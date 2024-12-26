Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ABERNATHY, JON MARC

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



AYALA, ANDREW MANUEL

2413 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CALFEE, CASSIDY D

1626 SOUTH LEE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



DECKER, CONAL MARION

155 GAME RESERVE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS FIREARM W/PRIOR FELO



DIAZ-MACARIOT, MIGUEL LUIS

1418 DOVER LANE APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CHILD NEGLECT



GALLEGOS-GARCIA, RICARDO

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HARRIS, PHILLIP LOWELL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

ABERNATHY, JON MARC

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/13/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ARMOUR, ANDRENAY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/30/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE AYALA, ANDREW MANUEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/14/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BIVINES, CHASYN T

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/15/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CALFEE, CASSIDY D

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/30/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE DIAZ-MACARIOT, MIGUEL LUIS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/20/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CHILD NEGLECT GALLEGOS-GARCIA, RICARDO

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/14/1982

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/13/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT LEVASSEUR, PATRICK BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/24/1992

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LOGAN, JAMES MONROE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/09/1949

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LOPEZ, SANTOS

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/06/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ORTIZ ROBLERO, JULIO FERMIN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/08/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION 39170310 PETTY, ROY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/31/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING REED, MATHEW ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/03/1987

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANTIAGO, ANGEL SANTIAGO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/19/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/25/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

OR MANUFACTURING)LEVASSEUR, PATRICK BRIAN9052 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARORTIZ ROBLERO, JULIO FERMIN3821 NANDENA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION 39170310PETTY, ROY DEWAYNEHomeless Chattanooga, 374091040Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECRIMINAL TRESPASSINGREED, MATHEW ALLEN1310SCOTT ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SANTIAGO, ANGEL SANTIAGOAPOLOSA WAY ,Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



