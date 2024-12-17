Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BEARD, WILLIAM 
6689 HICKORY TRACE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

BRADFORD, JAMES DAVID 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

CARTER, JANIE 
3838 JUANDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHASTAIN, ALFRED RILEY 
1761 CRAWDAD HOLLOW HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION (THEFT OF PROPERT

COUNTS, DAVID LEE 
10437MCAFEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ENGLAND, BRANDON LEVI 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HUDSON, JOHN R 
1325 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374110000 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

JACKSON, OSCAR LEE 
4521 REDLANDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE)

JACKSON, VANESSA ELAINE 
510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JENKINS, ADRAIN WAYNE 
7823 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Humane Society
PHOTOGRAPHING WITHOUT CONSENT

KENDRICKS, DESHONDRE MARKIES 
4428 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

LEWIS, GREGORY WADE 
7101 LEVI ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HEROINE)

MARTIN MARCOS, MATIAS 
3249 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARTINEZ ROBLERO, EVER 
194 ROXBURY CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MATTHEWS, TODD VERNON 
6001 FRIDELL ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MOBLEY, DIAMONTE T 
2040 RUBEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

MONROE, HOLLY NICOLE 
17 SMITTYS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MORGAN, JESSE LEE 
51 ROWDY ROD APT 8 DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OWENS, TERRY ALLEN 
1 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PITTMAN, ISAIAH JACOBY 
7543 LEEMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RICE, REGINALD LAMAR 
3408 12TH AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374072201 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SANCHEZ RIVERA, YERSON YSAAC 
457 ROANOKE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
DUTY TO RENDER AID
DUTY TO RENDER AID
DUTY TO RENDER AID
DUI
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
ACCIDENTS INVOLVING DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY
DUE CARE

SMOTHERS, TROY LEE 
1505 STANFIELD DR LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

THOMPSON, ISAAC RUSSELL 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TOWNSEND, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW 
115 BAKER AVE APT 1 ROSSVILLE, 307412663 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TUCKER, WILLIAM GARY 
8484 GYPSY LANE COLLEGEDALE, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 79 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:
BEARD, WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/10/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
BRADFORD, JAMES DAVID
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/25/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
CARTER, JANIE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/10/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHASTAIN, ALFRED RILEY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/24/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION (THEFT OF PROPERT
ENGLAND, BRANDON LEVI
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/09/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HUDSON, JOHN R
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/06/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
JACKSON, OSCAR LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/24/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE)
JACKSON, VANESSA ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 12/03/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JENKINS, ADRAIN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Humane Society

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • PHOTOGRAPHING WITHOUT CONSENT
KENDRICKS, DESHONDRE MARKIES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/02/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LEWIS, GREGORY WADE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/29/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HEROINE)
MARTIN MARCOS, MATIAS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/20/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARTINEZ ROBLERO, EVER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/07/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MATTHEWS, TODD VERNON
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/15/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MOBLEY, DIAMONTE T
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
MONROE, HOLLY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/09/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MORGAN, JESSE LEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/13/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OWENS, TERRY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/08/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PITTMAN, ISAIAH JACOBY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/24/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RICE, REGINALD LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SMOTHERS, TROY LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/12/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
THOMPSON, ISAAC RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/21/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TOWNSEND, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/22/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TUCKER, WILLIAM GARY
Age at Arrest: 79
Date of Birth: 02/19/1945
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/16/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/17/2024
Soddy Daisy Bounces Back To Bash Sale Creek
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/16/2024
PHOTOS: Sale Creek Hosts Soddy Daisy In Battle At The Creek Tournament
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/16/2024
Venezuelan National, 24, Charged In Grisly Wreck That Killed 3 People Inside Bachman Tunnel
Venezuelan National, 24, Charged In Grisly Wreck That Killed 3 People Inside Bachman Tunnel
  • Breaking News
  • 12/16/2024
UTC's Bonham Named SoCon Player Of The Week
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/16/2024
Three CFC Academy Teams Qualify For USYS National League Semifinals
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/16/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/17/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BEARD, ... more

Police Investigating Shots Fired Near Brainerd High School Saturday Evening
  • 12/16/2024

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, in the 1000 block of North Moore Road. Chattanooga Police officers were working at ... more

Passenger, 21, Dies From Injuries Suffered In Traffic Crash Friday On Highway 153
  • 12/16/2024

A 21-year-old passenger has died from injuries suffered in a crash on Highway 153 on Friday. The wreck happened at 6:23 a.m. at 280 Hwy 153. CPD’s Traffic Unit responded to conduct the ... more

