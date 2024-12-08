Log Cabin Damaged By Fire In Red Bank

Latest Headlines

  Sunday, December 8, 2024
Prompt water supply by Red Bank firefighters prevented severe fire damage to a partial log cabin.
A homeowner called 911 at 5:55 p.m. reporting a house fire located at 117 Hendricks Boulevard. He evacuated the home and told dispatchers he could see fire at the top of the chimney.

Red Bank firefighters arrived on the scene, established water supply within 10 minutes and flowing water on the structure.
Another team entered the home, conducted an interior attack, extinguished the fire and reported fire under control at 6:20 p.m.

Chief Brent Sylar, Red Bank Fire Department said, “The homeowner decided to use his fireplace for the first time this year. Unfortunately, the fire escaped the top of the chimney and traveled through the attic. Damage to the roof and the side of the home are minimal due to these firefighters conducting a quick fire attack.”

Mutual Aid was requested for additional manpower. Chattanooga Fire, and Dallas Bay VFD rehab truck responded to the scene. Signal Mountain Fire stood by in Red Bank’s district for any additional emergency calls.

The homeowner was insured and will handle his emergency needs.

