Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BEARD, WILLIAM
6689 HICKORY TRACE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
BRADFORD, JAMES DAVID
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
CARTER, JANIE
3838 JUANDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHASTAIN, ALFRED RILEY
1761 CRAWDAD HOLLOW HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION (THEFT OF PROPERT
COUNTS, DAVID LEE
10437MCAFEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ENGLAND, BRANDON LEVI
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HUDSON, JOHN R
1325 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374110000
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
JACKSON, OSCAR LEE
4521 REDLANDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE)
JACKSON, VANESSA ELAINE
510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JENKINS, ADRAIN WAYNE
7823 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Humane Society
PHOTOGRAPHING WITHOUT CONSENT
KENDRICKS, DESHONDRE MARKIES
4428 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LEWIS, GREGORY WADE
7101 LEVI ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HEROINE)
MARTIN MARCOS, MATIAS
3249 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARTINEZ ROBLERO, EVER
194 ROXBURY CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MATTHEWS, TODD VERNON
6001 FRIDELL ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MOBLEY, DIAMONTE T
2040 RUBEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
MONROE, HOLLY NICOLE
17 SMITTYS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MORGAN, JESSE LEE
51 ROWDY ROD APT 8 DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OWENS, TERRY ALLEN
1 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PITTMAN, ISAIAH JACOBY
7543 LEEMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RICE, REGINALD LAMAR
3408 12TH AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374072201
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SANCHEZ RIVERA, YERSON YSAAC
457 ROANOKE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
DUTY TO RENDER AID
DUTY TO RENDER AID
DUTY TO RENDER AID
DUI
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
ACCIDENTS INVOLVING DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY
DUE CARE
SMOTHERS, TROY LEE
1505 STANFIELD DR LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
THOMPSON, ISAAC RUSSELL
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TOWNSEND, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW
115 BAKER AVE APT 1 ROSSVILLE, 307412663
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TUCKER, WILLIAM GARY
8484 GYPSY LANE COLLEGEDALE, 00000
Age at Arrest: 79 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
