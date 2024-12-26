Latest Headlines

Dalton Tops 69,000 Jobs In November

  • Thursday, December 26, 2024
The Georgia Department of Labor announced Thursday that Dalton recorded an unemployment rate of 4.4 percent in November, unchanged from the previous month. A year ago, the rate was 3.1 percent.

“Georgia proves that smart leadership and bold policies drive economic success,” said GDOL Emergency Interim Successor Louis DeBroux. “While other states struggle with overregulation and economic uncertainty, Georgia’s economy is thriving—job numbers are up in 12 regions, unemployment claims are down across the board, and businesses continue to choose our state as the best place to grow and invest.
These results don’t happen by accident; they are the product of strong fiscal policies and a commitment to empowering job creators and hardworking Georgians. As we close out the year, Georgia remains a perennial leader in opportunity, innovation, and prosperity.”

The labor force decreased in Dalton by 183 and ended the month with 59,622. That number went up by 202 when compared to November of 2023.

Dalton finished the month with 57,013 employed residents. That number decreased by 173 over-the-month and went down by 550 when compared to the same time a year ago.

Dalton ended November with 69,600 jobs. Jobs were up by 200 over-the-month and decreased by 200 when compared to this time last year.

In November, initial unemployment claims decreased by 32 in Dalton. When you compare November 2024 claims to November 2023, claims were down by 1,012, totaling 710.
Latest Headlines
State DOC Completes Revision Of Lethal Injection Protocols
  • Breaking News
  • 12/27/2024
Walker County Landfill To Close For 10 Days For Repairs
Walker County Landfill To Close For 10 Days For Repairs
  • Breaking News
  • 12/27/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/27/2024
Unemployment Rates Below 5% In Vast Majority Of TN Counties
Unemployment Rates Below 5% In Vast Majority Of TN Counties
  • Breaking News
  • 12/26/2024
Dan Fleser: Vols Somewhere Between Aspirational And Slippage
Dan Fleser: Vols Somewhere Between Aspirational And Slippage
  • Sports
  • 12/26/2024
Dalton Tops 69,000 Jobs In November
  • Breaking News
  • 12/26/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/27/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ARMOUR, ... more

Dalton Tops 69,000 Jobs In November
  • 12/26/2024

The Georgia Department of Labor announced Thursday that Dalton recorded an unemployment rate of 4.4 percent in November, unchanged from the previous month. A year ago, the rate was 3.1 percent. ... more

November Unemployment Claims Down In All Of Georgia’s Regional Commissions
  • 12/26/2024

