in support of quashing the subpoena.