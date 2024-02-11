Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BACA AGUILERA, EBER NOEL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/16/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BACON, NICOLE LEANNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/28/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR BELLE, TRACY L

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/21/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BILLINGSLEY, CLEVELAND

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/30/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF DELANEY, MICHAEL BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/09/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2024

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUG FREE SCHOOL ZONE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DEVLIN, JOSEPH LEE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/19/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DIXON, AVERY C

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/21/1997

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW DREW, LUREYA DEPRISE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/10/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FERGUSON, STEVEN JOHN

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 01/26/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FRANKS, WAYNE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/19/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SENCOND OFFENSE GREENWOOD, SARAH MARIE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/10/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE HALL, AUSTIN CLINTON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/19/1996

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/09/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOOD, LACEY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/20/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUTCHINSON, JACQUELINE L

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/29/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JAMES, RUBY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/01/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, FREDRICK WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/19/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (GEORGIA) LEDFORD, ALEXIS M

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/04/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOPEZ--SANTIAGO, JUAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/09/2002

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2024

Charge(s):

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE LUDTKE, JOHN T

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/28/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT NILSON, RYAN DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/10/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING RODGERS, TYLER LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/01/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT SHARP, ZACHARY T

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/16/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE STONE, JOSHUA ERNEST

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/24/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) EVADING ARREST

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

EVADING ARREST TUCKER, DELTA EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 06/27/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT YEAGER, CARL ALLAN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/06/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/10/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEHALL, AUSTIN CLINTON11811 BACKVALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 373797630Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONHICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON6419 BROOKMILL CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOOD, LACEY MICHELLE4136 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUTCHINSON, JACQUELINE L1020 W 37TH ST APT C101 CHATANOOGA, 374101254Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTJAMES, RUBY1003 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071902Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)JONES, FREDRICK WAYNE8080 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (GEORGIA)LEDFORD, ALEXIS M930 EAST ELLIS ST. UNIT 154 JEFFERSON, 37760Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOPEZ DOMINGO, MISEAL3400 LISA DR UNIT 5 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSESPEEDINGLOPEZ--SANTIAGO, JUAN702 MCGOWAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONSCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSELOWE, CHRISTOPHER LAMAR727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthDISORDERLY CONDUCTLUDTKE, JOHN T10705 JENKINS CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDOMESTIC ASSAULTNILSON, RYAN DANIELHOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPARRISH, BRITTANY RENAE4500 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 373435850Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERAYMUNDO, DIEGO ARNULFO403 LAVERNE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RODGERS, TYLER LEWIS10040 WALDEN ST UNIT B SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTSHARP, ZACHARY T607 HAYWOOD DR CLEVELAND, 373124222Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESHEPARD, LUCAS JOEY915 W PINE ST ROSSVILLE, 307412983Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STONE, JOSHUA ERNEST8513 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC Sheriff(VOP) EVADING ARRESTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGEVADING ARRESTTHOMAS, ELTIDRA106 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankCRIMINAL INQUIRYTUCKER, DELTA EUGENE1814 DIXON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212919Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTVELAZQUEZ, BRANDON SERGIO1920 CHESNUT ST. APT 318 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALLS, ANDREW TAYLOR7063 OLD ZION ROAD COLUMBUS, 38401Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILKERSON, PHILIP WESLEYHOMELESS CEDARTOWN, 301252095Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAYAGUAS GONZALES, DIMAS LUISCHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWYEAGER, CARL ALLAN13808 EICKHOFF LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ZUSPAN, NATALIE BRENNEN1034 FOREST GLEN DR DALTON, 307205801Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION





