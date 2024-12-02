UT President Names Committee For UT Chattanooga Chancellor Search

Latest Headlines

  Monday, December 2, 2024

University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd announced the search committee tasked with identifying the next chancellor for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

The UTC chancellor serves as a member of the UT System leadership team, reporting directly to the UT president, and as the chief academic and administrative officer of the Chattanooga campus. The chancellor is responsible for providing visionary leadership and promoting the continued development of the campus’s academic programs, research productivity, and various strategic initiatives.

“The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga is positioned very well for the future.

Enrollment is up, we are producing more graduates in less time, and our fundraising had a record-breaking year,” said Mr. Boyd. “I am excited to find a generational leader who can build on this momentum as we look to increase our talent development for the state of Tennessee.”

The search committee, chaired by Yancy Freeman, chancellor of the University of Tennessee at Martin, will officially launch the search in January with hopes to name a chancellor in June.

The committee includes representatives from the UT Board of Trustees and faculty, staff, student and alumni communities:
- Yancy Freeman, search committee chair; chancellor, UT Martin;
- Tiffany Carpenter, vice president for Communications and Marketing, UT System Administration;
- Beth Crawford, president of the Faculty Senate and UC Foundation professor & department head/programs advisor, UTC; faculty representative, Board of Trustees Education, Research, and Service Committee;
- Jay Dale, market president, Southeast Tennessee, First Horizon and UTC Alumni;
- Jordan Fall, president, Student Government Association, UTC;
- Brent Goldberg, vice chancellor for Finance and Administration, UTC;
= Ken Jones, senior director of Procurement, Vendor Relations and Minority & Women-Owned Business, EPB; president of the UTC alumni board;
- Susan Lazenby, chair of the UTC Exempt Staff Council and interim station manager/director of Web Development, IT Business Operations, UTC;
- Melita Rector, chair of the UTC Non-Exempt Staff Council and accounting specialist, Budget & Finance, UTC;
- Valerie Rutledge, dean, College of Health, Education, and Professional Studies, UTC;
- Mina Sartipi, executive director of the UTC Research Institute and director of the Center for Urban Informatics and Progress, UTC;
- David Watson, member, UT board of trustees; co-owner, Mountain View Auto Group;
- Artanya Wesley, vice chancellor of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs, UTC;
- Mark Wharton, vice chancellor and director of Athletics, UTC; and
- Todd Womack, UTC advisory board member, vice chair of the UC Foundation, and president & CEO of Bridge Public Affairs.

The university is in the process of selecting a search firm to assist with the search. The job description will be developed after the stakeholder listening sessions are completed in January. For more information about the search, please visit the search website.