Breaking News
Chattanooga Man Who Fired Shots At Woman, Hit Catoosa Deputy With Vehicle Is Shot And Killed By Officers
  • 12/16/2024
DA Hatchett Says Case Backlog Trimmed During His 1st 100 Days In Office
  • 12/16/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/16/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 12/16/2024
Car Fire Started By Person Using Propane Heater For Heat; Eastgate EPB Building Damaged
Car Fire Started By Person Using Propane Heater For Heat; Eastgate EPB Building Damaged
  • 12/15/2024
Opinion
Name It The Carol Berz Family Justice Center
  • 12/16/2024
Governor Lee: Why Passing The Education Freedom Act Matters For Every Tennessee Family
  • 12/16/2024
Do Most Residents Really Understand Plan Hamilton?
  • 12/16/2024
Tragic Wreck Question - And Response
  • 12/16/2024
Report Cards For Schools
  • 12/16/2024
Sports
Reed Sanderlin Will Forever Be Known As The Heart Of UTC Men’s Golf
Reed Sanderlin Will Forever Be Known As The Heart Of UTC Men’s Golf
  • 12/15/2024
Trey Bonham Named Southern Conference Player of the Week
Trey Bonham Named Southern Conference Player of the Week
  • 12/16/2024
Randy Smith: Vols' Athletic Department On A Roll
Randy Smith: Vols' Athletic Department On A Roll
  • 12/16/2024
Chattanooga Football Club To Host Atlanta United In January
  • 12/16/2024
Huff, Bonham Combine For 45 Points In Mocs Victory Over Alabama A&M
Huff, Bonham Combine For 45 Points In Mocs Victory Over Alabama A&M
  • 12/15/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: The Bells Are Doing Their Part To Protect A Rare Savannah
Life With Ferris: The Bells Are Doing Their Part To Protect A Rare Savannah
  • 12/16/2024
Veterans Jim Sadler, Bill Light Honored At Vietnam Veterans Christmas Party
Veterans Jim Sadler, Bill Light Honored At Vietnam Veterans Christmas Party
  • 12/14/2024
Jerry Summers: Scopes (1925) - L. Williams (2024)
Jerry Summers: Scopes (1925) - L. Williams (2024)
  • 12/13/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 12/16/2024
Poetry Meets Yoga With New Stretch Your Mind Sessions Beginning Jan. 16
Poetry Meets Yoga With New Stretch Your Mind Sessions Beginning Jan. 16
  • 12/16/2024
Entertainment
Broadcasters Spreading Cheer At Annual Veterans Of Radio Wars Luncheon
Broadcasters Spreading Cheer At Annual Veterans Of Radio Wars Luncheon
  • 12/15/2024
WCLE Empty Stocking Fund Exceeds $239,000 During Annual 10-Day Radio Drive
  • 12/14/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/14/2024
The Next Jazz Futures Is Dec. 19
The Next Jazz Futures Is Dec. 19
  • 12/12/2024
Doyle Dykes Christmas Concert Is Tuesday
Doyle Dykes Christmas Concert Is Tuesday
  • 12/12/2024
Opinion
Name It The Carol Berz Family Justice Center
  • 12/16/2024
Governor Lee: Why Passing The Education Freedom Act Matters For Every Tennessee Family
  • 12/16/2024
Do Most Residents Really Understand Plan Hamilton?
  • 12/16/2024
Dining
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
  • 12/5/2024
City Cafe Has New Location On Broad Street; The Dragon’s Roast Opening On Frazier
  • 12/5/2024
Zarzours Christmas Party Is Dec. 20; Will Be Open For MAINx24
  • 12/5/2024
Business
CHA Art Space Unveils New Juried Exhibit At Chattanooga Airport
CHA Art Space Unveils New Juried Exhibit At Chattanooga Airport
  • 12/16/2024
Gas Prices Drop 9.6 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 12/16/2024
TVFCU Raises Record-Breaking Funds, Surpassing $75,000 Supporting Educational Initiatives
TVFCU Raises Record-Breaking Funds, Surpassing $75,000 Supporting Educational Initiatives
  • 12/16/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: November Residential Market Stats
Kadi Brown: November Residential Market Stats
  • 12/12/2024
Developer Gets 2 Projects Approved, But Not Large One In East Chattanooga
  • 12/10/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 5-11
  • 12/12/2024
Student Scene
Cleveland State Holds Fall Commencement Ceremony
Cleveland State Holds Fall Commencement Ceremony
  • 12/16/2024
Lee University’s Salyer And Tucker Promoted To Vice President
Lee University’s Salyer And Tucker Promoted To Vice President
  • 12/16/2024
The Heart Of Veritas, Bryan College’s New Honors Program
  • 12/16/2024
Living Well
Morning Pointe Senior Living’s 2025 Virtual Travel Program To Honor Settings Of Musicals
Morning Pointe Senior Living’s 2025 Virtual Travel Program To Honor Settings Of Musicals
  • 12/16/2024
Registration Open For 2025 Annual Chattanooga Cardiovascular Symposium
  • 12/16/2024
Senator Watson Attends Conference On AI And Healthcare
Senator Watson Attends Conference On AI And Healthcare
  • 12/16/2024
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: History Of The Firemen's Memorial
Linda Moss Mines: History Of The Firemen's Memorial
  • 12/10/2024
TNECD Announces Recipients Of Tennessee Historic Development Grants
TNECD Announces Recipients Of Tennessee Historic Development Grants
  • 12/3/2024
Linda Moss Mines: A Park Honors A Medal Of Honor Recipient
Linda Moss Mines: A Park Honors A Medal Of Honor Recipient
  • 11/30/2024
Outdoors
SORBA Chattanooga Hires First Executive Director
SORBA Chattanooga Hires First Executive Director
  • 12/16/2024
Multi-Agency Effort Emphasizes Safety For Boaters And Anglers Near Dams
  • 12/12/2024
U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service Seeks Public Comment On Proposal To List The Eastern Hellbender As Endangered
  • 12/12/2024
Travel
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour Comes To Tennessee Aquarium In December
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour Comes To Tennessee Aquarium In December
  • 12/12/2024
Two Longtime Lookout Mountain Inns Get Updates By New Owner Frank May
  • 12/10/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named To Georgia's Top 25 List Of Resorts
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Named To Georgia's Top 25 List Of Resorts
  • 12/5/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Amazing Thing About Being Born In Bethlehem
Bob Tamasy: The Amazing Thing About Being Born In Bethlehem
  • 12/16/2024
Regency House Assisted Living Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday
Regency House Assisted Living Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday
  • 12/13/2024
Watch Night Service At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church
Watch Night Service At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church
  • 12/13/2024
Obituaries
Herbert Benjamin Cohn
Herbert Benjamin Cohn
  • 12/16/2024
Donna Gilbert Mitchell
Donna Gilbert Mitchell
  • 12/16/2024
Leland Thomas Penney
Leland Thomas Penney
  • 12/16/2024