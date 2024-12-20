Latest Headlines

Driver Going 90 MPH On Ringgold Road Facing Vehicular HomicideCharge

  • Friday, December 20, 2024
Malique Marshall
Malique Marshall

A man who police said was driving 90 mph on Ringgold Road is now facing a vehicular homicide charge.

Malique Marshall, of 26 E. Main St., is charged with vehicular homicide after his Dodge Charger  struck another vehicle, causing the death of that vehicle's driver.

Officers were called to a motor vehicle crash with injuries and rollover with entrapment at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the 3800 block of Ringgold Road. Police observed a Dodge Charger and a Jeep Cherokee crashed, with the Jeep on its roof.

Police tried to open the driver's door of the Jeep, but could not, because of vehicle damage.

The officer also notice leaking gasoline from the Jeep. The officer was able to enter the Jeep through the rear passenger door by forcing it open.

The officer found the driver non-responsive. The officer was not able to provide care for the driver, due to the condition of the vehicle. A passenger of the Jeep was already outside of the vehicle and did not appear to have major injuries, but had markings on her chest and neck from the seatbelt.

An officer checking on the driver of the Dodge Charger, Marshall, found him to have serious injuries, including lacerations to the forehead, blood and debris scattered over his body, and he was slow to respond.

The two drivers were extracted from the vehicles by East Ridge Fire Department, and were transported to the hospital along with the passenger of the Jeep. The driver of the Jeep was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Marshall was in critical condition and the passenger was in stable condition.

Marshall admitted to police that he had smoked marijuana prior to the crash. Tests showed his blood alcohol content was at least .109.

Data from the device of the vehicle showed the Charger was traveling at 90 mph prior to the crash, that it had slowed to 75 mph at the time of impact, and the driver's seatbelt was not buckled.

Video surveillance from Jonathan's Grille, where Marshall had dined before the crash, showed him playing games with his friends and consuming two-three intoxicating beverages and dining at the restaurant. He then headed to his Charger, drove and parked next to the patio area, before returning to the patio, obtaining another intoxicating beverage. He then returned to his car with the drink for 35-45 minutes. He then returned briefly to the restaurant and then left. During the time there, he order two 12-oz. Coronas that were BOGO (for a total of four drinks), three orders of fries and one order of 10 wings.

Video footage from Holk's Garage at 3901 Ringgold Road showed the Jeep in the parking lot of the shopping center where Amigo's restaurant is located. The Jeep proceeded to the eastern end of the parking lot and stopped at the edge of the parking lot before proceeding into the roadway to make a left hand turn. Then the Charger entered the left side of the video at a high rate of speed, visibly applying the brakes, proceeding through the intersection with an active green light, and striking the Jeep on its driver's side between the #1 westbound lane and eastbound left turn lane. The Jeep was lifted into the air by the hood of the Charger, rolled in the air and landed on its roof, sliding down opposing lanes before coming to rest in a parking lot on the opposite side of the road from the parking lot it had left.

Marshall is also charged with vehicular assault, speeding, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, driving while license suspended, financial responsibility, seatbelt violation, drivers to exercise due care and driving under the influence.

Latest Headlines
County Commission Moves Up Meeting Dealing With County Attorney By 5 Days
  • Breaking News
  • 12/21/2024
Mocs Fall Short In Upset Bid Against Indiana, 74-65
Mocs Fall Short In Upset Bid Against Indiana, 74-65
  • Sports
  • 12/21/2024
Cooper’s 15-Point Third Frame Helps No. 18/16 UT Repel Spiders, 92-67
Cooper’s 15-Point Third Frame Helps No. 18/16 UT Repel Spiders, 92-67
  • Sports
  • 12/21/2024
Big Lots Closing All Stores, Including 3 In The Area
  • Breaking News
  • 12/21/2024
Mark Wiedmer: Will Christmas Come Early For Tennessee Tonight?
Mark Wiedmer: Will Christmas Come Early For Tennessee Tonight?
  • Sports
  • 12/21/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/21/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/21/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AYALA, ... more

Driver Going 90 MPH On Ringgold Road Facing Vehicular HomicideCharge
Driver Going 90 MPH On Ringgold Road Facing Vehicular HomicideCharge
  • 12/20/2024

A man who police said was driving 90 mph on Ringgold Road is now facing a vehicular homicide charge. Malique Marshall, of 26 E. Main St., is charged with vehicular homicide after his Dodge ... more

Sheriff's Office Utilizes Drone To Locate Missing Suicidal Person
Sheriff's Office Utilizes Drone To Locate Missing Suicidal Person
  • 12/20/2024

Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies responded on Thursday, at approximately 6:40 p.m., to a request for assistance from Tennessee State Park Rangers in locating a suicidal person. The incident ... more

