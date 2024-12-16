Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, December 16, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BALLARD, WILLIAM CLARK 
3601 CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BETANCOURT, TANIA DAWN 
156 AQUA STREET LOT 8 GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BRATCHER, RICHARD MEKELL 
1645 E BOY SCOUT RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

COX, CAITLIN FAYE 
351 TRAILEND WAY DAYTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CROSS, ADAM GARRETT 
410 HIXSON RD GRAYSVILLE, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

CRUMP, ROBERT ALLEN 
4845 MAPLELEAF DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING

DEBOW, WESLEY CHANCE 
621 EMERALD AVE KODAK, 37764 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HADDOCK, ABBIE REBECCA 
5750 LAKE RESORTDR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HANNER, CHRISTOPHER JAMAR 
4629 WOODMORE VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374111242 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

ILES, ASHLEY BROOKE 
4899 MARKET ST DAYTON, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER CLYDE 
117 FRIENDSHIP LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BURGLARY OF AUTO
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

KELLY, JAMES JARON 
950 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374123904 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

KITTL, KYLE SAMUEL R 
6425 JACKSON POINT ROAD SEWANEE, 37375 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LEDFORD, JAMES DAVID LEE 
1055 CAROL JEAN TRL HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOIACONO, MICHELLE MARIE 
8331 HIGHWAY 58 HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

MACK, DIONNE LASHONDRA 
CASCADE MOTEL CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PUBLIC INDECENCY

MOORE, ISHA NYAELLE 
1007 MAGNOLIA DR NW HUNTSVILLE, 35816 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PEARSON, RACHEL MARIE 
3931 INLET LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 374163087 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PEREZ PEREZ, JULIO 
7229 HYDRUS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

PIKE, KIMBERLY DELAYNE 
171 PLEASANT GROVE LANE MC DONALD, 373536000 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REED, LONNIE DALE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

SALVATIERRA, ARIEL 
304 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SHAW, GREGORY WAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SIGUANTAY, KAIN MARDOQUEO 
2409 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TABOR, BRITTANY JOANN GIBSON 
115 RAULSTONTOWN RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373801906 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VARGAS, JACOB SHAWN 
7712 HARPER RD HIXSON, 373432112 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VARGAS, JOVANY JAVIER 
5702 WILDER RD HIXSON, 373432840 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILLIAMS, CAMERON DEQUINTEZ 
1517 BUTTONWOOD LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 374214967 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO 
1809 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041312 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:
BALLARD, WILLIAM CLARK
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BETANCOURT, TANIA DAWN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/10/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BRATCHER, RICHARD MEKELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/09/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
COX, CAITLIN FAYE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/03/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • CHILD ENDANGERMENT
  • CHILD ENDANGERMENT
  • CHILD ENDANGERMENT
  • CHILD ENDANGERMENT
  • CHILD ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CROSS, ADAM GARRETT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/30/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
CRUMP, ROBERT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/07/1981
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
HADDOCK, ABBIE REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/23/1989
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HANNER, CHRISTOPHER JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/22/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
ILES, ASHLEY BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/12/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER CLYDE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/26/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
KELLY, JAMES JARON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/13/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
KITTL, KYLE SAMUEL R
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LEDFORD, JAMES DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOIACONO, MICHELLE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/29/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
MOORE, ISHA NYAELLE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/14/2005
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PEARSON, RACHEL MARIE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/21/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PEREZ PEREZ, JULIO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/08/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
PIKE, KIMBERLY DELAYNE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/12/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REED, LONNIE DALE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
SALVATIERRA, ARIEL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/12/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING UNLICENSED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SHAW, GREGORY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 06/17/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
VARGAS, JACOB SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/23/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VARGAS, JOVANY JAVIER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



