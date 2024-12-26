Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, December 26, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ABERNATHY, JON MARC 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

AYALA, ANDREW MANUEL 
2413 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CALFEE, CASSIDY D 
1626 SOUTH LEE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DECKER, CONAL MARION 
155 GAME RESERVE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS FIREARM W/PRIOR FELO

DIAZ-MACARIOT, MIGUEL LUIS 
1418 DOVER LANE APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHILD NEGLECT

GALLEGOS-GARCIA, RICARDO 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HARRIS, PHILLIP LOWELL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

LEVASSEUR, PATRICK BRIAN 
9052 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ORTIZ ROBLERO, JULIO FERMIN 
3821 NANDENA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION 39170310

PETTY, ROY DEWAYNE 
Homeless Chattanooga, 374091040 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

REED, MATHEW ALLEN 
1310SCOTT ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANTIAGO, ANGEL SANTIAGO 
APOLOSA WAY , 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

Here are the mug shots:
ABERNATHY, JON MARC
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/13/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
ARMOUR, ANDRENAY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
AYALA, ANDREW MANUEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/14/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BIVINES, CHASYN T
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/15/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CALFEE, CASSIDY D
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/30/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DIAZ-MACARIOT, MIGUEL LUIS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/20/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • CHILD NEGLECT
GALLEGOS-GARCIA, RICARDO
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LEVASSEUR, PATRICK BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LOGAN, JAMES MONROE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/09/1949
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LOPEZ, SANTOS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/06/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ORTIZ ROBLERO, JULIO FERMIN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/08/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION 39170310
PETTY, ROY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/31/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
REED, MATHEW ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/03/1987
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANTIAGO, ANGEL SANTIAGO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/19/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)


Latest Headlines
Dan Fleser: Vols Somewhere Between Aspirational And Slippage
Dan Fleser: Vols Somewhere Between Aspirational And Slippage
  • Sports
  • 12/26/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/26/2024
Cleveland, McCallie, Baylor Remain Atop State Wrestling Poll
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/25/2024
Dennis Norwood: A Different Kind Of Christmas
Dennis Norwood: A Different Kind Of Christmas
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/25/2024
PHOTOS: 2024 Forgotten Child Fund's Santa Train
  • Breaking News
  • 12/25/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/25/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/26/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ABERNATHY, ... more

