Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ABERNATHY, JON MARC
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AYALA, ANDREW MANUEL
2413 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CALFEE, CASSIDY D
1626 SOUTH LEE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DECKER, CONAL MARION
155 GAME RESERVE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS FIREARM W/PRIOR FELO
DIAZ-MACARIOT, MIGUEL LUIS
1418 DOVER LANE APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHILD NEGLECT
GALLEGOS-GARCIA, RICARDO
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HARRIS, PHILLIP LOWELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
LEVASSEUR, PATRICK BRIAN
9052 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ORTIZ ROBLERO, JULIO FERMIN
3821 NANDENA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION 39170310
PETTY, ROY DEWAYNE
Homeless Chattanooga, 374091040
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
REED, MATHEW ALLEN
1310SCOTT ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANTIAGO, ANGEL SANTIAGO
APOLOSA WAY ,
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
