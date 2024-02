Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALONSO, JADE LYNNE LEONOR

1519 TOM GARRISON RD EVENSVILLE, 37332

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BENTON, CAITLIN MARIE

806 TROTTER LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA



BRIGHAM, TYLER EDWARD

8691 FREIDA LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BUCHNER, DRAKE ADDISON

63 SELF STORAGE RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM MISCHIEF)



CRUZ SOLORIO, JUAN VICTOR

WALDEN AVE, CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



CURETON, PHILLIP LEBRON

9846 W RIDGE TRAIL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DAVIS, ANTHONY PAUL

1949 NORTHPARK DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

THEFT OF SERVICES



ELLIOTT, SAVALAS ARMAND

206 TREMONT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374054147

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



FOSTER, WILLIAM CHARLES

8632 BRENDA DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SECOND DEGREE MURDER

SECOND DEGREE MURDER



FROST, JAMIE R

1872 RAILROAD ST APT 13 DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GREATHOUSE, TAIWAN DARRELL

3128 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071846

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF IDENTITY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO MAKE FALSE REPORTS



GUPTILL, AMANDA H

285 SARA DRIVE SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



HARDEMAN, AUSTIN TYLER

1221 COUNTY RD BRYANT, 35958

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



HICKMAN, NICHOLAS DEWAYNE

946 E VALLEY DR ROSSVILLE, 30745

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SIMPLE ASSAULT

SIMPLE ASSUALT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



HUGHES, CHARLES CHRISTOPHER

1564 LEIGHTON DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000



JAMES, PEYTON MILES

925 RIDGEWAY AVE APT C SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JUZ WIAK, CASSANDRA NICOLE

705 ASHLEY FOREST DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



KENNEMORE, MATTHEW RYAN

2816 HWY 156 SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KNIGHT, AUTHUR LEBRON

2512 SHENANDOAH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



LANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD

1044 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION



LAY, JACKIE JAY

5898 DALTON PIKE, SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)



LUCAS, CAREY ANN

HOMESLESS ,

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MALONE, JESSICA LTESTA

214 PPOOLE DRIVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)



MCCONNELL, HENRY JAMES

1627 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



MILLIANS, HALIE NICOLE

506 MONTCLAIR DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)

POSSESSION OF METH

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



MORCOMBE, BRANDON JAY

323 WALNUT AVE TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MORGAN, NATHINA L

1719 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MULLINS, MATTHEW LEE

3188 CHEROKEE VALLEY HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



NILSON, RYAN DANIEL

HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



ODOM, HANNAH N

3907 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



OSPINA, GIOVANNI NMN

3900 BLUE SPRINGS RD CLEVELAND, 373118829

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF IDENTITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



OWNBY, JOSHUA TRAVIS

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (JACKSON COUNTY AL)



RAINES, STEVEN EDWARD

6617 RIVER GLEN LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT



REEVE, JENNIFER LYNN

75141 OVERSEAS HWY ISLAMORADA, 33036

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RODDY, CHRISTOPHER LEE

6096 EARLY LN McDonald, 37353

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSS.

OF COCAINE WITH INENT TO MANUFACTURE, DELIVEPOSS. OF A FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A DANGEROUPOSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURROWAN, RICHARD BLAKE8935 CHAFFIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSAYNES, HOPE NICOLE139 HENDRICKS BLVD APT 8 RED BANK, 37405Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTHEFT OVER $10000POSS DRUG PARAVIOLATING DRIVERS LICENSE LAWLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENTIMMEDIATE NOTICE OF ACCIDENTDUISCANTLIN, PAUL LEE426 PIKEVILLE AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEARSTALYON, WILLIAM B7206 N CRESTFIELD LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEBRAKE LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTHOMAS, CODY WILLIAM212 LLOYD SPRINGS RD Soddy Daisy, 373796937Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVANDALISMTURNER, HANNAH ELIZABETH300 BOWMAN LN WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVARNELL, WALTER STEPHEN1712 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044308Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEARWATSON, ANTHONY209 EAST WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 30180Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CARROLL COUNTY GA)WEATHERBY, ANDREW T727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTWILLIAMS, ANTWOIN LAMARDONT KNOW ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWWILSON, MICHAEL MONROE2102 E 32ND ST, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374071935Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

Here are the mug shots:

ALONSO, JADE LYNNE LEONOR

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/20/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BENTON, CAITLIN MARIE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/18/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA BRIGHAM, TYLER EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/27/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BUCHNER, DRAKE ADDISON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/03/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM MISCHIEF) CRUZ SOLORIO, JUAN VICTOR

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/11/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE CURETON, PHILLIP LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/15/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DAVIS, ANTHONY PAUL

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/31/1975

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF SERVICES ELLIOTT, SAVALAS ARMAND

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/13/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FOSTER, WILLIAM CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/08/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

SECOND DEGREE MURDER

SECOND DEGREE MURDER FROST, JAMIE R

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/23/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GREATHOUSE, TAIWAN DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/16/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF IDENTITY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO MAKE FALSE REPORTS GUPTILL, AMANDA H

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/29/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S HARDEMAN, AUSTIN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/05/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) HICKMAN, NICHOLAS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/03/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

SIMPLE ASSAULT

SIMPLE ASSUALT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED HUGHES, CHARLES CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 06/07/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000 JAMES, PEYTON MILES

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/31/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JUZ WIAK, CASSANDRA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/03/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KENNEMORE, MATTHEW RYAN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 01/14/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KNIGHT, AUTHUR LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/04/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED LANGLEY, CALEB EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/06/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

LAY, JACKIE JAY

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 05/18/1957

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING) LUCAS, CAREY ANN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/05/1981

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MALONE, JESSICA LTESTA

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/24/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT) MCCONNELL, HENRY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/19/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS MILLIANS, HALIE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/25/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)

POSSESSION OF METH

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION MORCOMBE, BRANDON JAY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/04/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MORGAN, NATHINA L

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/24/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ODOM, HANNAH N

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/04/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OSPINA, GIOVANNI NMN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/28/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF IDENTITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE OWNBY, JOSHUA TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/16/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (JACKSON COUNTY AL)

RAINES, STEVEN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/10/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT REEVE, JENNIFER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/15/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RODDY, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/19/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF COCAINE WITH INENT TO MANUFACTURE, DELIVE

POSS. OF A FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A DANGEROU

POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTUR ROWAN, RICHARD BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/14/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SAYNES, HOPE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/21/1999

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER $10000

POSS DRUG PARA

VIOLATING DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT

IMMEDIATE NOTICE OF ACCIDENT

DUI SCANTLIN, PAUL LEE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/21/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR STALYON, WILLIAM B

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/09/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BRAKE LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/11/1994

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM TURNER, HANNAH ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/27/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE VARNELL, WALTER STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/12/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

WATSON, ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/22/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CARROLL COUNTY GA) WEATHERBY, ANDREW T

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/04/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT WILLIAMS, ANTWOIN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/15/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW WILSON, MICHAEL MONROE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/25/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 02/23/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)