PHOTOS: 2024 Forgotten Child Fund's Santa Train
  • 12/25/2024

On Christmas Eve, Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett, Chief Deputy Spencer Daniels, members of the HCSO, and personnel from public safety agencies across the county joined with the Chattanooga ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/25/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADAMS, ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/24/2024
Water Main Break Shuts Down Part Of Shallowford Road; Reopened After Repairs
Water Main Break Shuts Down Part Of Shallowford Road; Reopened After Repairs
  • 12/23/2024
Gas Prices Rise 16.2 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 12/23/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/23/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 12/23/2024
Opinion
The Gift That Keeps On Giving
  • 12/23/2024
Dan Howell: Transportation Improvements And Quality Education A Priority In 2025
Dan Howell: Transportation Improvements And Quality Education A Priority In 2025
  • 12/23/2024
Top Senate Stories: Lee's Christmas gift To CEOs: Budget Busting Tax Handouts
  • 12/24/2024
Embracing The Significance Of Christmas
  • 12/23/2024
In Order To Remember, You Have To Learn
  • 12/23/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Somewhere Between Aspirational And Slippage
Dan Fleser: Vols Somewhere Between Aspirational And Slippage
  • 12/26/2024
Top-Ranked Vols Trail MTSU By 6 At Halftime, But Fight Back For Win
  • 12/23/2024
Randy Smith: Christmas Wish List 2024
Randy Smith: Christmas Wish List 2024
  • 12/24/2024
Mark Wiedmer: Ohio State Looked Like Like A Title Contender; UT Not So Much
Mark Wiedmer: Ohio State Looked Like Like A Title Contender; UT Not So Much
  • 12/23/2024
Hoops Central: #1 Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee State
  • 12/23/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Offering Holiday Wishes
  • 12/24/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - A Gift From Mom
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - A Gift From Mom
  • 12/25/2024
Doug Daugherty: Crashing The Crèche
Doug Daugherty: Crashing The Crèche
  • 12/24/2024
Giant Ice Menorah And Menorah Topped Car Parade Set For Dec. 26
  • 12/26/2024
Jerry Summers: Scopes - No Final Argument
Jerry Summers: Scopes - No Final Argument
  • 12/23/2024
Entertainment
Zoe & Cloyd In Concert Jan. 25 In Dalton
Zoe & Cloyd In Concert Jan. 25 In Dalton
  • 12/23/2024
Broadcasters Spreading Cheer At Annual Veterans Of Radio Wars Luncheon
Broadcasters Spreading Cheer At Annual Veterans Of Radio Wars Luncheon
  • 12/15/2024
Athens Community Theatre Presents Ain’t Misbehavin’
  • 12/17/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Education (No. 1)
Best Of Grizzard - Education (No. 1)
  • 12/17/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/14/2024
Opinion
The Gift That Keeps On Giving
  • 12/23/2024
Dan Howell: Transportation Improvements And Quality Education A Priority In 2025
Dan Howell: Transportation Improvements And Quality Education A Priority In 2025
  • 12/23/2024
Top Senate Stories: Lee's Christmas gift To CEOs: Budget Busting Tax Handouts
  • 12/24/2024
Dining
2 New Mexican Restaurants Opening
  • 12/19/2024
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
  • 12/5/2024
City Cafe Has New Location On Broad Street; The Dragon’s Roast Opening On Frazier
  • 12/5/2024
Business
Dalton Tops 69K Jobs In November
  • 12/26/2024
November Unemployment Claims Down In All Of Georgia’s Regional Commissions
  • 12/26/2024
Tuftco Announces Organization Changes
Tuftco Announces Organization Changes
  • 12/23/2024
Real Estate
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 19-25
  • 12/26/2024
Kadi Brown: Celebrating A Year Of Impact And Innovation
Kadi Brown: Celebrating A Year Of Impact And Innovation
  • 12/26/2024
Capital Square Fully Subscribes DST Offering Of Build-for-Rent Community In Rossville
  • 12/20/2024
Student Scene
Lee’s LEAP Students Create And Deliver Memory Blankets
Lee’s LEAP Students Create And Deliver Memory Blankets
  • 12/20/2024
Local Students Graduate From Lee University
  • 12/20/2024
Dayton City School Earns ‘A’ Rating On 2023-24 State Report Card
  • 12/19/2024
Living Well
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Best Of The Best Contest For Seniors Got Talent Starts Jan. 1
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Best Of The Best Contest For Seniors Got Talent Starts Jan. 1
  • 12/23/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Dave Kinzler
  • 12/23/2024
Nurse Practitioner Harper Sutton Joins CHI Memorial Primary Care Associates
Nurse Practitioner Harper Sutton Joins CHI Memorial Primary Care Associates
  • 12/19/2024
Memories
The Firemen's Memorial Takes Form
The Firemen's Memorial Takes Form
  • 12/17/2024
Winter Vistas: “Being Assailed By An Overwhelming Force” Burnham’s Battery Program Is Jan. 4
  • 12/18/2024
Nancy Ward Chapter NSDAR Recognizes 2 With "Woman In American History" Awards
Nancy Ward Chapter NSDAR Recognizes 2 With "Woman In American History" Awards
  • 12/12/2024
Outdoors
TDF Announces New State Forest
  • 12/23/2024
Canoe/Kayak Adventure, Paddle Georgia To Stroke Through Georgia, Tennessee And Alabama In June
  • 12/17/2024
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
  • 12/17/2024
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium’s Peak Lights Switch On To Illuminate Downtown Chattanooga Riverfront
Tennessee Aquarium’s Peak Lights Switch On To Illuminate Downtown Chattanooga Riverfront
  • 12/20/2024
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour Comes To Tennessee Aquarium In December
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour Comes To Tennessee Aquarium In December
  • 12/12/2024
Two Longtime Lookout Mountain Inns Get Updates By New Owner Frank May
  • 12/10/2024
Church
First Baptist Church In Fort Oglethorpe Offers Art Camp Jan. 1-3
  • 12/25/2024
Bob Tamasy: Can't Have Christmas Without A Cross
Bob Tamasy: Can't Have Christmas Without A Cross
  • 12/24/2024
John Shearer: Touring Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church Following Exterior Renovation
John Shearer: Touring Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church Following Exterior Renovation
  • 12/23/2024
Obituaries
Mollie Ann Joiner
Mollie Ann Joiner
  • 12/26/2024
Thomas Eugene “Gene” Jeffery
Thomas Eugene “Gene” Jeffery
  • 12/26/2024
Thomas “Russell” Heffner, III
Thomas “Russell” Heffner, III
  • 12/26/2024