Long Gets 11-Year Sentence In Shooting Death On W. 41st Street

Demarcus A. Long has pleaded guilty in connection with the shooting death of a man on West 41st Street. He received an 11-year prison sentence.

He was indicted by the Hamilton County Grand Jury on a first-degree premeditated murder count. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Wendell Mitchell was shot and killed on West 41st on Saturday night, April 22, 2023.

Long told police he fired in self-defense because he was being robbed.

Police answered a call to 100 W. 41st St. at 8:58 p.m.

Officers found the victim deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.