4 Arrested With Meth And Large Amount Of Cash In LaFayette

Two men and two women were arrested when found with drugs and cash in Lafayette on Friday.

Agents with the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, The Walker County Sheriff Office and Officers from The Georgia Department of Community Supervision executed a search warrant Friday at a Clark Court property located off Corinth Road in Walker County.



Agents located approximately 12 ounces of methamphetamine and a large amount of U.S. currency on the property. Also, while agents were conducting a search of the property, a vehicle pulled up the driveway and then sped away.

Agents knew the person to have felony warrants. Agents and deputies chased the wanted subject and apprehended him on Monroe Green Road.The following subjects were arrested during the execution of the search warrant:Anthony “Chip” Crowe from Lafayette – trafficking methamphetamine;Anita Cox from Lafayette – trafficking methamphetamine;Jessica Cox from Lafayette – trafficking methamphetamine; andClay Borman from Trion – fleeing and attempting to elude (felony), possession ofmethamphetamine (Chattooga County warrant), cruelty to children (Cherokee County, Al. warrant)The Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional task force made up of the Walker County Sheriff Office, Chattooga County Sheriff Office, Dade County Sheriff Office, Lafayette Police Department and Trion Police Department.