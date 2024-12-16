Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

BALLARD, WILLIAM CLARK

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/13/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BETANCOURT, TANIA DAWN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/10/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BRATCHER, RICHARD MEKELL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/09/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY COX, CAITLIN FAYE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/03/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024

Charge(s):

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CROSS, ADAM GARRETT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/30/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EVADING ARREST

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS CRUMP, ROBERT ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/07/1981

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING HADDOCK, ABBIE REBECCA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/23/1989

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HANNER, CHRISTOPHER JAMAR

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/22/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE ILES, ASHLEY BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/12/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER CLYDE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/26/1980

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BURGLARY OF AUTO

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY KELLY, JAMES JARON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/13/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING KITTL, KYLE SAMUEL R

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LEDFORD, JAMES DAVID LEE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/18/1983

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOIACONO, MICHELLE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/29/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY MOORE, ISHA NYAELLE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/14/2005

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PEARSON, RACHEL MARIE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/21/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PEREZ PEREZ, JULIO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/08/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI PIKE, KIMBERLY DELAYNE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/12/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE REED, LONNIE DALE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/18/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY SALVATIERRA, ARIEL

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/12/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNLICENSED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SHAW, GREGORY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 06/17/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION VARGAS, JACOB SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/23/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE VARGAS, JOVANY JAVIER

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/17/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

