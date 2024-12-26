Dalton Tops 69,000 Jobs In November

The Georgia Department of Labor announced Thursday that Dalton recorded an unemployment rate of 4.4 percent in November, unchanged from the previous month. A year ago, the rate was 3.1 percent.“Georgia proves that smart leadership and bold policies drive economic success,” said GDOL Emergency Interim Successor Louis DeBroux. “While other states struggle with overregulation and economic uncertainty, Georgia’s economy is thriving—job numbers are up in 12 regions, unemployment claims are down across the board, and businesses continue to choose our state as the best place to grow and invest.These results don’t happen by accident; they are the product of strong fiscal policies and a commitment to empowering job creators and hardworking Georgians. As we close out the year, Georgia remains a perennial leader in opportunity, innovation, and prosperity.”The labor force decreased in Dalton by 183 and ended the month with 59,622. That number went up by 202 when compared to November of 2023.Dalton finished the month with 57,013 employed residents. That number decreased by 173 over-the-month and went down by 550 when compared to the same time a year ago.Dalton ended November with 69,600 jobs. Jobs were up by 200 over-the-month and decreased by 200 when compared to this time last year.In November, initial unemployment claims decreased by 32 in Dalton. When you compare November 2024 claims to November 2023, claims were down by 1,012, totaling 710.