Breaking News
Hamilton County School Board Passes Resolution Against School Voucher Program
  • 12/20/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/20/2024
Man Found Covered In Blood In East Ridge: "I Killed My Dad"
  • 12/19/2024
Lineup Set For March 4 City Election
  • 12/19/2024
Christian Siler Running For Chattanooga City Council, District 6
Christian Siler Running For Chattanooga City Council, District 6
  • 12/19/2024
Opinion
School System Does Not Want To Compete
  • 12/21/2024
No Christmas?
  • 12/20/2024
Follow The Yellow Brick Road
  • 12/21/2024
Santa Train - And Response
  • 12/21/2024
The Sky Is Not Falling
  • 12/20/2024
Sports
Mocs Fall Short In Upset Bid Against Indiana, 74-65
Mocs Fall Short In Upset Bid Against Indiana, 74-65
  • 12/21/2024
Mark Wiedmer: Will Christmas Come Early For Tennessee Tonight?
Mark Wiedmer: Will Christmas Come Early For Tennessee Tonight?
  • 12/21/2024
Cooper’s 15-Point Third Frame Helps No. 18/16 UT Repel Spiders, 92-67
Cooper’s 15-Point Third Frame Helps No. 18/16 UT Repel Spiders, 92-67
  • 12/21/2024
UTC’s Earl Hoping Past Experiences At Indiana Will Benefit Mocs
UTC’s Earl Hoping Past Experiences At Indiana Will Benefit Mocs
  • 12/20/2024
Randy Smith: The Best Christmas Ever
Randy Smith: The Best Christmas Ever
  • 12/20/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Sears, Hillcrest, Scott Martin, And Carol Berz
  • 12/20/2024
Profiles Of Valor: General Burwell Baxter ‘B.B.’ Bell
Profiles Of Valor: General Burwell Baxter ‘B.B.’ Bell
  • 12/20/2024
Did You Know? Tapped Out
Did You Know? Tapped Out
  • 12/20/2024
Alan Shuptrine Chosen For U.S. Department Of State’s Art In Embassies Program In Qatar
Alan Shuptrine Chosen For U.S. Department Of State’s Art In Embassies Program In Qatar
  • 12/19/2024
PHOTOS: Scouts Join Forces With Wreaths Across Chattanooga
PHOTOS: Scouts Join Forces With Wreaths Across Chattanooga
  • 12/19/2024
Entertainment
Broadcasters Spreading Cheer At Annual Veterans Of Radio Wars Luncheon
Broadcasters Spreading Cheer At Annual Veterans Of Radio Wars Luncheon
  • 12/15/2024
Athens Community Theatre Presents Ain’t Misbehavin’
  • 12/17/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Education (No. 1)
Best Of Grizzard - Education (No. 1)
  • 12/17/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/14/2024
WCLE Empty Stocking Fund Exceeds $239,000 During Annual 10-Day Radio Drive
  • 12/14/2024
Opinion
School System Does Not Want To Compete
  • 12/21/2024
No Christmas?
  • 12/20/2024
Follow The Yellow Brick Road
  • 12/21/2024
Dining
2 New Mexican Restaurants Opening
  • 12/19/2024
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
  • 12/5/2024
City Cafe Has New Location On Broad Street; The Dragon’s Roast Opening On Frazier
  • 12/5/2024
Business
EPB Is Constantly Looking For Ways To Benefit Its Customers
  • 12/20/2024
State Supreme Court Adopts 1st Increase To Annual Attorney Registration Fee In 15 Years
  • 12/20/2024
Adrianne K. Carroll Joins SmartBank As Private Banker
Adrianne K. Carroll Joins SmartBank As Private Banker
  • 12/20/2024
Real Estate
Capital Square Fully Subscribes DST Offering Of Build-for-Rent Community In Rossville
  • 12/20/2024
Pratt And Associates Plans Subdivision On 49 Acres At Apison
  • 12/19/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 12/19/2024
Student Scene
Lee’s LEAP Students Create And Deliver Memory Blankets
Lee’s LEAP Students Create And Deliver Memory Blankets
  • 12/20/2024
Local Students Graduate From Lee University
  • 12/20/2024
Dayton City School Earns ‘A’ Rating On 2023-24 State Report Card
  • 12/19/2024
Living Well
Nurse Practitioner Harper Sutton Joins CHI Memorial Primary Care Associates
Nurse Practitioner Harper Sutton Joins CHI Memorial Primary Care Associates
  • 12/19/2024
Erlanger Cardiology Completes 1st In Chattanooga Concomitant Left Atrial Appendage Closure And Cardiac Ablation For Atrial Fibrillation
Erlanger Cardiology Completes 1st In Chattanooga Concomitant Left Atrial Appendage Closure And Cardiac Ablation For Atrial Fibrillation
  • 12/18/2024
Erlanger Announces Steering Committee For 2025 Believe Bash
  • 12/17/2024
Memories
The Firemen's Memorial Takes Form
The Firemen's Memorial Takes Form
  • 12/17/2024
Winter Vistas: “Being Assailed By An Overwhelming Force” Burnham’s Battery Program Is Jan. 4
  • 12/18/2024
Nancy Ward Chapter NSDAR Recognizes 2 With "Woman In American History" Awards
Nancy Ward Chapter NSDAR Recognizes 2 With "Woman In American History" Awards
  • 12/12/2024
Outdoors
Canoe/Kayak Adventure, Paddle Georgia To Stroke Through Georgia, Tennessee And Alabama In June
  • 12/17/2024
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
  • 12/17/2024
Waterfowl And Wild Bird Precautions For Avian Influenza
  • 12/17/2024
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium’s Peak Lights Switch On To Illuminate Downtown Chattanooga Riverfront
Tennessee Aquarium’s Peak Lights Switch On To Illuminate Downtown Chattanooga Riverfront
  • 12/20/2024
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour Comes To Tennessee Aquarium In December
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour Comes To Tennessee Aquarium In December
  • 12/12/2024
Two Longtime Lookout Mountain Inns Get Updates By New Owner Frank May
  • 12/10/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Heartfelt Appreciation In The Most Literal Sense
Bob Tamasy: Heartfelt Appreciation In The Most Literal Sense
  • 12/19/2024
"Why Should I Care About The Birth Of Jesus Christ?" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 12/18/2024
Regency House Assisted Living Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday
Regency House Assisted Living Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday
  • 12/13/2024
Obituaries
Gus Nicholas Kalanzis
Gus Nicholas Kalanzis
  • 12/21/2024
Larry Sanford Marshall
Larry Sanford Marshall
  • 12/21/2024
Bobbie Ann Dodd Welchance
Bobbie Ann Dodd Welchance
  • 12/21/2024