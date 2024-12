Lineup Almost Set For March 4 City Election

Here's the lineup for the March 4 city election just prior to the filing deadline of Thursday at noon:

Mayor

Tim Kelly (Incumbent)

Chris Long

City Council District 1

James "Skip" Burnett

Chip Henderson (Incumbent)

City Council District 2

Jenny Hill (Incumbent)

City Council District 3

Jeff Davis

Tom Marshall

Ken Smith is not running for re-election

City Council District 4

Cody Harvey

Darrin Ledford is not running for re-election

City Council District 5

Dennis Clark

Isiah "Ike" Hester (Incumbent)

Samantha Reid-Hawkins

City Council District 6

Jenni Belz

Jennifer Gregory

Robert C. Wilson

City Council District 7

Raquetta Dotley (Incumbent)

City Council District 8

Anna Golladay

Marvene Noel (Incumbent)

Doll Sandridge

Kelvin Scott

City Council District 9

Ron Elliott

Letechia Ellis

Demetrus Coonrod is not running for re-election