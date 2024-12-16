Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BALLARD, WILLIAM CLARK
3601 CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BETANCOURT, TANIA DAWN
156 AQUA STREET LOT 8 GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BRATCHER, RICHARD MEKELL
1645 E BOY SCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
COX, CAITLIN FAYE
351 TRAILEND WAY DAYTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CROSS, ADAM GARRETT
410 HIXSON RD GRAYSVILLE, 37327
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
CRUMP, ROBERT ALLEN
4845 MAPLELEAF DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DEBOW, WESLEY CHANCE
621 EMERALD AVE KODAK, 37764
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HADDOCK, ABBIE REBECCA
5750 LAKE RESORTDR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HANNER, CHRISTOPHER JAMAR
4629 WOODMORE VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374111242
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
ILES, ASHLEY BROOKE
4899 MARKET ST DAYTON, 37373
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER CLYDE
117 FRIENDSHIP LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BURGLARY OF AUTO
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
KELLY, JAMES JARON
950 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374123904
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
KITTL, KYLE SAMUEL R
6425 JACKSON POINT ROAD SEWANEE, 37375
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEDFORD, JAMES DAVID LEE
1055 CAROL JEAN TRL HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOIACONO, MICHELLE MARIE
8331 HIGHWAY 58 HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
MACK, DIONNE LASHONDRA
CASCADE MOTEL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PUBLIC INDECENCY
MOORE, ISHA NYAELLE
1007 MAGNOLIA DR NW HUNTSVILLE, 35816
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PEARSON, RACHEL MARIE
3931 INLET LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 374163087
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PEREZ PEREZ, JULIO
7229 HYDRUS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
PIKE, KIMBERLY DELAYNE
171 PLEASANT GROVE LANE MC DONALD, 373536000
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REED, LONNIE DALE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37312
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
SALVATIERRA, ARIEL
304 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SHAW, GREGORY WAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SIGUANTAY, KAIN MARDOQUEO
2409 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TABOR, BRITTANY JOANN GIBSON
115 RAULSTONTOWN RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373801906
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VARGAS, JACOB SHAWN
7712 HARPER RD HIXSON, 373432112
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VARGAS, JOVANY JAVIER
5702 WILDER RD HIXSON, 373432840
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILLIAMS, CAMERON DEQUINTEZ
1517 BUTTONWOOD LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 374214967
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO
1809 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041312
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Here are the mug shots:
