Driver Going 90 MPH On Ringgold Road Facing Vehicular HomicideCharge

A man who police said was driving 90 mph on Ringgold Road is now facing a vehicular homicide charge.

Malique Marshall, of 26 E. Main St., is charged with vehicular homicide after his Dodge Charger struck another vehicle, causing the death of that vehicle's driver.



Officers were called to a motor vehicle crash with injuries and rollover with entrapment at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the 3800 block of Ringgold Road. Police observed a Dodge Charger and a Jeep Cherokee crashed, with the Jeep on its roof.



Police tried to open the driver's door of the Jeep, but could not, because of vehicle damage.

The officer also notice leaking gasoline from the Jeep. The officer was able to enter the Jeep through the rear passenger door by forcing it open.The officer found the driver non-responsive. The officer was not able to provide care for the driver, due to the condition of the vehicle. A passenger of the Jeep was already outside of the vehicle and did not appear to have major injuries, but had markings on her chest and neck from the seatbelt.An officer checking on the driver of the Dodge Charger, Marshall, found him to have serious injuries, including lacerations to the forehead, blood and debris scattered over his body, and he was slow to respond.The two drivers were extracted from the vehicles by East Ridge Fire Department, and were transported to the hospital along with the passenger of the Jeep. The driver of the Jeep was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Marshall was in critical condition and the passenger was in stable condition.Marshall admitted to police that he had smoked marijuana prior to the crash. Tests showed his blood alcohol content was at least .109.Data from the device of the vehicle showed the Charger was traveling at 90 mph prior to the crash, that it had slowed to 75 mph at the time of impact, and the driver's seatbelt was not buckled.Video surveillance from Jonathan's Grille, where Marshall had dined before the crash, showed him playing games with his friends and consuming two-three intoxicating beverages and dining at the restaurant. He then headed to his Charger, drove and parked next to the patio area, before returning to the patio, obtaining another intoxicating beverage. He then returned to his car with the drink for 35-45 minutes. He then returned briefly to the restaurant and then left. During the time there, he order two 12-oz. Coronas that were BOGO (for a total of four drinks), three orders of fries and one order of 10 wings.Video footage from Holk's Garage at 3901 Ringgold Road showed the Jeep in the parking lot of the shopping center where Amigo's restaurant is located. The Jeep proceeded to the eastern end of the parking lot and stopped at the edge of the parking lot before proceeding into the roadway to make a left hand turn. Then the Charger entered the left side of the video at a high rate of speed, visibly applying the brakes, proceeding through the intersection with an active green light, and striking the Jeep on its driver's side between the #1 westbound lane and eastbound left turn lane. The Jeep was lifted into the air by the hood of the Charger, rolled in the air and landed on its roof, sliding down opposing lanes before coming to rest in a parking lot on the opposite side of the road from the parking lot it had left.Marshall is also charged with vehicular assault, speeding, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, driving while license suspended, financial responsibility, seatbelt violation, drivers to exercise due care and driving under the influence.