The Georgia Department of Labor announced today that unemployment claims were down in all of Georgia’s regional commissions during the month of November. “Georgia proves that smart leadership ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/26/2024
PHOTOS: 2024 Forgotten Child Fund's Santa Train
PHOTOS: 2024 Forgotten Child Fund's Santa Train
  • 12/25/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/25/2024
TBI Investigating Fatal Police Shooting Of Man With A Knife
  • 12/24/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/24/2024
Opinion
Parental Support For Janie Parks Varnell
  • 12/27/2024
Happy Festivus
  • 12/27/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/27/2024
Top Senate Stories: Lee's Christmas Gift To CEOs: Budget Busting Tax Handouts
  • 12/24/2024
The Gift That Keeps On Giving
  • 12/23/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Somewhere Between Aspirational And Slippage
Dan Fleser: Vols Somewhere Between Aspirational And Slippage
  • 12/26/2024
Top-Ranked Vols Trail MTSU By 6 At Halftime, But Fight Back For Win
  • 12/23/2024
Randy Smith: Christmas Wish List 2024
Randy Smith: Christmas Wish List 2024
  • 12/24/2024
Mark Wiedmer: Ohio State Looked Like Like A Title Contender; UT Not So Much
Mark Wiedmer: Ohio State Looked Like Like A Title Contender; UT Not So Much
  • 12/23/2024
Hoops Central: #1 Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee State
  • 12/23/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Offering Holiday Wishes
  • 12/24/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - A Gift From Mom
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - A Gift From Mom
  • 12/25/2024
Doug Daugherty: Crashing The Crèche
Doug Daugherty: Crashing The Crèche
  • 12/24/2024
Giant Ice Menorah And Menorah Topped Car Parade Set For Dec. 26
  • 12/26/2024
Jerry Summers: Scopes - No Final Argument
Jerry Summers: Scopes - No Final Argument
  • 12/23/2024
Entertainment
Zoe & Cloyd In Concert Jan. 25 In Dalton
Zoe & Cloyd In Concert Jan. 25 In Dalton
  • 12/23/2024
Broadcasters Spreading Cheer At Annual Veterans Of Radio Wars Luncheon
Broadcasters Spreading Cheer At Annual Veterans Of Radio Wars Luncheon
  • 12/15/2024
Athens Community Theatre Presents Ain’t Misbehavin’
  • 12/17/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Education (No. 1)
Best Of Grizzard - Education (No. 1)
  • 12/17/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/14/2024
Opinion
Parental Support For Janie Parks Varnell
  • 12/27/2024
Happy Festivus
  • 12/27/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/27/2024
Dining
Wacker-Charleston Opens Employee Dining Facility
Wacker-Charleston Opens Employee Dining Facility
  • 12/27/2024
2 New Mexican Restaurants Opening
  • 12/19/2024
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
Hoptown Beer Bar Opens Second Location
  • 12/5/2024
Business
CBL Properties Acquires Joint Venture Partner’s Interest In 3 Of Its Top Properties
  • 12/23/2024
Chambliss Expands Legal Team With The Hiring Of 2 New Associates
Chambliss Expands Legal Team With The Hiring Of 2 New Associates
  • 12/26/2024
Tuftco Announces Organization Changes
Tuftco Announces Organization Changes
  • 12/23/2024
Real Estate
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 19-25
  • 12/26/2024
Kadi Brown: Celebrating A Year Of Impact And Innovation
Kadi Brown: Celebrating A Year Of Impact And Innovation
  • 12/26/2024
Capital Square Fully Subscribes DST Offering Of Build-for-Rent Community In Rossville
  • 12/20/2024
Student Scene
Lee’s LEAP Students Create And Deliver Memory Blankets
Lee’s LEAP Students Create And Deliver Memory Blankets
  • 12/20/2024
Local Students Graduate From Lee University
  • 12/20/2024
Dayton City School Earns ‘A’ Rating On 2023-24 State Report Card
  • 12/19/2024
Living Well
Hamilton Medical Center Volunteers Recognized
Hamilton Medical Center Volunteers Recognized
  • 12/26/2024
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Best Of The Best Contest For Seniors Got Talent Starts Jan. 1
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Best Of The Best Contest For Seniors Got Talent Starts Jan. 1
  • 12/23/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Dave Kinzler
  • 12/23/2024
Memories
Dedicating the Fireman's Memorial Fountain
  • 12/27/2024
The Firemen's Memorial Takes Form
The Firemen's Memorial Takes Form
  • 12/17/2024
Winter Vistas: “Being Assailed By An Overwhelming Force” Burnham’s Battery Program Is Jan. 4
  • 12/18/2024
Outdoors
TDF Announces New State Forest
  • 12/23/2024
Canoe/Kayak Adventure, Paddle Georgia To Stroke Through Georgia, Tennessee And Alabama In June
  • 12/17/2024
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
  • 12/17/2024
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium’s Peak Lights Switch On To Illuminate Downtown Chattanooga Riverfront
Tennessee Aquarium’s Peak Lights Switch On To Illuminate Downtown Chattanooga Riverfront
  • 12/20/2024
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour Comes To Tennessee Aquarium In December
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour Comes To Tennessee Aquarium In December
  • 12/12/2024
Two Longtime Lookout Mountain Inns Get Updates By New Owner Frank May
  • 12/10/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: How's Your "FaceTime" With God Going?
Bob Tamasy: How's Your "FaceTime" With God Going?
  • 12/27/2024
First Baptist Church In Fort Oglethorpe Offers Art Camp Jan. 1-3
  • 12/25/2024
"Look What The Lord Has Done And What I Need To Do" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 12/24/2024
Obituaries
Claude Edward Peterson
Claude Edward Peterson
  • 12/27/2024
Diane Elizabeth Manning Matuszak
Diane Elizabeth Manning Matuszak
  • 12/27/2024
Norman Earnest Kennedy
Norman Earnest Kennedy
  • 12/27/2024