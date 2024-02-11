Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BACA AGUILERA, EBER NOEL
2804 S HAWTHORNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BACON, NICOLE LEANNE
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
BELLE, TRACY L
6195 TALL PINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374213091
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BILLINGSLEY, CLEVELAND
6906 DELBERT LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BRYSON, JASON RAY
290 S INDUSTRIAL BLVD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CALDWELL, MARYETTA KRISTINA
2812 15TH AVE APTB CHATTANOOGA, 374071650
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CARTER, GREGORY LEBRON
618 W 12TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023701
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CHAMBERS, LANDON TYLER
930 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COMBS, LONNIE RYAN
25 JAMES ST TRENTON, 307522718
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DELANEY, MICHAEL BLAKE
8326 CHIPWOOD CT OOLTEWAH, 373635752
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DEVLIN, JOSEPH LEE
1448 VANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374021828
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DIXON, AVERY C
5445 BRUING LANE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DREW, LUREYA DEPRISE
2300 WILSON ST APT 4N HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FERGUSON, STEVEN JOHN
9211 LAWFORD WAYAPT 305 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FRANKS, WAYNE EDWARD
2207 CRESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 373434508
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SENCOND OFFENSE
GABREIL-RENOSO, VICTOR ADNOIS
1718 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GREENWOOD, SARAH MARIE
10705 JENKINS CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HALL, AUSTIN CLINTON
11811 BACKVALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 373797630
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON
6419 BROOKMILL CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOOD, LACEY MICHELLE
4136 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUTCHINSON, JACQUELINE L
1020 W 37TH ST APT C101 CHATANOOGA, 374101254
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JAMES, RUBY
1003 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071902
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
JONES, FREDRICK WAYNE
8080 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (GEORGIA)
LEDFORD, ALEXIS M
930 EAST ELLIS ST. UNIT 154 JEFFERSON, 37760
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOPEZ DOMINGO, MISEAL
3400 LISA DR UNIT 5 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SPEEDING
LOPEZ--SANTIAGO, JUAN
702 MCGOWAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE
LOWE, CHRISTOPHER LAMAR
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LUDTKE, JOHN T
10705 JENKINS CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NILSON, RYAN DANIEL
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PARRISH, BRITTANY RENAE
4500 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 373435850
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RAYMUNDO, DIEGO ARNULFO
403 LAVERNE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RODGERS, TYLER LEWIS
10040 WALDEN ST UNIT B SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
SHARP, ZACHARY T
607 HAYWOOD DR CLEVELAND, 373124222
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SHEPARD, LUCAS JOEY
915 W PINE ST ROSSVILLE, 307412983
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STONE, JOSHUA ERNEST
8513 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) EVADING ARREST
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
EVADING ARREST
THOMAS, ELTIDRA
106 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
TUCKER, DELTA EUGENE
1814 DIXON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212919
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VELAZQUEZ, BRANDON SERGIO
1920 CHESNUT ST. APT 318 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALLS, ANDREW TAYLOR
7063 OLD ZION ROAD COLUMBUS, 38401
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILKERSON, PHILIP WESLEY
HOMELESS CEDARTOWN, 301252095
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
YAGUAS GONZALES, DIMAS LUIS
CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
YEAGER, CARL ALLAN
13808 EICKHOFF LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ZUSPAN, NATALIE BRENNEN
1034 FOREST GLEN DR DALTON, 307205801
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
