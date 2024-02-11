Latest Headlines

  • Sunday, February 11, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BACA AGUILERA, EBER NOEL 
2804 S HAWTHORNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BACON, NICOLE LEANNE 
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

BELLE, TRACY L 
6195 TALL PINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374213091 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BILLINGSLEY, CLEVELAND 
6906 DELBERT LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BRYSON, JASON RAY 
290 S INDUSTRIAL BLVD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALDWELL, MARYETTA KRISTINA 
2812 15TH AVE APTB CHATTANOOGA, 374071650 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CARTER, GREGORY LEBRON 
618 W 12TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023701 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHAMBERS, LANDON TYLER 
930 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COMBS, LONNIE RYAN 
25 JAMES ST TRENTON, 307522718 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DELANEY, MICHAEL BLAKE 
8326 CHIPWOOD CT OOLTEWAH, 373635752 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DEVLIN, JOSEPH LEE 
1448 VANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374021828 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DIXON, AVERY C 
5445 BRUING LANE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DREW, LUREYA DEPRISE 
2300 WILSON ST APT 4N HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FERGUSON, STEVEN JOHN 
9211 LAWFORD WAYAPT 305 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRANKS, WAYNE EDWARD 
2207 CRESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 373434508 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SENCOND OFFENSE

GABREIL-RENOSO, VICTOR ADNOIS 
1718 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GREENWOOD, SARAH MARIE 
10705 JENKINS CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HALL, AUSTIN CLINTON 
11811 BACKVALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 373797630 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON 
6419 BROOKMILL CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOOD, LACEY MICHELLE 
4136 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUTCHINSON, JACQUELINE L 
1020 W 37TH ST APT C101 CHATANOOGA, 374101254 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JAMES, RUBY 
1003 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071902 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

JONES, FREDRICK WAYNE 
8080 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (GEORGIA)

LEDFORD, ALEXIS M 
930 EAST ELLIS ST. UNIT 154 JEFFERSON, 37760 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOPEZ DOMINGO, MISEAL 
3400 LISA DR UNIT 5 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SPEEDING

LOPEZ--SANTIAGO, JUAN 
702 MCGOWAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE

LOWE, CHRISTOPHER LAMAR 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LUDTKE, JOHN T 
10705 JENKINS CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NILSON, RYAN DANIEL 
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PARRISH, BRITTANY RENAE 
4500 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 373435850 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RAYMUNDO, DIEGO ARNULFO 
403 LAVERNE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RODGERS, TYLER LEWIS 
10040 WALDEN ST UNIT B SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

SHARP, ZACHARY T 
607 HAYWOOD DR CLEVELAND, 373124222 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SHEPARD, LUCAS JOEY 
915 W PINE ST ROSSVILLE, 307412983 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STONE, JOSHUA ERNEST 
8513 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) EVADING ARREST
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EVADING ARREST

THOMAS, ELTIDRA 
106 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL INQUIRY

TUCKER, DELTA EUGENE 
1814 DIXON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212919 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

VELAZQUEZ, BRANDON SERGIO 
1920 CHESNUT ST. APT 318 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALLS, ANDREW TAYLOR 
7063 OLD ZION ROAD COLUMBUS, 38401 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILKERSON, PHILIP WESLEY 
HOMELESS CEDARTOWN, 301252095 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

YAGUAS GONZALES, DIMAS LUIS 
CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

YEAGER, CARL ALLAN 
13808 EICKHOFF LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ZUSPAN, NATALIE BRENNEN 
1034 FOREST GLEN DR DALTON, 307205801 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

