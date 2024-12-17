Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BEARD, WILLIAM

6689 HICKORY TRACE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY



BRADFORD, JAMES DAVID

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



CARTER, JANIE

3838 JUANDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CHASTAIN, ALFRED RILEY

1761 CRAWDAD HOLLOW HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION (THEFT OF PROPERT



COUNTS, DAVID LEE

10437MCAFEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ENGLAND, BRANDON LEVI

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HUDSON, JOHN R

1325 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374110000

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON



JACKSON, OSCAR LEE

4521 REDLANDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE)



JACKSON, VANESSA ELAINE

510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



JENKINS, ADRAIN WAYNE

7823 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Humane Society

PHOTOGRAPHING WITHOUT CONSENT



KENDRICKS, DESHONDRE MARKIES

4428 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



LEWIS, GREGORY WADE

7101 LEVI ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HEROINE)



MARTIN MARCOS, MATIAS

3249 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MARTINEZ ROBLERO, EVER

194 ROXBURY CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



MATTHEWS, TODD VERNON

6001 FRIDELL ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MOBLEY, DIAMONTE T

2040 RUBEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



MONROE, HOLLY NICOLE

17 SMITTYS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MORGAN, JESSE LEE

51 ROWDY ROD APT 8 DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



OWENS, TERRY ALLEN

1 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY



PITTMAN, ISAIAH JACOBY

7543 LEEMONT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RICE, REGINALD LAMAR

3408 12TH AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374072201

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



SANCHEZ RIVERA, YERSON YSAAC

457 ROANOKE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VEHICULAR HOMICIDE

VEHICULAR HOMICIDE

VEHICULAR HOMICIDE

DUTY TO RENDER AID

DUTY TO RENDER AID

DUTY TO RENDER AID

DUI

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

ACCIDENTS INVOLVING DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY

DUE CARE



SMOTHERS, TROY LEE

1505 STANFIELD DR LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE



THOMPSON, ISAAC RUSSELL

HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT



TOWNSEND, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW

115 BAKER AVE APT 1 ROSSVILLE, 307412663

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TUCKER, WILLIAM GARY

8484 GYPSY LANE COLLEGEDALE, 00000

Age at Arrest: 79 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



